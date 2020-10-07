IBM/Red Hat/Fedora Leftovers
USBGuard improvements in Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.3: Protecting against rogue USB devices
USBGuard is a software framework that helps protect your systems against rogue USB devices by implementing basic allowlisting and blocklisting capabilities. This allows you to define access control for USB devices based on device attributes. Here is a summary of some of the new features in USBGuard that we delivered in Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.3.
Red Hat Ascend program helps partners fill the skills gap
With the increasing demand in the marketplace for open source technologies, ensuring that the workforce is adequately skilled to meet these demands head-on is a top priority for CIOs. Large organizations are facing a crucial skills gap, which can disrupt delivery capabilities and lead to client dissatisfaction. With the open source services market projected to grow at an annual growth rate of nearly 24% through 2022, there is a critical need to address the skills gap and ensure delivery teams are better equipped to meet evolving business needs.
Red Hat’s work with global systems integrators (GSIs) underscores the correlation between highly skilled delivery teams with well defined training and competency development frameworks and better business outcomes, lower attrition and associate growth within the partner organization.
As a result, our GSI partners are adopting new ways to upskill their associates with on-demand learning, hands-on labs and peer learning. In recognition of this paradigm shift, Red Hat has developed an end-to-end enablement framework for partner associates. Red Hat Ascend is a competency journey built on the proven 70-20-10 development model that acts as a self-learning path and incorporates both formal training as well as hands-on learning, simulated labs and peer learning opportunities.
Red Hat's product documentation is changing
Once upon a time, the term "product documentation" conjured images of ring-bound tomes several thousand pages long that would get shipped to users alongside the latest offering. In the days before the internet, this wasn’t just the best option available; it was the only option. It was big, it was slow, and it was expensive, but hey, what were you going to do?
When the internet came along, product documentation moved along with it. Installation guides, administration guides, and user guides jumped from CDs, to flash disks, to public websites, and users started turning to search engines for answers instead of the index page. Apart from where you’d find it, however, the format changed little from its previous appearance. These were guides, and guides they would remain.
My, how things have changed.
Gone are the days when users expect to sift through a giant manual and search for the information they need, piecing together the clues in the dark. Today’s users are search savvy and time poor, and they need the answers to their questions in one place, in one go. It’s time to shake off the shackles of tables of contents and navigation and reduce the number of steps between the reader and the answers they seek.
Red Hat Software Collections 3.6 now available in beta - Red Hat Developer
Red Hat Software Collections 3.6 and Red Hat Developer Toolset 10 for Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) are now available as beta releases. An alternative to the default RHEL toolset, Software Collections provides a differentiated and eclectic mix of tools that developers can use on a desktop or in production.
Red Hat Software Collections tools are use case-specific and include the most current, stable version of dynamic languages, open source databases, web servers, and other critical development components. The Red Hat Software Collections 3.6 beta release features four new collections and four that have been updated.
Contribute at the Fedora CoreOS Test Day - Fedora Magazine
The Fedora 33 CoreOS Test Day focuses on testing FCOS based on Fedora 33. The FCOS next stream is already rebased on Fedora 33 content, which will be coming soon to testing and stable. To prepare for the content being promoted to other streams the Fedora CoreOS and QA teams have organized a test day on Friday, November 06, 2020 (results accepted through Thursday, November 12). Refer to the wiki page for links to the test cases and materials you’ll need to participate. Read below for details.
Virtualize RAN (radio access network) services with Red Hat
Virtualizing and disaggregating RAN gives service providers the freedom to work with new suppliers, boosting innovation and allowing new operating models. A more secure horizontal cloud platform spanning RAN, mobile core and other functions creates synergies in engineering, security and operations.
Raspberry Pi security add-on helps evaluate Connected Home over IP spec
Infineon’s “Optiga Trust-M eval kit” is a Pi add-on for evaluating the ZigBee Alliance’s Connected Home over IP home automation standard. The eval kit is built around a Trust-M Shield2Go board equipped with the EAL6+-compliant Trust-M security chip. Infineon Technologies, which is primarily known in these pages for its widely used Optiga TPM security chips, has announced a Raspberry Pi add-on equipped with a different security technology called Optiga Trust. Specifically it integrates an Optiga Trust-M Shield2Go board equipped with its Optiga Trust-M security chip, which complies with the Common Criteria Certified EAL6+ (high) spec. Although the Optiga Trust-M eval kit can be used to evaluate the Trust-M technology, which provides anchor of trust security technology for connecting IoT devices to the cloud, it’s primary purpose is to evaluate the ZigBee Alliance’s Connected Home over IP automation standard.
today's howtos
Games: Retro, Desperados III, Unity (Microsoft Mono) and DualSense Controller on Linux
Linux desktop distributions: Best of 2020
It's time to crown the best of the best Linux desktop distributions for 2020. I'm going to say this up front: Chances are pretty good your distribution isn't on this list. If not, there's no need to fret. The very fact that you are using Linux on the desktop should be reward enough. Why? Because you are using an operating system that is superior in many ways. It may not be perfect (no operating system is), but it's still Linux, which means you're working with a desktop platform that's flexible, reliable, and fun to use. In the end, I have to claim a few of the vast number of distributions to be somehow above the rest. With the exception of a couple of distributions, this is never an easy task. And this year, it's even harder because some of the usual candidates have fallen by the wayside. But who knows what next year will bring? Besides, the one thing you can count on with the Linux community is that they are always working hard to develop something new and impressive. Such is the case with this year's candidates. With that, let's get on with the list. '
