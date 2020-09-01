Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

Games: Godot RC, Desperados 3, Valve and More Titles for GNU/Linux

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Friday 4th of September 2020 03:32:49 PM Filed under
Gaming

  • Release candidate: Godot 3.2.3 RC 5

    Godot 3.2.2 was released on June 26 with over 3 months' worth of development, including many bugfixes and a handful of features. Some regressions were noticed after the release though, so we decided that Godot 3.2.3 would focus mainly on fixing those new bugs to ensure that all Godot users can have the most stable experience possible.

    Here's a fifth Release Candidate for the upcoming Godot 3.2.3 release. Please help us test it to ensure that no new regressions have slipped through code review and testing.

  • Desperados 3 is now on Mac and Linux, and its first DLC is out

    Here’s a fun computing fact for you: the Linux term root is derived from the cowboy term rootin’ tootin’, because the console cowboys who clip-clopped on their mechanical keyboards like a bucking bronco and listened to Fields Of The Nephilim would cry “Yeehaw!” and wave their leather Stetsons when they got system admin rights – a real rootin’ tootin’ time. How fitting, then, that wonderful Wild West squad tactics game Desperados 3 today launched a Linux version. A Mac version arrived too, so even those city slickers might be tempted by the cowboy lifestyle.

    The first paid DLC mission is out now too, plus a challenge mission that’s free for all players.

    Money For The Vultures Part 1: Late To The Party, the paid DLC, is set after events of the main campaign and sees the gang hunting for Vincent DeVitt’s hidden riches. “Help them uncover a mysterious vault, avoid bloodthirsty looters, and find out if the enigmatic Rosie from Baton Rogue can really be trusted, or if she has her own interests in mind,” the blurb explains. I had completely trusted Rosie up until I read that. I fair reckon she is up to something.

  • Valve update open source GameNetworkingSockets with P2P connections

    GameNetworkingSockets is just one in a list of open source projects worked on by Valve developers, and this doesn't even require Steam so developers can use it anywhere.

    What is it? A basic transport layer for games, with a long list of features to add networking of some form into your games. It can be easily used with Steam, since it matches up with a lot of the Steamworks SDK but it's entirely standalone so it can be used across stores. The idea is that for Steam you use the SDK, for everywhere else you slot this in.

  • BOY BEATS WORLD is an upcoming rhythm action-adventure for Linux PC

    Love your musical rhythm adventures? Duckbridge, developer of hiphop western game Luckslinger is coming back with BOY BEATS WORLD.

    From what the developer told us over email, it's somewhat like the Nintendo Switch game Cadence of Hyrule with the same view point and how you react with the beat. However, Duckbridge mentioned they wanted to make a rhythm game that "is less punishing and more about vibing out the beat and jammin' than doing combo chains".

  • Mythicard is an oddly relaxing free online card battler in Early Access for Linux PC

    Available in Early Access, Mythicard has a fresh take on battling online with cards and it's free to play so you can jump right in and try it out.

    Instead of building up a powerful deck of your own, every player has access to the same pool. Instead, it's all about how and when you use the available cards. Additionally, what also sets it apart is that it's an auto battler. Like Dota Underlords the battles happen for you, instead of you picking cards to fight and their targets. Together, it makes it thoroughly streamlined with no fuss.

  • Skullgirls developer Lab Zero lays off everyone who hadn't quit

    Things continue not going well for Lab Zero Games, after many essential staff up and quit over the behaviour of studio owner Mike Zaimont.

    With that, it put the future of Skullgirls on PC and Indivisible in question. Thankfully for Skullgirls, Lab Zero Games did not own it and the previous statement from Hidden Variable and Autumn Games (who own the IP) mentioned their plan to continue on with it. So, Skullgirls will hopefully live on.

  • Skullgirls Developer Lays Off Everyone Who Hadn't Already Quit

    Lab Zero Games’ controversial owner Mike “Mike Z” Zaimont fired the studio’s entire staff last week following a series of high-profile departures, leaving several full-time employees and contract workers scrambling for support.

    News of these mass layoffs became public yesterday thanks to former Lab Zero artist Jonathan “Persona” Kim, who helped promote fellow departee Marial Cartwright’s sketchbook sale to raise funds for the fired developers. As of this morning, Cartwright has sold through her stock, collecting thousands of dollars for her former co-workers.

  • Intense action-focused RTS 'Abstractanks' is coming to Steam with Linux PC support

    After being available on indie store itch.io for some time now, the real-time strategy game Abstractanks is now confirmed to be heading to Steam with Linux PC support.

    Abstractanks is a bit different to traditional RTS experiences, as you're not building up a base and it also doesn't rely on how fast you can click like some other competitive games. Instead, it's about planning and getting into the action as you throw tons of units at each other. Play intense skirmishes with up to sixteen teams, where map-control, positioning, decision-making, speed and a little bit of luck is rewarded.

  • Crazy rogue-lite Streets of Rogue gets a major Unity upgrade that needs testing

    Matt Dabrowski continues updating the absolutely fantastic rogue-lite action game Streets of Rogue, with a major Unity game engine upgrade and they need your help.

    "Fight, sneak, and hack your way through randomly generated cities. It's like Nuclear Throne meets Deus Ex, mixed with the anarchy of GTA. Rogue-lite meets immersive sim, and goes completely insane."

