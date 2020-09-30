Python Programming
Join the Python Developers Survey 2020: Share and learn about the community
This year we are conducting the fourth iteration of the official Python Developers Survey. The goal is to capture the current state of the language and the ecosystem around it. By comparing the results with last year’s, we can identify and share with everyone the hottest trends in the Python community and the key insights into it.
In 2019, more than 24,000 Python users from 150 countries participated and shared with us how they use the language.
Using RDKit BulkTanimotoSimilarity
In the first essay of this series I developed a program to do a Tanimoto similarity search of chembl_27.fps. I evaluated three different data types: an RDKit ExplicitBitVect, a GMP mpz integer, and a byte string. I found that the byte string was fastest, at about 5 seconds per search. All three programs worked by parsing and testing each FPS record in sequence. A scan search like this requires essentially constant memory overhead no matter the size of the FPS file.
In the third essay of this series I developed an in-memory Tanimoto search program with two stages. The first stage read all of the fingerprints into memory, and the second did the linear Tanimoto calculation and tests of all of the fingerprints. This program took 4-5 seconds to load the fingerprints, and about 0.5 seconds to search. (Yesterday's essay added the BitBound algorithm, which prunes some of the search space and is increasingly effective as the similarity threshold increases.)
Episode 29: Resolving Package Dependencies With the New Version of Pip
If you use Python, then you probably have used pip to install additional packages from the Python package index. Part of the magic behind pip is the dependency resolver, and there is a new version of it in the latest version of pip. This week on the show, we have Sumana Harihareswara and Georgia Bullen, who have been working on the recent releases of pip. Sumana is the project manager for pip, and Georgia has been working on pip’s user experience (UX).
The resolver is how pip determines what to install, and in what order, based on package requirements. We talk about how you can help, from updating to the latest release, testing out the new resolver with your projects, and answering surveys about your experiences. A ton of work has gone into making the updates this year. We also talk about the funding of projects like this in the open-source community.
How and why I built Web Application for Closed-monitoring patients
My passion for technology has always been a driving force in learning new things and apply the same in expanding my knowledge in the field. Later, I developed my passion more deeply through undergraduate studies in software engineering from Delhi Technological University, one of the prestigious universities in India. I am a hard-working student, and I will commit myself to effectively take advantage of the opportunity given to me. The feeling that my work has a direct impact on people's lives motivates me.
Integrating codespell into your CI
If you have never heard of codespell, it's a command line utility to check for common misspellings with the possibility to add your own dictionaries. I have looked lately at integrating it as part of the CI for some of my projects.
IBM/Red Hat Leftovers
7 Best Free and Open Source Subtitle Editors
A subtitle editor is a type of computer software that lets users create and edit subtitles. These subtitles are superimposed over, and synchronized with, video. Subtitles can literally make the difference between being immersed in a movie or only watching the screen, trying to keep up with developments. Good subtitling does not distract but actually enhances viewing pleasure, and even native speakers can find subtitles useful, not only where the individual is hearing-impaired. A subtitle is a text representation of the dialog, narration, music, or sound effects in a video file. Subtitles are available in multiple formats. Mangled subtitles can anger viewers. Fortunately, there is a good range of open source software that lets you make subtitles with Linux. These editors help you preview how the subtitles appear on the video, and listen to the dialog. Additionally, they offer the ability to make entering and editing text easy, with good control over text formatting and positioning. Here’s our recommendations.
Ubuntu 20.10 Beta Released with GNOME 3.38
Ubuntu team released the beta version of Ubuntu 20.10 code-named Groovy Gorilla. And it is available for download and test.
/e/OS and the (not)Android user interface
It might seem odd that at /e/, we put some energy and some development effort into the end-user user interface. We are a pro-privacy, deGoogled, mobile operating system, right? The reason behind this, is double: 1- one is pragmatic: we want /e/OS to get the widest possible adoption, and for this, we need a beautiful OS, with a modern, clean and attractive UI, and the best possible user experience. 2- the other one is not pragmatic, and even a bit selfish: since NeXTStep was born, I have a personal taste for great graphical interfaces. And this already impacted my two previous projects Mandrake Linux, which has been the first desktop Linux distribution, and Ulteo, which was a desktop delivery solution.
