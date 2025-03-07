Programming Leftovers
-
React vs Angular. What Is the Best Choice for Web App Development? - SpeedySense
You want to know React vs Angular which is best choice for web development? In the neverending React vs Angular fight, it’s really hard to choose what technology is the most suitable for a web app project. It’s time to unblur both of these technologies and discover them in detail so you can make the right choice. Without further ado, let’s get started.
-
PHP version 7.3.25RC1 and 7.4.13RC1 - Remi's RPM repository - Blog
Release Candidate versions are available in testing repository for Fedora and Enterprise Linux (RHEL / CentOS) to allow more people to test them. They are available as Software Collections, for a parallel installation, perfect solution for such tests, and also as base packages.
RPM of PHP version 7.4.13RC1 are available as SCL in remi-test repository and as base packages in the remi-test repository for Fedora 32-33 or remi-php74-test repository for Fedora 31 and Enterprise Linux 7-8.
RPM of PHP version 7.3.25RC1 are available as SCL in remi-test repository and as base packages in the remi-test repository for Fedora 31 or remi-php73-test repository for Enterprise Linux.
-
Javascript Form Validation – Linux Hint
Form validation is the basic and most important part of the web development process. Usually, form validation is done on the server-side. Form validation helps in showing error messages to the user if there is any unnecessary or wrong data is provided, or a required field is left empty. If the server finds any error, it throws back that error; then, we show the error message to the user. But, we can use javascript at the front-end to validate the form data and show errors right away. In this article, we will learn the basic form validation in javascript. So, let’s get straight to the examples and see how can we do that in javascript.
-
tidyCpp 0.0.2: More documentation and features
A first update of the still fairly new package tidyCpp is now on CRAN. The packages offers a C++ layer on top of the C API for R which aims to make its use a little easier and more consistent.
The vignette has been extended with a new examples, a new section and some general editing. A few new defines have been added mostly from the Rinternals.h header. We also replaced the Shield class with a simpler yet updated version class Protect. The name better represent the core functionality of offering a simpler alternative to the PROTECT and UNPROTECT macro pairing. We also added a short discussion to the vignette of a gotcha one has to be mindful of, and that we fell for ourselves in version 0.0.1. We also added a typedef so that code using Shield can still be used.
-
Python XML to JSON – Linux Hint
Extensible Markup Language (XML) and JavaScript Object Notation (JSON) are two famous data formats for the storage of data. Both JSON and XML allow us to store the data in such a way that is readable by human as well as machines. To begin with, JSON is a type of data structure that is mainly used to exchange data between servers and software applications. It stores the data as key-value pairs. JSON makes an object of the data where key-value pairs are separated on the basis of the colon (, and one complete key-value pair separated by others based on the comma.
Furthermore, XML is an HTML type markup language that is also used to store the data. But, the XML does not provide any kind of predefined tags. We can create our own tags and store the data. As we discussed, both JSON and XML are used to exchange data between the servers and software applications. However, the two data formats differ somewhat. The JSON is an object type data storage format, whereas XML has no type. The XML files only store the data in string format and heavier than the JSON file. Whereas the JSON files can store the string, arrays, numbers floating-point numbers, and Boolean.
-
Python XML to Dictionary – Linux Hint
XML (Extensible Markup Language) is the markup language that is used to store the data. It is a very useful format to store data because it defines a set of rules that allow us to store the data in such a format, which is a machine as well as human-readable. It is widely used to store data. It is an HTML type markup language as they have the same type of structure. However, XML doesn’t offer the defined tags, but you can define your own tags and create your own markup language. The data stored in the XML document can be extracted and analyzed easily. This is the reason that it is most commonly used for web servers. XML is a case sensitive language.
Python comes with many built-in modules and functions to perform specialized tasks. It has many built-in data structures to store and manage the data. Dictionary is one of the very useful built-in data structure that is used to store data in the key-value pair format. We can simply convert the XML data to a Python dictionary. Python provides the xmlodict module to perform the XML related tasks. This article explains the conversion of XML to a dictionary in Python.
-
Python Lambda – Linux Hint
Python is a general-purpose and widely used programming language of recent times. However, Python provides many built-in functions to perform a bunch of specific tasks. However, we can create our own functions to perform a specific task. In Python, the lambda keyword creates an anonymous function. A function without a name is called an anonymous function. Normally, a regular function in Python is created using the def keyword. It has a name and parentheses. While the anonymous function is used with the lambda keyword. Therefore, the anonymous function is also known as the lambda function. This article explains the Python lambda function with examples.
-
Updating a file from a lookup table
-
Will R Work on Apple Silicon?
It turns out there is hope that R will work on Apple silicon. A usable Fortran 90 compiler for Apple silicon will hopefully be available relatively soon, since the development version of GFortran already seems to be working (check-all passed for R including reference LAPACK/BLAS) and there is a strong need for such compiler not only for R, but any scientific computing on that platform.
