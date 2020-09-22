Language Selection

Development
  • malloc as a service -- wingolog

    Greetings, internet! Today I have the silliest of demos for you: malloc-as-a-service.

    [...]

    Emscripten includes a couple of good malloc implementations (dlmalloc and emmalloc) which probably you should use instead. But if you are really looking for a bare-bones malloc, walloc is fine.

    You can check out all the details at the walloc project page; a selection of salient bits are below.

  • Types Of Programming Languages

    The types of programming languages is a very old topic that noobs have been discussing a lot. This topic should actually be discussed. One should know how many programming languages are deployed on a machine that he is working on, especially if he is a student of programming.

    [...]

    Assembly language was designed to communicate with machine language. This language was designed to take instructions in simple human language, and pass on those instructions to machines by writing the instructions in 1s and 0s. After the invention of assembly languages, the life of programmers was easy. They could write the instructions in simple human words like Mov A1, Jump A2, stop run etcetera.

    The life of programmers became easy but the computer scientists did not stop at that point. Making a computer perform some task was still complicated and only computer scientists could do that. The scientists were visionary and their vision was to enable future generations to write programs for computers. That is why a whole new concept of High-level programming language came into the picture.

  • Web App Software Development Maturity Model

    The Capability Maturity Model Integration (CMMI) describes different levels of maturity for the development process of any organization in a measurable way. It offers a set of best practices to improve all processes. It's been regularly updated, and the latest version includes some notions of agility.

    [...]

    Level 2 is about automation and making sure the software never gets into a broken state. Every change should be staged and automatically build the software and run the tests against it. This is based on the Continuous Integration (CI) and Continuous Delivery (CD) principles.

    CI means that your software code is continuously updated with changes done by developers, and that the code is always in a working state.

    CD means that at any moment, there's a releasable software that can be pushed as the next official release. For cloud-hosted apps, the process of deploying the new version in a staging environment is also automated.

  • Updates from Johnnycanencrpt development in last few weeks

    In July this year, I wrote a very initial Python module in Rust for OpenPGP, Johnnycanencrypt aka jce. It had very basic encryption, decryption, signing, verification, creation of new keys available. It uses https://sequoia-pgp.org library for the actual implementation.

    I wanted to see if I can use such a Python module (which does not call out to the gpg2 executable) in the SecureDrop codebase.

  • Bash How to Execute a Command in a Variable? – Linux Hint

    Bash scripts can be created in a variety of different ways and most of us are familiar with executing the simple commands within a Bash script. However, these commands can also be encapsulated within the variables in Bash. This process is known as command substitution and it is generally used to store the output of a command in a variable so that you do not have to run that command explicitly again and again rather you can simply access that variable to get the output of that command whenever you want. In this article, we will show you how this can be done.

  • Bash: while read line – Linux Hint

    When you are working on bash scripts, sometimes you may need to read a file line by line. Let’s explain with an example. You have some data in a text file that should be executed or processed by using a script. So, running a bash script to process a text file is much different. You need to follow a specified syntax to read a file line by line. This article will help you to read a line from a file using the while loop in Bash.

  • Simple NLP in Python With TextBlob: Tokenization

    The amount of textual data on the Internet has significantly increased in the past decades. There's no doubt that the processing of this amount of information must be automated, and the TextBlob package is one of the fairly simple ways to perform NLP - Natural Language Processing.

    It provides a simple API for diving into common natural language processing (NLP) tasks such as part-of-speech tagging, noun phrase extraction, tokenization, sentiment analysis, classification, translation, and more.

    No special technical prerequisites for employing this library are needed. For instance, TextBlob is applicable for both Python 2 and 3. In case you don't have any textual information for the project you want to work on, TextBlob provides necessary corpora from the NLTK database.

  • How to Implement Role based Access Control With FastAPI | Codementor

    Most of the CRUD apps, require some level of role based access control.

    [...]

    This means only the users with specific role can access certain API endpoints or operations e.g. Allow everyone the GET operation, but only admin can DELETE. Some levels in-between can create/update etc.

