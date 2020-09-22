today's leftovers
[KDE theme] Design done...
Hello again, so I believe I am 90% done with the base style direction and main UI components for O², and am currently struggling with my not so bright idea of dinamic QML colour pallets.
Still overall I'm happy with the general visual direction of the UI style, it's IMO clearly derivative of Oxygen but today.
Now having done 90% of the design and doing the serious work I know that the solemn work that will take far far more time is upon me and us..
Ubuntu wants to code the future of Italy | Ubuntu
In a year of challenges and changing times, the community gets closer and starts gathering in a different way. From face to face meet-ups, we moved everything virtually and CodeMotion is not an exception. Made by developers for developers, it is an event where participants are used to meet and code the future of the world. Well, who said that this has changed?
Canonical will give a series of technical talks to learn more about Kubernetes, AI, and big data pipelines on Ubuntu.
BBC micro:bit v2 board Unveiled with Nordic nRF52833 SoC, Microphone and Speaker
The original BBC micro:bit educational board was launched in July 2015 with a Nordic nRF51822 Arm Cortex-M0 MCU @ 16 MHz providing Bluetooth LE connectivity, a few I/Os, some buttons, and a LED matrix acting as a small display.
[...]
BBC micro:bit v2 board still targets the education market, and lets students learn to program with C++, MakeCode, Python, or Scratch. The company added some example projects making use of the new hardware for example the bumblebee demo using the motion sensor to adjust the frequency, tempo, and volume of the board’s sound.
Teensy 4.1 Cortex-M7 Board Gets Marlin Firmware and OpenPnP Breakout Board
Teensy 4.0 and Teensy 4.1 are some of the most powerful microcontroller-class boards you’ll find on the market thanks to NXP i.MX RT1062 Arm Cortex-M7 crossover processor clocked at up to 600 MHz, and there won’t break the bank are PJRC sells those for $20 and up on their own store or Amazon.
If you’re into 3D printers, CNC, or pick-and-place machines, you’ll be glad to learn Teensy 4.1 board is the first Arm Cortex-M7 board to support Marlin 2.0 firmware, and a person nicknamed CrazzyFrenchDud is developing PeeNaPle breakout board for Teensy 4.1 to work with OpenPnP open-source software.
Remodo X is a Programmable Bluetooth & IR Remote Control for Raspberry Pi (Crowdfunding)
There are plenty of Bluetooth or RF remote controls on the market, but Remodo X is a little different. Mainly designed for the Raspberry Pi board, the compact Bluetooth & IR remote control comes with four buttons that can be programmed from a mobile app to launch program or trigger scripts for home automation, home entertainment, or any other function you may think of.
Full Circle Magazine: Full Circle Weekly News #185
Lenovo Releases 27 Thinkpads and Thinkstations with Ubuntu
https://news.lenovo.com/pressroom/press-releases/lenovo-launches-linux-ready-thinkpad-and-thinkstation-pcs-preinstalled-with-ubuntu/
Amnesia the Dark Descent, Without Assets, Now Open Source
https://frictionalgames.com/2020-09-amnesia-is-now-open-source/
Linux Journal Is Back
https://www.linuxjournal.com/content/linux-journal-back
Microsoft Confirms Edge On Linux in October
https://blogs.windows.com/windowsexperience/2020/09/22/whats-new-in-web-experiences-ignite-2020-need-to-secure-your-remote-workers-choose-microsoft-edge-as-your-browser-for-business/
Ubuntu Touch OTA-13 Out
https://ubports.com/blog/ubport-blogs-news-1/post/ubuntu-touch-ota-13-release-3720
Debian 10.6 Out
https://www.debian.org/News/2020/20200926
Linux Lite 5.2 RC1 Out
https://www.linuxliteos.com/forums/release-announcements/linux-lite-5-2-rc1-released/
4MLinux 34 Out
https://4mlinux-releases.blogspot.com/2020/09/4mlinux-340-stable-released.html
Linux Kernel 5.9 RC7 Out
https://lkml.org/lkml/2020/9/27/449
Server: Knative, eBPF, and Kubernetes Steering Committee Election Results
Security Leftovers
today's howtos
Hand Drawn 2D Animation with PureOS and Librem Laptops
Professional animation is not just possible but ideal with free software, this story shares what is possible running PureOS, Librem laptops, and accessories. I have been using free software for 6 years and each year these freedom respecting professional tools I use seem to improve faster than the commercial proprietary pace. Krita, as an example, released an animation feature that made it the perfect tool for making rough animations. That same year, the software Toonz, that was used by the legendary Studio Ghibli for clean up and coloring purpose, was released as free software under the name of OpenToonz. Nice, with just these two features and tools released, I had everything I needed to do traditional animations again with my Librem based digital studio. Below I will go through the workflow of making a simple hand made 2D animation. This particular animation was commissioned to me, during the summer, by a young french film production called Baze Production. The goal of this project was to make a cute production identity intro in the same style as Pixar or Illumination Studios, but with hand made animations instead of 3D computer graphics. For that matter, I used 2 Librem laptops and 2 Wacom tablets.
