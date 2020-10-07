Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

IBM/Red Hat/Fedora Leftovers

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Wednesday 4th of November 2020 10:27:05 PM Filed under
Red Hat
  • USBGuard improvements in Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.3: Protecting against rogue USB devices

    USBGuard is a software framework that helps protect your systems against rogue USB devices by implementing basic allowlisting and blocklisting capabilities. This allows you to define access control for USB devices based on device attributes. Here is a summary of some of the new features in USBGuard that we delivered in Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.3.

  • Red Hat Ascend program helps partners fill the skills gap

    With the increasing demand in the marketplace for open source technologies, ensuring that the workforce is adequately skilled to meet these demands head-on is a top priority for CIOs. Large organizations are facing a crucial skills gap, which can disrupt delivery capabilities and lead to client dissatisfaction. With the open source services market projected to grow at an annual growth rate of nearly 24% through 2022, there is a critical need to address the skills gap and ensure delivery teams are better equipped to meet evolving business needs.

    Red Hat’s work with global systems integrators (GSIs) underscores the correlation between highly skilled delivery teams with well defined training and competency development frameworks and better business outcomes, lower attrition and associate growth within the partner organization.

    As a result, our GSI partners are adopting new ways to upskill their associates with on-demand learning, hands-on labs and peer learning. In recognition of this paradigm shift, Red Hat has developed an end-to-end enablement framework for partner associates. Red Hat Ascend is a competency journey built on the proven 70-20-10 development model that acts as a self-learning path and incorporates both formal training as well as hands-on learning, simulated labs and peer learning opportunities.

  • Red Hat's product documentation is changing

    Once upon a time, the term "product documentation" conjured images of ring-bound tomes several thousand pages long that would get shipped to users alongside the latest offering. In the days before the internet, this wasn’t just the best option available; it was the only option. It was big, it was slow, and it was expensive, but hey, what were you going to do?

    When the internet came along, product documentation moved along with it. Installation guides, administration guides, and user guides jumped from CDs, to flash disks, to public websites, and users started turning to search engines for answers instead of the index page. Apart from where you’d find it, however, the format changed little from its previous appearance. These were guides, and guides they would remain.

    My, how things have changed.

    Gone are the days when users expect to sift through a giant manual and search for the information they need, piecing together the clues in the dark. Today’s users are search savvy and time poor, and they need the answers to their questions in one place, in one go. It’s time to shake off the shackles of tables of contents and navigation and reduce the number of steps between the reader and the answers they seek.

  • Red Hat Software Collections 3.6 now available in beta - Red Hat Developer

    Red Hat Software Collections 3.6 and Red Hat Developer Toolset 10 for Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) are now available as beta releases. An alternative to the default RHEL toolset, Software Collections provides a differentiated and eclectic mix of tools that developers can use on a desktop or in production.

    Red Hat Software Collections tools are use case-specific and include the most current, stable version of dynamic languages, open source databases, web servers, and other critical development components. The Red Hat Software Collections 3.6 beta release features four new collections and four that have been updated.

  • Contribute at the Fedora CoreOS Test Day - Fedora Magazine

    The Fedora 33 CoreOS Test Day focuses on testing FCOS based on Fedora 33. The FCOS next stream is already rebased on Fedora 33 content, which will be coming soon to testing and stable. To prepare for the content being promoted to other streams the Fedora CoreOS and QA teams have organized a test day on Friday, November 06, 2020 (results accepted through Thursday, November 12). Refer to the wiki page for links to the test cases and materials you’ll need to participate. Read below for details.

  • Virtualize RAN (radio access network) services with Red Hat

    Virtualizing and disaggregating RAN gives service providers the freedom to work with new suppliers, boosting innovation and allowing new operating models. A more secure horizontal cloud platform spanning RAN, mobile core and other functions creates synergies in engineering, security and operations.

»

More in Tux Machines

Raspberry Pi security add-on helps evaluate Connected Home over IP spec

Infineon’s “Optiga Trust-M eval kit” is a Pi add-on for evaluating the ZigBee Alliance’s Connected Home over IP home automation standard. The eval kit is built around a Trust-M Shield2Go board equipped with the EAL6+-compliant Trust-M security chip. Infineon Technologies, which is primarily known in these pages for its widely used Optiga TPM security chips, has announced a Raspberry Pi add-on equipped with a different security technology called Optiga Trust. Specifically it integrates an Optiga Trust-M Shield2Go board equipped with its Optiga Trust-M security chip, which complies with the Common Criteria Certified EAL6+ (high) spec. Although the Optiga Trust-M eval kit can be used to evaluate the Trust-M technology, which provides anchor of trust security technology for connecting IoT devices to the cloud, it’s primary purpose is to evaluate the ZigBee Alliance’s Connected Home over IP automation standard. Read more

today's howtos

  • GIMP Tutorial: Create A Mandala Using Your Name

    I haven't been to some of my favorite sites for a while, having other events that were keeping me busy - you know, Life. However, I happened to go to one of my favorite GIMP sites the other day - GIMP Learn. I know I can always find something new to learn, and that day was no exception. One of the most talented people on the site, a lady named Pat625, had posted a fine tutorial a while back, and I was just now able to go through it. The actual tutorial is here, and it is wonderful, so I thought I'd share it with you. Create a new file, 1,000 px X 1,000 px, with a white background. Using the guides you can pull from the left-side and top rulers, place them at 500 px. If you will check the bar at the bottom of your window, you will see "Add Guide" and it will show you when your guide is at 500 px. Your canvas will look like this:

  • How to install Netbeans 12 on a Chromebook

    Today we are looking at how to install Netbeans 12 on a Chromebook. Please follow the video/audio guide as a tutorial where we explain the process step by step and use the commands below. If you have any questions, please contact us via a YouTube comment and we would be happy to assist you!

