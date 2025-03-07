Devices: Banana Pi, Raspberry Pi, Ryzen V2000 Cellular gateway board takes up to five 4G mini PCIe cards, one 5G M.2 module, seven SIM cards One Banana Pi customer asked them to customize Banana Pi BPI-R64 Linux router board based on MediaTek MT7622 WiFi processor as part of their “BPI 4.0 server” OEM/ODM customization service. Specifically, they were asked to design a cellular gateway board with the same five Gigabit Ethernet ports as on the original board, but adding five mini PCIe sockets and SIM card slots for 3G/4G cards, and one M.2 socket plus two SIM cards for a 5G module.

Beginner's Guide: Learn How to Use Raspberry Pi Looking at the device’s vast popularity, you have bought a raspberry pi, too, out of enthusiasm. But what now? Confused about how to use raspberry pi? It’s normal to be confused about getting started with this thing and, more importantly, where to begin? To help you with this situation, I have decided to write this beginner’s tutorial to understand all the basic steps of the Raspberry Pi installation. Stick through the end to get started with your Raspberry Pi.

Don’t super glue heatsinks to your Raspberry Pi I recently bought a Raspberry Pi 4B to use as a small always-on home server. I don’t plan to run it at full throttle all the time, but I still wanted to upgrade it with a heatsink. Its processor comes with a small heat spreader as the board’s only cooling solution. A heatsink is a chunkier block of aluminum than what’s used in the built-in heat spreader, and it has fins that help with heat dissipation. This upgrade should give it a little more headroom before the processor begins throttling performance to keep itself from overheating. I wanted to find a heatsink that either came with a syringe of thermal adhesive glue or a set of adhesive thermal pads. I browsed for options on AliExpress and found a couple of potential candidates. As per usual, the product description and specifications on AliExpress were incomplete and it was hard to determine which listings fit my requirements. I looked in the review sections to try and determine if any other customers had shared any useful insights. Among the reviews on several listings, I found lots of confused consumers who’ve bought heatsinks only to realize they didn’t have a way to attach them. Some customers shared “helpful” reviews where they suggested to attach the heatsinks with super glue or double-sided tape. This same idea is also shared on a few blogs and in reviews on other shopping sites. This advice is completely wrong. You should not use super glue or regular tape to attach a heatsink to anything!

Congatec reveals Ryzen V2000 module and industrial Tiger Lake variants Congatec unveiled a “Conga-TCV2” Type 6 module with AMD’s Ryzen Embedded V2000 SoC. The company also launched six -40 to 85°C versions of its Type 6 and COM-HPC Tiger Lake modules and previewed a COM-HPC carrier.

ASRock iBOX-V2000 mini PC integrates an AMD Ryzen Embedded V2000 SBC AMD officially announced AMD Ryzen Embedded V2000 Zen2 processor family yesterday, with claims of twice the multi-threaded performance-per-watt, up to 30 percent better single-thread CPU performance, and up to 40 percent better graphics performance over Ryzen Embedded V1000 processors.

At the heart of OpenStack, as with many open source projects, is a thriving community. Jonathan Bryce, Executive Director at the newly renamed Open Infrastructure Foundation which sits behind OpenStack, feels this is it's finest work. "OpenStack's greatest achievement is our community – a growing group of diverse contributors, users, and vendors who have enabled OpenStack to be one of the top three most active open source projects, in addition to Linux and Chromium." And while not always seen as being 'mainstream tech', the numbers are staggering. Bryce continued: "Over 100,000 individuals from 187 countries continue to support a project that is running over 10 million cores in production, powering critical infrastructure like banks, telecoms, railroads, retailers, hospitals, and more. I am so proud of the work that our community puts in daily to keep the world running on OpenStack." One of the biggest issues any technology can experience is scalability. Growing fast enough to suit demand, but also ensuring that the tech can deliver consistent quality as it does so. But these views of community – and its growth – are echoed by Georgi Georgiev, CIO of Japan's SBI Bits: "Finding the appropriate technologies to build a virtual environment is a challenge of its own. OpenStack solved this problem by putting together a great stack of projects, and more impressively, built a community around it to support. This is the best that could have happened for open source, with OpenStack being available freely to everyone, while also enabling companies to package it up and sell while improving the product together." Talking of growing fast, OpenStack's complimentary nature as a companion to the ever scalable public cloud provides organisations with the best of both worlds according to Tytus Kurek, Product Manager, at Canonical: "Although public clouds have almost dominated the cloud computing market, OpenStack adoption continues to grow every year. This is because OpenStack continues to deliver a cost-effective extension to the public cloud infrastructure, allowing organisations to take control over their budget. As one of the biggest contributors to the OpenStack project, Canonical is looking forward to seeing what the next 10 years will bring."