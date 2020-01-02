today's leftovers
-
Here's a summary of changes from README.md:
libX11 version 1.7.0 includes a new API, hence the change from the 1.6
series to 1.7:
* XSetIOErrorExitHandler which provides a mechanism for applications
to recover from I/O error conditions instead of being forced to
exit. Thanks to Carlos Garnacho for this.
This release includes a bunch of bug fixes, some which have been pending for over three years:
* A bunch of nls cleanups to remove obsolete entries and clean up
formatting of the ist. Thanks to Benno Schulenberg for these.
* Warning fixes and other cleanups across a huge swath of the
library. Thanks to Alan Coopersmith for these.
* Memory allocation bugs, including leaks and use after free in the
locale code. Thanks to Krzesimir Nowak, Jacek Caban and Vittorio
Zecca for these.
* Thread safety fixes in the locale code. Thanks to Jacek Caban for
these.
* poll_for_response race condition fix. Thanks to Frediano Ziglio for
the bulk of this effort, and to Peter Hutterer for careful review
and improvements.
Version 1.7.0 includes a couple of new locales:
* ia and ie locales. Thanks to Carmina16 for these.
There are also numerous compose entries added, including:
* |^ or ^| for ↑, |v or v| for ↓, ~~ for ≈. Thanks to Antti
Savolainen for this.
* Allowing use of 'v' for caron, in addition to 'c', so things like
vC for Č, vc for č. Thanks to Benno Schulenberg for this.
* Compose sequences LT, lt for '<', and GT, gt for '>' for keyboards
where those are difficult to access. Thanks to Jonathan Belsewir
for this.
-
It's been seven years since the release of libX11 1.6.0 for this central X11 library while on Friday was replaced by the libX11 1.7 series. The release is primarily made up of fixes but leading to the version bump is a new API that allows for applications to recover from I/O error conditions rather than being forced to exit.
That API addition for libX11 1.7.0 is interesting with XSetIOErrorExitHandler. But besides that are many fixes that accumulated for quite a while. The fixes range from warning fixes to memory allocation bugs being addressed to thread safety issues being resolved. There are also new locales and other changes with libX11 1.7.0.
-
After the long-haul Sudoku Task, this week we come to meet two tiny tasks.
-
Here are our highlights of what’s coming up in the Firefox 84 release...
today's howtos
-
FREE 4 Hour Ubuntu Course for Beginners [Ed: This course must not be too good/factual if they skip GNU and leap to 1991]
Linux is a well-known operating system. In 1991, Linux was created by a university student named Linux Torvalds. All software’s architecture is covered with Linux, as it helps to communicate between the computer program and the system hardware and also manages the requests between them. Linux is open-source software. It is distinguishable from other operating systems in many ways. People having professional skills related to programming can also edit their code, as it is freely available for everyone. Torvalds intended to name his creation as ‘freaks,’ but the administrator used to distribute the code by its creator’s first name and Unix, so that name stuck.
-
Repeated failed login attempts on a Linux server can indicate that someone is trying to break into an account or might only mean that someone forgot their password or is mistyping it. In this post, we look at how you can check for failed login attempts and check your system's settings to see when accounts will be locked to deal with the problem.
One of the first things you need to know is how to check if logins are failing. The command below looks for indications of failed logins in the /var/log/auth.log file used on Ubuntu and related systems. When someone tries logging in with a wrong or misspelled password, failed logins will show up as in the lines below:
-
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install PHP OPcache on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, OPcache improves PHP performance by storing precompiled script bytecode in shared memory, thereby removing the need for PHP to load and parse scripts on each request, it simply means any consequent requests for the same script then OpCache stores this script on it memory on the first execution, to be reused afterward, thus leading to performance boosts.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step by step installation of PHP OPcache on Ubuntu 20.04 (Focal Fossa). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 18.04, 16.04, and any other Debian based distribution like Linux Mint.
Open Hardware/Modding: AOSP and Arduino Projects
-
If you need to work on the very latest development version of Android or AOSP, you can either get one of the supported phones such as Google Pixel 5, one of the reference boards for Android which should be better for development and also fairly cheaper. We previously reported about Hikey, Hikey960, and DragonBoard 845c single board computers being part of the short list of reference boards for the Android Open-Source Project (AOSP), but Amlogic powered Khadas VIM3 and VIM3L have recently been added to the official devices page which makes them the first AOSP reference boards with a dedicated NPU / AI accelerator.
-
Have you ever wondered what your heart rate looked like when you were catching some Zs? Or perhaps you would like to check up on how someone nearby is sleeping, without actually disturbing that person. The ZazHRM monitoring system by Alan Do lets you do both, with a pulse sensor hooked up to an Arduino Uno, which in turn sends data to an Android phone in almost real-time via Bluetooth.
The receiving device runs an MIT App Inventor routine, which can output alarms if the person under observation’s heart rate goes out of range. Results are also logged for later analysis.
-
This little motor rotates back and forth under control of an Arduino Uno, making it appear to pulse up and down on a table. One could see this enhanced in a variety of ways, perhaps with a bit of fake blood for an even more lifelike look, or with inputs to the Arduino for interactive capabilities.
Humble Store and Blender Fund
-
Another chance to stock up for the weekend and the coming Winter, as Humble Store are running a big Fall Sale and as usual there's plenty discounted you might like.
-
In a move that's sure to raise a few eyebrows, the Blender Foundation has announced that Facebook has joined the Blender Development Fund.
Facebook are joining as a Corporate Patron, meaning they will be supplying Blender with at least €120K/year or more. It's not a small sum but for the likes of Facebook, it's likely still money they found down the back of a sofa. Ton Roosendaal, Chairman of the Blender Foundation mentions, "We at Blender see this as another important signal of the industry’s willingness to migrate to open source, and contribute to open source’s continual improvement.".
-
To support these artists and the countless other animators, researchers, engineers, designers and content creators who depend on open source tools, Facebook wishes to contribute to the development of Blender. Which is why we’re proud to announce that Facebook will join the Blender Foundation’s Development Fund as a Corporate Patron as of Q4, 2020.
Recent comments
3 hours 24 min ago
9 hours 19 min ago
9 hours 47 min ago
10 hours 34 min ago
13 hours 17 min ago
19 hours 25 min ago
1 day 5 hours ago
1 day 6 hours ago
1 day 6 hours ago
1 day 6 hours ago