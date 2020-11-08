Python Programming
Comprehensive Guide to Grouping and Aggregating with Pandas - Practical Business Python
One of the most basic analysis functions is grouping and aggregating data. In some cases, this level of analysis may be sufficient to answer business questions. In other instances, this activity might be the first step in a more complex data science analysis. In pandas, the groupby function can be combined with one or more aggregation functions to quickly and easily summarize data. This concept is deceptively simple and most new pandas users will understand this concept. However, they might be surprised at how useful complex aggregation functions can be for supporting sophisticated analysis.
This article will quickly summarize the basic pandas aggregation functions and show examples of more complex custom aggregations. Whether you are a new or more experienced pandas user, I think you will learn a few things from this article.
Montréal-Python #81– Libation Ocre - Montréal-Python
Surrounded by a cloud of nutmeg and cinnamon fragrances, the sorceress puts the final touch to her creation: a potent potion of Pythonism, which promises immunity against perverted classes hierarchies and neverending compilations. Join us on November 30 at 6pm for Montréal-Python 81 – Ochre Libation – so that you too can benefit from the antidote.
Generating Command-Line Interfaces (CLI) with Fire in Python
A Command-line interface (CLI) is a way to interact with computers using textual commands.
A lot of tools that don't require GUIs are written as CLI tools/utilities. Although Python has the built-in argparse module, other libraries with similar functionality do exist.
These libraries can help us in writing CLI scripts, providing services like parsing options and flags to much more advanced CLI functionality.
This article discusses the Python Fire library, written by Google Inc., a useful tool to create CLI with minimal code.
PyDev of the Week: Mary Chester-Kadwell - The Mouse Vs. The Python
This week we welcome Mary Chester-Kadwell (@marycktech) as our PyDev of the Week! Mary is a software engineer at Cambridge University Library.
Making The Case For A (Semi) Formal Specification Of CPython - The Python Podcast
An interview with Mark Shannon about his work to help create a formal specification of CPython and how it will help other implementations of Python.
Use Sentiment Analysis With Python to Classify Movie Reviews – Real Python
Sentiment analysis is a powerful tool that allows computers to understand the underlying subjective tone of a piece of writing. This is something that humans have difficulty with, and as you might imagine, it isn’t always so easy for computers, either. But with the right tools and Python, you can use sentiment analysis to better understand the sentiment of a piece of writing.
Why would you want to do that? There are a lot of uses for sentiment analysis, such as understanding how stock traders feel about a particular company by using social media data or aggregating reviews, which you’ll get to do by the end of this tutorial.
Episode #289 Discovering exoplanets with Python - [Talk Python To Me Podcast]
Talk Python to Me is a weekly podcast hosted by developer and entrepreneur Michael Kennedy. We dive deep into the popular packages and software developers, data scientists, and incredible hobbyists doing amazing things with Python. If you're new to Python, you'll quickly learn the ins and outs of the community by hearing from the leaders. And if you've been Pythoning for years, you'll learn about your favorite packages and the hot new ones coming out of open source.
Qt 6.0 Beta 4 Released
For those on the Qt 5.12 LTS series the Qt 5.12.10 point release is out today with 30 new bug fixes. But for those looking ahead to Qt 6 also out today is Qt 6.0 Beta 4. Qt 5.12.10 details can be found on Qt.io. Among the changes for this latest point release are various error fixes, a possible heap corruption scenario, an issue with GIFs not playing in some Qt applications, inconsistent XPM handling, and other problems. Direct: Qt 6.0 Beta4 is out
How to Install and Use virt-manager Virtual Machine Manager in Ubuntu and Other Linux
The virt-manager application or package uses the libvirt library to provide virtual machine management services. It comes with a desktop interface that helps to create, delete, and manage multiple virtual machines.
KDE Plasma 5.21 Desktop Environment to Ship with a New System Monitor App
Developed by Arjen Hiemstra during the past two years using Kirigami UI Framework and Plasma's KSystemStats system statistics service, the new Plasma System Monitor app is here as a drop-in replacement for the KSysGuard utility that currently ships by default with the KDE Plasma desktop environment. The Plasma System Monitor app promises not only a fancier and modern user interface, but also a simpler way for monitoring system resources on your KDE Plasma-based GNU/Linux distribution, along with more powerful customization options and cool new features.