  • Python Random Number Generation – Linux Hint

    Python provides a module to generate random numbers. The name of this module is random. In the random module, there is a set of various functions that are used to create random numbers. Sometimes, there may be a need to generate random numbers; for example, while performing simulated experiments, in games, and many other applications. This article explains random number generation in Python using the various functions of the random module.

  • Laravel Horizon Tutorial – Linux Hint

    The Laravel horizon package is used to manage Laravel queues. It provides a good-looking dashboard for the queues. This package allows users to configure jobs, generate analytics, and monitor the different types of queue-related tasks, including job run-time, failure, throughput, etc. The configuration information of all team members of the project is stored in a single file that can be controlled centrally. This package is free to use in the Laravel project, but it is not included with the core code. So, you must first install this package before using it. This article shows you some of the different features of Laravel horizon and how to install and run Laravel horizon for managing Laravel queues using a nice dashboard.

  • Laravel Query Builder – Linux Hint

    The Laravel query builder provides a simple and convenient way for creating and running database queries and is supported by all of the Laravel database systems. It is used to protect the Laravel application from the SQL injection attack using PDO parameter binding. This package can perform several different types of database operations, such as CRUD (Insert, Select, Update and Delete) and aggregate functions, such as UNION, SUM, COUNT, etc. This tutorial shows you how to apply a query builder to perform various CRUD operations in the database.

  • Laravel Queues Tutorial – Linux Hint

    The Laravel queue is one of the more useful features of the Laravel framework. This feature is used to wait for time-consuming tasks and perform tasks at a later time to improve the performance and efficiency of the Laravel application. This feature provides different types of queues in back-ends, such as Amazon SQS, Redis, Beanstalk, synchronous driver, or relational database. A null queue driver is used to discard queued jobs. The configuration file of the queue is stored in the location config/queue.php. A common example of using the Laravel queue is to send emails. When it is required to deal with a large number of emails in the Laraval application, then it is better to use Laravel queues to speed up the processing. This tutorial shows how to use Laravel queues to send a large number of emails.

Server: Knative, eBPF, and Kubernetes Steering Committee Election Results

     
  • Google Set to Unleash Knative - SDxCentral

    Google is set to give up most control over the Knative Project by electing a steering committee to oversee the direction of the Kubernetes-based serverless project. The decision comes on the heels of Google taking a more controversial approach with the Istio service mesh project. Protocol first reported on Google’s plans for the Knative Project late last week. In a blog post, Paul Morie, writing on behalf of the Knative Steering Committee, explained that it had recently constructed a new steering committee charter that will include an upcoming election for five steering committee members. The plan calls for the five members to serve as individuals and not representing their employer. The plan also states that no vendor will be allowed to have a majority of seats on the steering committee. The project will also set up a new Knative Trademark Committee to deal with trademark issues. That committee will initially include members from Google, IBM/Red Hat, and VMware.

    •    
  • Using eBPF Monitoring to Know What to Measure and Why - Container Journal

    eBPF enables users to trace application activity down to a very low level for better performance analysis Let’s say you’re a doctor. You know that the human body is tremendously complex, with multiple systems operating and interacting simultaneously. You also understand that sometimes things can go wrong and a person gets sick. Or there might be symptoms that history suggests are potential signs of trouble. How do you determine what is going on? What metrics can you collect that will reveal medically valuable information? And what tools are available to do that? The same issue that has challenged physicians for centuries is one that IT professionals now face: When you’re troubleshooting a complex system, what diagnostics do you measure, how do you measure them and what do you do with your findings? [...] eBPF programs run inside the kernel; they are attached to a code path and whenever that code path is traversed, the program executes. This decoupling of the kernel and eBPF program increases the development time as the developer doesn’t have to recompile the kernel each time the eBPF program is changed. eBPF is useful for both packet processing as well as performance analysis and monitoring, as eBPF programs can be attached to tracepoints, kprobes and even perf events. As you may have already guessed, attaching user-space programs inside the kernel can cause serious security and stability issues; thus, a series of tests are performed on each eBPF program before it’s loaded.

