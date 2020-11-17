Garuda Linux “Black Eagle” Released With A New Dr460nized edition
After the release of v201007 “Golden Eagle” last month, the Garuda team has now announced a new major version 201119 codenamed “Black Eagle” of its Arch-based Garuda Linux.
Unsurprisingly, this Garuda v201119 also introduces a new edition called dr460nized. It is a clean, lightweight, and modified KDE version with a lot of blurs, macOS like app menu at the top, Latte as dock and fish shell.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 318 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Garuda Linux “Black Eagle” Released With A New Dr460nized edition
After the release of v201007 “Golden Eagle” last month, the Garuda team has now announced a new major version 201119 codenamed “Black Eagle” of its Arch-based Garuda Linux. Unsurprisingly, this Garuda v201119 also introduces a new edition called dr460nized. It is a clean, lightweight, and modified KDE version with a lot of blurs, macOS like app menu at the top, Latte as dock and fish shell. Direct: Garuda Linux "Black Eagle" (201119)
Announcing coreboot 4.13
coreboot 4.13 was released on November 20th, 2020. Since 4.12 there were 4200 new commits by over 234 developers. Of these, about 72 contributed to coreboot for the first time. Thank you to all developers who again helped made coreboot better than ever, and a big welcome to our new contributors!
today's leftovers
Servers: Kubernetes, Sysadmin and More
Recent comments
1 hour 17 min ago
7 hours 25 min ago
17 hours 41 min ago
18 hours 12 min ago
18 hours 19 min ago
18 hours 34 min ago
1 day 2 hours ago
1 day 2 hours ago
1 day 2 hours ago
1 day 6 hours ago