    While they're also working on a much bigger sequel, it seems they're not quite done with Streets of Rogue. They've moved the game from Unity 2018.2.14f1 to 2019.3.7f1 - which is a massive change and could come with all sorts of issues. They put out a call to action for players across Linux, macOS and Windows to test it as much as possible before it's pushed out for everyone.

  • Co-op space sandbox ship builder Avorion is getting a free update & Black Market DLC

    Build ships block by block, explore space and now perhaps do a little shady dealing? That's what's coming with the Black Market DLC and big free update for space sim Avorion.

    Avorion released fully in March of this year, going on to receiving a very warm reception from users. Over six thousand user reviews have given it a Very Positive rating so the developer is coming back for more. Huge new features are coming like Docking, which is a much more versatile system for moving things around. You'll even be able to move stations, cargo containers and more.

»

More in Tux Machines

The advantages of using Linux

AS a developing country, the Philippines is always challenged to provide concerned stakeholders all their information and communications technology (ICT) needs to boost the digital capability of the country. Radenta Technologies Inc., a Filipino-owned computing technology company, recently pointed out that using the Linux operating system is one major way to meet the challenges of the dearth in computing software. “One difference, however, is that Linux is an open source software that is free and available for the public to view, edit and, for those with the technical skill, contribute to. Linux is customizable. You can swap out word processor, web browsers, system display graphics and other user-interface components,” the company said in a press statement. Read more

PicoRio Linux RISC-V SBC is an Open Source Alternative to Raspberry Pi Board

There’s a lot of interest/hype around RISC-V, and low-cost boards such as Longan Nano or Maixduino are already available, but those are based on microcontroller-class chips, even though it’s possible to run Linux on Kendryte K210 RISC-V board, it comes without MMU, so it’s not for everyone. Linux capable RISC-V boards do exist but cost several hundred dollars or more with the likes of HiFive Unleashed and PolarFire SoC Icicle development kit. If only there was a RISC-V board similar to the Raspberry Pi board and with a similar price point… The good news is that the RISC-V International Open Source (RIOS) Laboratory is collaborating with Imagination technologies to bring PicoRio RISC-V SBC to market at a price point similar to Raspberry Pi. Read more

today's howtos

KDE: Akademy, Apps, Maui and More

  • I’m going to Akademy 2020 and I don’t have a fancy banner

    Just a quick post to tell the world that, after more than a decade of dreaming, I’m finally going to Akademy 2020, the KDE community’s annual gathering of developers, contributors, fans, and everyone in between. Of course, it will all be virtual, which is really the only reason I’m able to attend in the first place. It’s honestly a bittersweet thing, to be able to finally be among the formal attendees of the event. It’s a dream come true but not in the way I had dreamed. It’s definitely not the face-to-face and very personal gathering I had hoped but I’ll take an Akademy over no Akademy any time.

  • Akademy 2020 Starts Tomorrow

    Tomorrow European morning you can learn about QML, Debugging or speed up dev workflows. In the evening a choice of QML, Multithreading and Implicit Bias training. Saturday morning the talks start with a Keynote at 09:00UTC and then I’m up talking about the All About the Apps Goal. There’s an overview of the Wayland and Consistency goals too plus we have a panel to discuss them. Saturday early evening I’m looking forward to some talks about Qt 6 updates and “Integrating Hollywood Open Source with KDE Applications” sounds intriguing.

  • KDE's September 2020 Apps Update

    A quiet month ahead of our big conference this weekend Akademy. Join us online from Friday 4th to talk all things KDE.

  • Maui Weekly Report 5

    Today, we bring you a new report on the Maui Project progress. Are you a developer and want to start developing cross-platform and convergent apps, targeting, among other things, the upcoming Linux Mobile devices? Then join us on Telegram: https://t.me/mauiproject. If you are interested in testing this project and helping out with translations or documentation, you are also more than welcome. The Maui Project is free software from the KDE Community developed by the Nitrux team. This post contains some code snippets to give you an idea of how to use MauiKit. For more detailed documentation, get in touch with us or subscribe to the news feed to keep up to date with the upcoming tutorial.

  • Using EteSync with Kontact - GSoC 2020 with KDE and EteSync [Part 6]

    Over the past few months, I have been working on enabling EteSync users to sync their calendars, contacts and tasks to Kontact. Recently, the resource has been beta-tested, and it is becoming better with every feedback we’re getting. This is a guide on how to add your EteSync account to Kontact and use it to manage your EteSync contacts, calendars and tasks.

  • What time is it in Prague?

    The KDE PIM code deals with lots of timezone information: after all, you want appointments to appear in the right local timezone (so the timepiece on your wrist matches the appointment) and when you communicate an appoinment to a remote colleague (say a friend in Brasil) then you want the time to appear correctly over there, as well. Several of the unittests were failing on FreeBSD, so I got roped into checking out what the problem is. What could possibly go wrong? Well, at the end of the day I know a lot more about timezone changes in Prague (that’s a lousy transliteration of Praha .. fie on you, English orthography!) than I feel I really need to, and have butted heads with K&R style C code, which is something I thought I left behind me in 1998 or so.

  • Google Summer of Code Final Evaluation

    In the previous blog I wrote about one of the major milestones I achieved. If you haven’t read it yet you can read it over here Blog Google summer of code is going to end soon so in this project I would like to update about my work I have done this month. During this month I worked on two more activities after adding multiple datasets to memory activities.

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6