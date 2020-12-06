Snap vs Flatpak vs AppImage: Know The Differences | Which is Better

Every Linux distribution has its own package manager tool or command-line based repository system to update, install, remove, and manage packages on the system. Despite having a native package manager, sometimes you may need to use a third-party package manager on your Linux system to get the latest version of a package to avoid repository errors and server errors. In the entire post, we have seen the comparison between Snap, AppImage, and Flatpak. Snap, Flatpak, and AppImage; all have their pros and cons. In my opinion, I will always prefer the Flatpak package manager in the first place. If I can’t find any packages on Flatpak, then I’ll go for the AppImage. And finally, Snap is an excellent store of applications, but it still requires some development. I would go to the Snap store for proprietary or semi-proprietary applications than main applications. Please share it with your friends and the Linux community if you find this post useful and informative. Let us know which package manager do you prefer to use on your Linux system. You can write also write down your opinions regarding this post in the comment section.

The 10 Best Open Source Clipboard Managers for Linux

Clipboard managers for your Linux system can boost up your productivity to a large extent. We all know how important the copy-paste feature in modern computing. It saves us a lot of time, and we don’t have to remember long commands in Linux. But sometimes, the default copy-paste feature is not enough, especially for the advanced users. This is when the custom clipboard managers come into play. They can store several text and image snippets in the clipboard. You can easily manage your clipboard, such as adding and deleting entries. Some tools even give you more features like syncing with the cloud and sharing them online with friends. The most important fact is that these are tiny tools that don’t even require much computing resources to run.

