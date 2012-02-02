Red Hat/Fedora Leftovers
COVID-19, Digital Transformation and Teams: Q&A With Red Hat’s Kevin Behr
Even prior to the novel coronavirus pandemic, enterprise teams found themselves strained as they pressed to move digital transformation goals from whiteboard to reality. Then along came the big push to work from home and many transformations that were planned to occur years from now were put into action. So how are enterprise teams faring in their mission? There are a lot of claims of success, yet surveys continue to show many, if not most, enterprises fall short.
[...]
I think it’s that combination of such organizational stupidity and the opportunities in the job market that give people more choices. I’ve just been blown away by how many smart companies are picking up talent during COVID right now and watching all the career changes happen with great people in our industry. People getting better lives.
Hybrid Cloud Provides the Foundation for Edge Computing [Ed: Red Hat now pays IDG for puff pieces disguised as 'articles' (this is what IDG has succumbed to)]
Over the next 3 years, enterprises will spend an average of 30% of their IT budgets on edge cloud computing, according to a 2019 report by Analysys Mason.
And with good reason. Edge computing takes place at or near the physical location of either the user or the source of the data. It follows, then, that placing computing services closer to these locations enables providers to offer faster, more reliable services to clients while also benefiting from the flexibility of hybrid cloud computing.
With edge computing, organizations can use and distribute a common pool of resources across a large number of locations. “The future of enterprise tech won't be confined to the data center mothership – nor even the public cloud,” Network World points out. “Wedded to the Internet of Things, edge computing puts processing horsepower wherever it needs to go.”
TechStrong TV - Unpacking Red Hat's Open Source Participation Guidelines
Ruth Suehle, director of the Open Source Program Office at Red Hat, talks about why everyone should be contributing to an open source project.
Andrew Clay Shafer on Three Economies, the Wall of Confusion, and the Origin of DevOps
Today on the InfoQ Podcast, Wes Reisz speaks with one of the people at the center of the creation of the idea of DevOps. Andrew Clay Shafer is the VP of Transformation at Red Hat where his role is about helping companies change their relationship with software in the cloud native ecosystem. In 2009, he was one of the people who first helped to shape what we know today as DevOps. On the podcast Shafer talks about the Three Economies, Wall of Confusion, and a bit about those first mentions of DevOps.
In case you missed it: Automation in the Public Sector Q&A at AnsibleFest
AnsibleFest 2020 was a virtual event this year. When taking a two-day immersive event with thousands of attendees to a completely virtual experience, it’s hard to emulate the thought-provoking interactions you’d get when browsing the expo floor or walking from one session to the next with other sys admins, developers, and project managers in attendance. Similar to this year’s Red Hat Summit Virtual Experience, we set up dedicated spaces in AnsibleFest for attendees to bounce ideas with some of our technical experts and get answers to questions not explicitly covered in general or breakout sessions.
Fedora program update: 2020-45
Here’s your report of what has happened in Fedora this week. Election nominations are open through 11 November.
Using the Fedora repository with best Bandwidth
I was trying to install LibreOffice and I was in a bit of a rush, I have 50 MBPS and I couldn’t get speeds above 150 kb / s downloading the packages...
Release Osbuild Composer 23
We are happy to announce that we released osbuild-composer 23 – better late than never!
Below you can find the official change log, compiled by Ondřej Budai. Everyone is encouraged to upgrade!
Graphics: AMD, Intel and Mesa Latest
Python Programming
Updates for Poppler, Plasma, Xfce, LLVM 11 Arrive in Tumbleweed
Four openSUSE Tumbleweed snapshots were released since our last blog more than a week ago. These four snapshots had a variety of package updates that included updates for LLVM, Wireshark, Node.js, Plasma and Xfce. A few hours ago, the first snapshot of the month of November was released with snapshot 20201104, which started trending at a rating of 90 on the Tumbleweed snapshot reviewer. The snapshot brought the new major version of LLVM 11. More than half the changelog covers the additions and changes for this compiler. Generic improvements to Clang as a whole were made and new compiler flags like -fstack-clash-protection will provide protection against the stack clash attack for x86, s390x and ppc64 architectures. The edict package, which is a Japanese-English Dictionary in machine readable form received more than a year’s worth of updates in it’s 20201102 release. Node.js 14.15.0 had no major changes, but the Long-Term-Support version had a International Components for Unicode version bump. LibreOffice’s update to version 7.0.3.1 in Tumbleweed provided some bug fixes and translation updates. The update of Perl 5.32.0 brought in support of unicode 13.0 and Wireshark 3.2.8 took care of a build failure caused from the bison parser. The Xfce desktop fixed a memory leak when reconnecting to a DisplayPort monitor with the update of the xfdesktop 4.14.3 package. Also: openSUSE Tumbleweed – Review of the week 2020/45 – Dominique a.k.a. DimStar (Dim*)
Bluefish Editor 2.2.12 Released with Improved Python 3 Compatibility
Bluefish, a powerful editor targeted towards programmers and web developers, released version 2.2.12 a day ago with some minor new features.