    •  
  • Kubernetes Blog: Announcing the 2020 Steering Committee Election Results

    The 2020 Steering Committee Election is now complete. In 2019, the committee arrived at its final allocation of 7 seats, 3 of which were up for election in 2020. Incoming committee members serve a term of 2 years, and all members are elected by the Kubernetes Community. This community body is significant since it oversees the governance of the entire Kubernetes project. With that great power comes great responsibility. You can learn more about the steering committee’s role in their charter.

  • Microsoft adept at deflecting questions about culpability in malware pandemic

    Microsoft's Windows operating system is the target of a massive majority of the malicious software that abounds these days. And it has adopted the same strategy for avoiding blame as it did with the problem of viruses and worms: presenting itself as part of the solution, not the problem.

  • Sophos expert says links between Trickbot and election security unlikely

    Global security firm Sophos has questioned the connection drawn between ransomware attacks facilitated by the Trickbot botnet and threats to election security, with a senior researcher saying gangs did not generally target local governments specifically for political effect.

  • Microsoft Uses Trademark Law to Disrupt Trickbot Botnet

    “We disrupted Trickbot through a court order we obtained as well as technical action we executed in partnership with telecommunications providers around the world,” wrote Tom Burt, corporate vice president of customer security and trust at Microsoft, in a blog post this morning about the legal maneuver. “We have now cut off key infrastructure so those operating Trickbot will no longer be able to initiate new infections or activate ransomware already dropped into computer systems.”

  • Check Point warns Amazon Prime Day shoppers to be vigilant

    The number of malicious domains which are similar to that of retail giant Amazon has risen by 28% in the run-up to the firm's Prime Day on 13 October, the Israeli security firm Check Point has warned.

  • Install a LAMP stack on Debian 10 "buster" - PragmaticLinux

    One of the first tasks when setting up a Linux web server is the installation of a LAMP stack.

  • How to install Dropbox headless on CentOS 8 Server - Linux Shout

    Dropbox is a popular cloud service that offers its client application for Windows, Linux, macOS, Android, and iOS to sync files between cloud and local devices. However, if you are on a command-line server that doesn’t have a graphical user interface, still we can have the benefits of Dropbox cloud storage to sync files between server and cloud. Here in this tutorial, we will show how to do that in CentOS 8/7 server without GUI and using only the CLI interface.

  • Schedule Commands And Scripts In Linux With Zeit (GUI For Cron And At) - Linux Uprising Blog

    Zeit is a Qt GUI for cron and at, allowing you to schedule recurring or one time tasks. The application also allows setting an alarm and a timer. Other features include the ability to add, edit and delete environment variables for crontab, as well as optional PolKit support for root actions. To add a new cron job using Zeit, click the Add Task button from its taskbar and you'll get to a dialog that allows you to run a command or script at the time interval you specify.

  • How to Reset the MySQL Root Password - Linux Concept

    Do you want to reset the MySQL root password? Sometimes we forget the root password and not able to log in on MySQL, and we want to reset the password. It is happening with all of us most of the time. In this article, we will explain the process to reset the MySQL root password from the command line utility.

Hand Drawn 2D Animation with PureOS and Librem Laptops

Professional animation is not just possible but ideal with free software, this story shares what is possible running PureOS, Librem laptops, and accessories. I have been using free software for 6 years and each year these freedom respecting professional tools I use seem to improve faster than the commercial proprietary pace. Krita, as an example, released an animation feature that made it the perfect tool for making rough animations. That same year, the software Toonz, that was used by the legendary Studio Ghibli for clean up and coloring purpose, was released as free software under the name of OpenToonz. Nice, with just these two features and tools released, I had everything I needed to do traditional animations again with my Librem based digital studio. Below I will go through the workflow of making a simple hand made 2D animation. This particular animation was commissioned to me, during the summer, by a young french film production called Baze Production. The goal of this project was to make a cute production identity intro in the same style as Pixar or Illumination Studios, but with hand made animations instead of 3D computer graphics. For that matter, I used 2 Librem laptops and 2 Wacom tablets. Read more

