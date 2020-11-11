Games: American Truck Simulator - Colorado, Warhammer 40,000: Gladius - Craftworld Aeldari, Valve/Collabora
Go sight seeing in the American Truck Simulator - Colorado expansion out now | GamingOnLinux
SCS Software continue to expand where we can go trucking with the American Truck Simulator - Colorado expansion out now and it looks like it has some good sights to see.
This is probably one of the bigger DLCs that has been released, which includes tons of areas to drive through like the Million Dollar Highway. A rather special bit of road the stretches around 25 miles, often said to be one of the most beautiful drives in the states where you get views of mountains, valleys and gorges and more. For many of us stuck at home during the COVID19 pandemic, it sounds like something worth exploring.
Warhammer 40,000: Gladius - Craftworld Aeldari expansion is out now | GamingOnLinux
Warhammer 40,000: Gladius - Craftworld Aeldari is the latest expansion to the first turn-based 4x strategy game in the Warhammer universe. As the name suggests, the Craftworld Aeldari expansion brings in another new race that you can control or fight again.
"In the base game, the player could face the conquest and the exploration of Gladius with the heroic Space Marines, the brutal Orks, the brave Imperium and the relentless Necrons. With the additional DLCs, the player can lead the new factions such as the ravenous Tyranids, the corrupted Chaos Space Marines and the ambitious T’au. Now another faction join the fight with the swift and deadly Craftworld Aeldari, one of the most ancient races in the Warhammer 40,000 universe, having turned war into a fine art."
Valve dev clarifies what some of their upcoming and recent Linux work is actually for | GamingOnLinux
Valve are committed to Linux and Linux gaming with Steam, that much is currently clear. They're working with so many contractors on various things, and it seems not everything is as people think.
Recently, Collabora, one of the companies they're contracting with went over a bunch of details like their upcoming Linix Kernel work coming to Linux 5.11 and then a quick overview of everything. Many people thought that a lot of the ongoing work, like the Kernel work was to help things like anti-cheat with Steam Play Proton and it was mentioned by Collabora however it seems that's not exactly the case. Valve developer Pierre-Loup Griffais commented on Reddit to clear up on some speculation, mentioning that Collabora did some speculating of their own.