  • How to install FreeCAD in Ubuntu 20.04

    Today we are looking at how to install FreeCAD in Ubuntu 20.04. The process is rather easy as you can see in the video tutorial. A person opens a terminal and runs the command below in it. Enjoy!

  • How to install FreeCAD on Ubuntu 20.04 - YouTube

    In this video, we are looking at how to install FreeCAD on Ubuntu 20.04.

  • Things To Remember Before Upgrading Production Server

    Server security is the topmost priority for every system administrator. Besides having third-party security tools like Firewall, DDoS protection, etc. it is extremely important to keep every piece of code up-to-date on your production server. When your application is in production, upgrading it is riskier. If your server is powered by Linux, Linux distributions keep releasing new versions every now and then. Each major release contains bug fixes, security updates, and new tools. Upgrading a production server without any preparation is a big mistake. An unprepared upgrade can cause permanent data loss, poor server performance, and customer loss. In this article, I will list some important steps to take before initiating a server upgrade.

  • Inserting content in the middle of a Jekyll post

    Do you wish to insert content (such as advertisement or a link) right in the middle of the Jekyll page? We can do that by using the content as an array and a forloop. Here is how.

Games: Retro, Desperados III, Unity (Microsoft Mono) and DualSense Controller on Linux

  • Game Zone: Slain - Back From Hell

    The game mechanics resemble the first Castlevania, but much more difficult. And, despite all its positive aspects, it seems that the game's creators put an insane difficulty just to artificially lengthen its duration. Other than that, the mechanics are bad. The character does an automatic animation when performing a sequence of three sword attacks. Now, if you need to jump, it won't happen, because the character will be locked in the animation sequence. And, as the game is very dynamic, it will kill Bathorin many times. But, as he already died, it doesn't stop the game from continuing. The character just respawns at the nearest check-point. Yes, the game has this flaw. There is no way to save anywhere you want, but only at check-points, which can be very frustrating, depending on the stage you are in. Other than that, when striking with the sword, the character advances one step for each sequence of three sword hits. In abyss edges, or with nearby traps (and the game has many), this can kill the character easily.

  • Money for the Vultures is finished with the final DLC for Desperados III | GamingOnLinux

    The fantastic tactics game from Mimimi Games is finished, with the final Money for the Vultures now available for Desperados III allowing you visit a location from previous games. Desperados III: Money for the Vultures - Part 3: Once More With Feeling (what a mouthful!) brings the Season Pass to a conclusion and leads the gang back to "Eagles Nest", the legendary bandit fortress in the middle of the desert. This area, they say, is bigger and looks better than it ever has in Desperados and a fitting location to end Money for the Vultures. Looks like a whole lot of fun to sneak through.

  • Unity Technologies committed to supporting the Linux Editor for the Unity game engine | GamingOnLinux

    While Unity itself has long supported producing Linux builds of games and applications built with it, the actual Editor for Linux is still not fully supported - but that will change. To be clear, there is a Linux version of the Unity Editor right now and that's been a thing since 2015 in experimental form. Back in April 2019 they announced that the Linux Editor would be moving from experimental into preview, meaning it was on the road to a full release. Later in May 2019, Unity then actually properly announced the Unity Editor for Linux with a planned release date with Unity 2019.3. Sadly it didn't happen when expected, it was delayed with no exact date other than 2020 which they're now announcing again they're not going to hit. In a forum post going into more detail, the good news is that Unity appear to be firmly committed to bringing the Unity Editor for Linux into official status.

  • DualSense Controller on Linux: Works Well with Some Limitations - Boiling Steam

    Do you ever get that impulse to buy that new, shiny electronic device on a whim? Just get in the car and drive the fifteen or thirty minutes to get to Walmart or Best Buy and buy it, without waiting the two or three days when ordering online? You know where this is going. After learning that Sony’s new DualSense controller for the PlayStation 5 has been released prior to the console itself, and discovering that it’s compatible with devices other than Sony’s own, I immediately went to my local Target store after getting an oil change for my car. Heh… the amount of time that you spend at the electronics department, viewing every sort of gadget that the store has. It’s everybody’s little toy store. That shot of endorphins that spike to your head after buying the device, taking it home, and unboxing it for the first time. And taking pictures of it for the sake of review, like this one.

Linux desktop distributions: Best of 2020

It's time to crown the best of the best Linux desktop distributions for 2020. I'm going to say this up front: Chances are pretty good your distribution isn't on this list. If not, there's no need to fret. The very fact that you are using Linux on the desktop should be reward enough. Why? Because you are using an operating system that is superior in many ways. It may not be perfect (no operating system is), but it's still Linux, which means you're working with a desktop platform that's flexible, reliable, and fun to use. In the end, I have to claim a few of the vast number of distributions to be somehow above the rest. With the exception of a couple of distributions, this is never an easy task. And this year, it's even harder because some of the usual candidates have fallen by the wayside. But who knows what next year will bring? Besides, the one thing you can count on with the Linux community is that they are always working hard to develop something new and impressive. Such is the case with this year's candidates. With that, let's get on with the list. ' Read more

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6