Any package native code that wants to reliably preserve NAs (computations with at least one NA value on input provide NA on output) has to include explicit checks, be it for computations implemented in the package native code or in external libraries. That is the only portable, reliable way, and has been the only one for long time. Packages that choose to not guarantee such propagation, on the other hand, should not capture in tests the coincidental propagation on the developer’s platform. On ARM, and hence also Apple silicon, R now masks some of these issues by disabling the RunFast mode, but another new platform may appear where this won’t be possible, and more importantly, NAs may be “lost” also due to compiler optimizations or algorithmically in external libraries.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 715 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Devices: Banana Pi, Raspberry Pi, Ryzen V2000
10 years and 10 million cores: charting OpenStack’s greatest achievements
At the heart of OpenStack, as with many open source projects, is a thriving community. Jonathan Bryce, Executive Director at the newly renamed Open Infrastructure Foundation which sits behind OpenStack, feels this is it’s finest work. “OpenStack’s greatest achievement is our community – a growing group of diverse contributors, users, and vendors who have enabled OpenStack to be one of the top three most active open source projects, in addition to Linux and Chromium.” And while not always seen as being ‘mainstream tech’, the numbers are staggering. Bryce continued: “Over 100,000 individuals from 187 countries continue to support a project that is running over 10 million cores in production, powering critical infrastructure like banks, telecoms, railroads, retailers, hospitals, and more. I am so proud of the work that our community puts in daily to keep the world running on OpenStack.” One of the biggest issues any technology can experience is scalability. Growing fast enough to suit demand, but also ensuring that the tech can deliver consistent quality as it does so. But these views of community – and its growth – are echoed by Georgi Georgiev, CIO of Japan’s SBI Bits: “Finding the appropriate technologies to build a virtual environment is a challenge of its own. OpenStack solved this problem by putting together a great stack of projects, and more impressively, built a community around it to support. This is the best that could have happened for open source, with OpenStack being available freely to everyone, while also enabling companies to package it up and sell while improving the product together.” Talking of growing fast, OpenStack’s complimentary nature as a companion to the ever scalable public cloud provides organisations with the best of both worlds according to Tytus Kurek, Product Manager, at Canonical: “Although public clouds have almost dominated the cloud computing market, OpenStack adoption continues to grow every year. This is because OpenStack continues to deliver a cost-effective extension to the public cloud infrastructure, allowing organisations to take control over their budget. As one of the biggest contributors to the OpenStack project, Canonical is looking forward to seeing what the next 10 years will bring.” Also: Why Linux Should Factor Into Your Security Strategy
POCO X3 kernel sources are still not available, despite a promise of launch-day release
The POCO X3 NFC was launched back on September 7, 2020, bringing around a very high-value package at an affordable price tag. POCO repeated the same act with the POCO X3 in India, launched on September 22, 2020, but with slight differences from the globally launched variant: a bigger battery and no NFC. Two months on, the device remains one of the best purchases overall in the mid-range, for both the Global and the Indian variants. But what disappoints us is the fact that the kernel source for the device(s) has still not been released, despite a promise to release it on launch day. [...] Since it has been more than 2 months now since the phone has been released, there is very little excuse left on POCO’s end for not having released the source code. The phone is in the hands of consumers, and a fair few updates have also been delivered. Releasing kernel sources promptly should be something that every OEM does anyway. But POCO explicitly promised a very quick kernel release. And not releasing it so far trudges upon these claims of developer-friendliness and the trust of customers (and legal contracts, too). The POCO X3/NFC remains an excellent value device in the age of rising flagship prices. While the phone is no flagship, nor does it pretend to be, it’s very easy to recommend to average users in the regions where it is officially sold. You get a lot of phone for the money. We hope POCO releases kernel sources as soon as possible, to keep up its promise to its fans. And while they’re at it, we hope they release kernel sources for the POCO M2 (device codename: shiva) and POCO C3 (device codename: angelicain) as well.
New AppArmor 3, KDE Applications, GStreamer Update in Tumbleweed
Some minor email changes have affected the Tumbleweed snapshot reviewer, so reviewer ratings won’t be listed. The latest snapshot, 20201111, updated a half dozen RubyGems. The 4.11.0 rubygem-mini_magick package fixed the fetching of metadata when there are GhostScript warnings and fixed some method redefined warnings. The rubygem-web-console 4.1.0 package update added support for Rails 6.1. KDE Applications 20.08.3 arrived in snapshot 20201110. In the 20.08.3 apps update, a fix for Okular addressed a wrong memory access that could cause a crash and a fix for the fast scrolling with Shift+Scroll. Video editor kdenlive provided a fix for the monitor displayed frames per second with high fps values and fixed the playlist clips that had a no audio regression. There were several other app fixes and konsole provided an important fix for closing the split view with ‘Alt+C’. Mozilla Firefox 82.0.3 fixed regressions introduced in the pervious minor version and took care of a Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures, which in certain circumstances, the MCallGetProperty opcode would emit with unmet assumptions that could result in an exploitable use-after-free condition. GStreamer 1.18.1 provided some important security and memory leak fixes while providing various stability and reliability improvements. Hardware identification and configuration data package hwdata 0.341 updated the Peripheral Component Interconnect, USB and vendor identifications. The multi-purpose desktop calculator qalculate 3.14.0 improved the plot speed for functions that are defined using expressions. Other packages updated in the snapshot were libbluray 1.2.1, a month and a half of updates for libiscsi and udisks2 2.9.1. An update of the Xfce file manager package thunar to version 1.8.16 was the lone update in snapshot 20201108. The newer version updated translations, fixed an error for custom date formats and added a missing parameter to the ThunarBrowserPokeDeviceFunc function.
Recent comments
1 hour 33 min ago
9 hours 11 min ago
16 hours 48 min ago
17 hours 2 min ago
21 hours 22 min ago
21 hours 32 min ago
23 hours 53 min ago
1 day 4 hours ago
1 day 10 hours ago
1 day 10 hours ago