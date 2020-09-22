Programming Leftovers
malloc as a service -- wingolog
Greetings, internet! Today I have the silliest of demos for you: malloc-as-a-service.
[...]
Emscripten includes a couple of good malloc implementations (dlmalloc and emmalloc) which probably you should use instead. But if you are really looking for a bare-bones malloc, walloc is fine.
You can check out all the details at the walloc project page; a selection of salient bits are below.
Types Of Programming Languages
The types of programming languages is a very old topic that noobs have been discussing a lot. This topic should actually be discussed. One should know how many programming languages are deployed on a machine that he is working on, especially if he is a student of programming.
[...]
Assembly language was designed to communicate with machine language. This language was designed to take instructions in simple human language, and pass on those instructions to machines by writing the instructions in 1s and 0s. After the invention of assembly languages, the life of programmers was easy. They could write the instructions in simple human words like Mov A1, Jump A2, stop run etcetera.
The life of programmers became easy but the computer scientists did not stop at that point. Making a computer perform some task was still complicated and only computer scientists could do that. The scientists were visionary and their vision was to enable future generations to write programs for computers. That is why a whole new concept of High-level programming language came into the picture.
Web App Software Development Maturity Model
The Capability Maturity Model Integration (CMMI) describes different levels of maturity for the development process of any organization in a measurable way. It offers a set of best practices to improve all processes. It's been regularly updated, and the latest version includes some notions of agility.
[...]
Level 2 is about automation and making sure the software never gets into a broken state. Every change should be staged and automatically build the software and run the tests against it. This is based on the Continuous Integration (CI) and Continuous Delivery (CD) principles.
CI means that your software code is continuously updated with changes done by developers, and that the code is always in a working state.
CD means that at any moment, there's a releasable software that can be pushed as the next official release. For cloud-hosted apps, the process of deploying the new version in a staging environment is also automated.
Updates from Johnnycanencrpt development in last few weeks
In July this year, I wrote a very initial Python module in Rust for OpenPGP, Johnnycanencrypt aka jce. It had very basic encryption, decryption, signing, verification, creation of new keys available. It uses https://sequoia-pgp.org library for the actual implementation.
I wanted to see if I can use such a Python module (which does not call out to the gpg2 executable) in the SecureDrop codebase.
Bash How to Execute a Command in a Variable? – Linux Hint
Bash scripts can be created in a variety of different ways and most of us are familiar with executing the simple commands within a Bash script. However, these commands can also be encapsulated within the variables in Bash. This process is known as command substitution and it is generally used to store the output of a command in a variable so that you do not have to run that command explicitly again and again rather you can simply access that variable to get the output of that command whenever you want. In this article, we will show you how this can be done.
Bash: while read line – Linux Hint
When you are working on bash scripts, sometimes you may need to read a file line by line. Let’s explain with an example. You have some data in a text file that should be executed or processed by using a script. So, running a bash script to process a text file is much different. You need to follow a specified syntax to read a file line by line. This article will help you to read a line from a file using the while loop in Bash.
Simple NLP in Python With TextBlob: Tokenization
The amount of textual data on the Internet has significantly increased in the past decades. There's no doubt that the processing of this amount of information must be automated, and the TextBlob package is one of the fairly simple ways to perform NLP - Natural Language Processing.
It provides a simple API for diving into common natural language processing (NLP) tasks such as part-of-speech tagging, noun phrase extraction, tokenization, sentiment analysis, classification, translation, and more.
No special technical prerequisites for employing this library are needed. For instance, TextBlob is applicable for both Python 2 and 3. In case you don't have any textual information for the project you want to work on, TextBlob provides necessary corpora from the NLTK database.
How to Implement Role based Access Control With FastAPI | Codementor
Most of the CRUD apps, require some level of role based access control.
[...]
This means only the users with specific role can access certain API endpoints or operations e.g. Allow everyone the GET operation, but only admin can DELETE. Some levels in-between can create/update etc.
Python Random Number Generation – Linux Hint
Python provides a module to generate random numbers. The name of this module is random. In the random module, there is a set of various functions that are used to create random numbers. Sometimes, there may be a need to generate random numbers; for example, while performing simulated experiments, in games, and many other applications. This article explains random number generation in Python using the various functions of the random module.
Laravel Horizon Tutorial – Linux Hint
The Laravel horizon package is used to manage Laravel queues. It provides a good-looking dashboard for the queues. This package allows users to configure jobs, generate analytics, and monitor the different types of queue-related tasks, including job run-time, failure, throughput, etc. The configuration information of all team members of the project is stored in a single file that can be controlled centrally. This package is free to use in the Laravel project, but it is not included with the core code. So, you must first install this package before using it. This article shows you some of the different features of Laravel horizon and how to install and run Laravel horizon for managing Laravel queues using a nice dashboard.
Laravel Query Builder – Linux Hint
The Laravel query builder provides a simple and convenient way for creating and running database queries and is supported by all of the Laravel database systems. It is used to protect the Laravel application from the SQL injection attack using PDO parameter binding. This package can perform several different types of database operations, such as CRUD (Insert, Select, Update and Delete) and aggregate functions, such as UNION, SUM, COUNT, etc. This tutorial shows you how to apply a query builder to perform various CRUD operations in the database.
Laravel Queues Tutorial – Linux Hint
The Laravel queue is one of the more useful features of the Laravel framework. This feature is used to wait for time-consuming tasks and perform tasks at a later time to improve the performance and efficiency of the Laravel application. This feature provides different types of queues in back-ends, such as Amazon SQS, Redis, Beanstalk, synchronous driver, or relational database. A null queue driver is used to discard queued jobs. The configuration file of the queue is stored in the location config/queue.php. A common example of using the Laravel queue is to send emails. When it is required to deal with a large number of emails in the Laraval application, then it is better to use Laravel queues to speed up the processing. This tutorial shows how to use Laravel queues to send a large number of emails.
