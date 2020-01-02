today's leftovers [ANNOUNCE] libX11 1.7.0 Here's a summary of changes from README.md: libX11 version 1.7.0 includes a new API, hence the change from the 1.6 series to 1.7: * XSetIOErrorExitHandler which provides a mechanism for applications to recover from I/O error conditions instead of being forced to exit. Thanks to Carlos Garnacho for this. This release includes a bunch of bug fixes, some which have been pending for over three years: * A bunch of nls cleanups to remove obsolete entries and clean up formatting of the ist. Thanks to Benno Schulenberg for these. * Warning fixes and other cleanups across a huge swath of the library. Thanks to Alan Coopersmith for these. * Memory allocation bugs, including leaks and use after free in the locale code. Thanks to Krzesimir Nowak, Jacek Caban and Vittorio Zecca for these. * Thread safety fixes in the locale code. Thanks to Jacek Caban for these. * poll_for_response race condition fix. Thanks to Frediano Ziglio for the bulk of this effort, and to Peter Hutterer for careful review and improvements. Version 1.7.0 includes a couple of new locales: * ia and ie locales. Thanks to Carmina16 for these. There are also numerous compose entries added, including: * |^ or ^| for ↑, |v or v| for ↓, ~~ for ≈. Thanks to Antti Savolainen for this. * Allowing use of 'v' for caron, in addition to 'c', so things like vC for Č, vc for č. Thanks to Benno Schulenberg for this. * Compose sequences LT, lt for '<', and GT, gt for '>' for keyboards where those are difficult to access. Thanks to Jonathan Belsewir for this.

X11 Library Sees Lots Of Fixes With libX11 1.7 Release It's been seven years since the release of libX11 1.6.0 for this central X11 library while on Friday was replaced by the libX11 1.7 series. The release is primarily made up of fixes but leading to the version bump is a new API that allows for applications to recover from I/O error conditions rather than being forced to exit. That API addition for libX11 1.7.0 is interesting with XSetIOErrorExitHandler. But besides that are many fixes that accumulated for quite a while. The fixes range from warning fixes to memory allocation bugs being addressed to thread safety issues being resolved. There are also new locales and other changes with libX11 1.7.0.

CY's Take on PWC#087 | Moments on Perl or other Programming Issues After the long-haul Sudoku Task, this week we come to meet two tiny tasks.

Extensions in Firefox 84 | Mozilla Add-ons Blog Here are our highlights of what’s coming up in the Firefox 84 release...

today's howtos FREE 4 Hour Ubuntu Course for Beginners [Ed: This course must not be too good/factual if they skip GNU and leap to 1991] Linux is a well-known operating system. In 1991, Linux was created by a university student named Linux Torvalds. All software’s architecture is covered with Linux, as it helps to communicate between the computer program and the system hardware and also manages the requests between them. Linux is open-source software. It is distinguishable from other operating systems in many ways. People having professional skills related to programming can also edit their code, as it is freely available for everyone. Torvalds intended to name his creation as ‘freaks,’ but the administrator used to distribute the code by its creator’s first name and Unix, so that name stuck.

Monitoring failed login attempts on Linux [Ed: Those are GNU programs (grep, head…), not “LINUX”] Repeated failed login attempts on a Linux server can indicate that someone is trying to break into an account or might only mean that someone forgot their password or is mistyping it. In this post, we look at how you can check for failed login attempts and check your system's settings to see when accounts will be locked to deal with the problem. One of the first things you need to know is how to check if logins are failing. The command below looks for indications of failed logins in the /var/log/auth.log file used on Ubuntu and related systems. When someone tries logging in with a wrong or misspelled password, failed logins will show up as in the lines below:

How to Install PHP OPcache on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS - idroot In this tutorial, we will show you how to install PHP OPcache on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, OPcache improves PHP performance by storing precompiled script bytecode in shared memory, thereby removing the need for PHP to load and parse scripts on each request, it simply means any consequent requests for the same script then OpCache stores this script on it memory on the first execution, to be reused afterward, thus leading to performance boosts. This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step by step installation of PHP OPcache on Ubuntu 20.04 (Focal Fossa). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 18.04, 16.04, and any other Debian based distribution like Linux Mint.