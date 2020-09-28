Submitted by Rianne Schestowitz on Thursday 1st of October 2020 10:57:43 AM

We are pleased to announce that the beta images for Lubuntu 20.10 have been released!

While we have reached the bugfix-only stage of our development cycle, these images are not meant to be used in a production system. We highly recommend joining our development group or our forum to let us know about any issues.