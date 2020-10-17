Python Programming
Getting Started With MicroPython – Real Python
Are you interested in the Internet of Things, home automation, and connected devices? If so, then you're in luck! In this course, you'll learn about MicroPython and the world of electronics hardware. You'll set up your board, write your code, and deploy a MicroPython project to your own device.
Python: Check Index of an Item in a List
In this article we'll take a look at examples of how to get the index of an element in a list with the index() function, for finding the first, last, and all occurrences of an element.
Test & Code : Python Testing for Software Engineering 135: Speeding up Django Test Suites
All test suites start fast. But as you grow your set of tests, each test adds a little bit of time to the suite.
What can you do about it to keep test suites fast?
Some things, like parallelization, are applicable to many domains.
What about, for instance, Django applications?
Well, Adam Johnson has thought about it a lot, and is here to tell us how we can speed up our Django test suites.
PyCoder’s Weekly | Issue #443
Python Morsels: Variables are pointers
Variables in Python are not buckets that contain things, but pointers: variables point to objects.
F(x)tec Pro1-X Announced – with physical keyboard, Lineage OS and Ubuntu Touch support but dated Snapdragon 835
Today, F(x)tec has re-launched their Pro1 smartphone, but renamed as Pro1-X and running LineageOS out of the box combined with compatibility with Ubuntu Touch OS. The phone has been developed in partnership with XDA, hence the name. The hardware remains the same which includes the dated Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 chipset; however, this phone isn't about raw power, it is a productivity tool with a strong focus on privacy. It will then combine the chipset with 8GB of RAM a 5.99-inch FHD+ AMOLED display, an 8MP front-facing camera, and a 12MP camera at the rear.
Python Programming
Announcing NetBSD 9.1
The NetBSD Project is pleased to announce NetBSD 9.1, the first update of the NetBSD 9 release branch. It represents a selected subset of fixes deemed important for security or stability reasons, as well as new features and enhancements. Also: NetBSD 9.1 Released With Parallelized Disk Encryption, Better ZFS, X11 Improvements
today's howtos
