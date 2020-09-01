Games: Godot RC, Desperados 3, Valve and More Titles for GNU/Linux
-
Release candidate: Godot 3.2.3 RC 5
Godot 3.2.2 was released on June 26 with over 3 months' worth of development, including many bugfixes and a handful of features. Some regressions were noticed after the release though, so we decided that Godot 3.2.3 would focus mainly on fixing those new bugs to ensure that all Godot users can have the most stable experience possible.
Here's a fifth Release Candidate for the upcoming Godot 3.2.3 release. Please help us test it to ensure that no new regressions have slipped through code review and testing.
-
Desperados 3 is now on Mac and Linux, and its first DLC is out
Here’s a fun computing fact for you: the Linux term root is derived from the cowboy term rootin’ tootin’, because the console cowboys who clip-clopped on their mechanical keyboards like a bucking bronco and listened to Fields Of The Nephilim would cry “Yeehaw!” and wave their leather Stetsons when they got system admin rights – a real rootin’ tootin’ time. How fitting, then, that wonderful Wild West squad tactics game Desperados 3 today launched a Linux version. A Mac version arrived too, so even those city slickers might be tempted by the cowboy lifestyle.
The first paid DLC mission is out now too, plus a challenge mission that’s free for all players.
Money For The Vultures Part 1: Late To The Party, the paid DLC, is set after events of the main campaign and sees the gang hunting for Vincent DeVitt’s hidden riches. “Help them uncover a mysterious vault, avoid bloodthirsty looters, and find out if the enigmatic Rosie from Baton Rogue can really be trusted, or if she has her own interests in mind,” the blurb explains. I had completely trusted Rosie up until I read that. I fair reckon she is up to something.
-
Valve update open source GameNetworkingSockets with P2P connections
GameNetworkingSockets is just one in a list of open source projects worked on by Valve developers, and this doesn't even require Steam so developers can use it anywhere.
What is it? A basic transport layer for games, with a long list of features to add networking of some form into your games. It can be easily used with Steam, since it matches up with a lot of the Steamworks SDK but it's entirely standalone so it can be used across stores. The idea is that for Steam you use the SDK, for everywhere else you slot this in.
-
BOY BEATS WORLD is an upcoming rhythm action-adventure for Linux PC
Love your musical rhythm adventures? Duckbridge, developer of hiphop western game Luckslinger is coming back with BOY BEATS WORLD.
From what the developer told us over email, it's somewhat like the Nintendo Switch game Cadence of Hyrule with the same view point and how you react with the beat. However, Duckbridge mentioned they wanted to make a rhythm game that "is less punishing and more about vibing out the beat and jammin' than doing combo chains".
-
Mythicard is an oddly relaxing free online card battler in Early Access for Linux PC
Available in Early Access, Mythicard has a fresh take on battling online with cards and it's free to play so you can jump right in and try it out.
Instead of building up a powerful deck of your own, every player has access to the same pool. Instead, it's all about how and when you use the available cards. Additionally, what also sets it apart is that it's an auto battler. Like Dota Underlords the battles happen for you, instead of you picking cards to fight and their targets. Together, it makes it thoroughly streamlined with no fuss.
-
Skullgirls developer Lab Zero lays off everyone who hadn't quit
Things continue not going well for Lab Zero Games, after many essential staff up and quit over the behaviour of studio owner Mike Zaimont.
With that, it put the future of Skullgirls on PC and Indivisible in question. Thankfully for Skullgirls, Lab Zero Games did not own it and the previous statement from Hidden Variable and Autumn Games (who own the IP) mentioned their plan to continue on with it. So, Skullgirls will hopefully live on.
-
Skullgirls Developer Lays Off Everyone Who Hadn't Already Quit
Lab Zero Games’ controversial owner Mike “Mike Z” Zaimont fired the studio’s entire staff last week following a series of high-profile departures, leaving several full-time employees and contract workers scrambling for support.
News of these mass layoffs became public yesterday thanks to former Lab Zero artist Jonathan “Persona” Kim, who helped promote fellow departee Marial Cartwright’s sketchbook sale to raise funds for the fired developers. As of this morning, Cartwright has sold through her stock, collecting thousands of dollars for her former co-workers.
-
Intense action-focused RTS 'Abstractanks' is coming to Steam with Linux PC support
After being available on indie store itch.io for some time now, the real-time strategy game Abstractanks is now confirmed to be heading to Steam with Linux PC support.
Abstractanks is a bit different to traditional RTS experiences, as you're not building up a base and it also doesn't rely on how fast you can click like some other competitive games. Instead, it's about planning and getting into the action as you throw tons of units at each other. Play intense skirmishes with up to sixteen teams, where map-control, positioning, decision-making, speed and a little bit of luck is rewarded.
-
Crazy rogue-lite Streets of Rogue gets a major Unity upgrade that needs testing
Matt Dabrowski continues updating the absolutely fantastic rogue-lite action game Streets of Rogue, with a major Unity game engine upgrade and they need your help.
"Fight, sneak, and hack your way through randomly generated cities. It's like Nuclear Throne meets Deus Ex, mixed with the anarchy of GTA. Rogue-lite meets immersive sim, and goes completely insane."
While they're also working on a much bigger sequel, it seems they're not quite done with Streets of Rogue. They've moved the game from Unity 2018.2.14f1 to 2019.3.7f1 - which is a massive change and could come with all sorts of issues. They put out a call to action for players across Linux, macOS and Windows to test it as much as possible before it's pushed out for everyone.
-
Co-op space sandbox ship builder Avorion is getting a free update & Black Market DLC
Build ships block by block, explore space and now perhaps do a little shady dealing? That's what's coming with the Black Market DLC and big free update for space sim Avorion.
Avorion released fully in March of this year, going on to receiving a very warm reception from users. Over six thousand user reviews have given it a Very Positive rating so the developer is coming back for more. Huge new features are coming like Docking, which is a much more versatile system for moving things around. You'll even be able to move stations, cargo containers and more.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 619 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
The advantages of using Linux
AS a developing country, the Philippines is always challenged to provide concerned stakeholders all their information and communications technology (ICT) needs to boost the digital capability of the country. Radenta Technologies Inc., a Filipino-owned computing technology company, recently pointed out that using the Linux operating system is one major way to meet the challenges of the dearth in computing software. “One difference, however, is that Linux is an open source software that is free and available for the public to view, edit and, for those with the technical skill, contribute to. Linux is customizable. You can swap out word processor, web browsers, system display graphics and other user-interface components,” the company said in a press statement.
PicoRio Linux RISC-V SBC is an Open Source Alternative to Raspberry Pi Board
There’s a lot of interest/hype around RISC-V, and low-cost boards such as Longan Nano or Maixduino are already available, but those are based on microcontroller-class chips, even though it’s possible to run Linux on Kendryte K210 RISC-V board, it comes without MMU, so it’s not for everyone. Linux capable RISC-V boards do exist but cost several hundred dollars or more with the likes of HiFive Unleashed and PolarFire SoC Icicle development kit. If only there was a RISC-V board similar to the Raspberry Pi board and with a similar price point… The good news is that the RISC-V International Open Source (RIOS) Laboratory is collaborating with Imagination technologies to bring PicoRio RISC-V SBC to market at a price point similar to Raspberry Pi.
today's howtos
KDE: Akademy, Apps, Maui and More
Recent comments
8 min 59 sec ago
7 hours 3 min ago
7 hours 7 min ago
10 hours 30 min ago
14 hours 52 min ago
15 hours 54 min ago
16 hours 4 min ago
1 day 15 min ago
1 day 26 min ago
1 day 37 min ago