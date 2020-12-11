Raku and Perl Programming
-
A Note On Raku Performance
Just another day before Christmas and one more great Raku Advent Calendar article: Day 14: Writing Faster Raku code, Part I.
-
Raku Advent Calendar: Day 17: Becoming a Time Lord in Raku
I’ve lived within a few minutes of a time zone border for most of my life. The way we distinguished time wasn’t with the official monickers of “Eastern” and “Central” time. No, we used the much more folksy (and yet, also much cooler) terms “fast time” and “slow time”. Knowing which zone you were talking about was extremely important as many people like my mother lived in one zone and worked in the other.
When I started looking at implementing internationalized DateTime formatters in Raku using data from the Common Linguistic Data Repository (or CLDR), I came to a fairly surprisingly realization: Raku doesn’t understand timezones! Sure, DateTime objects have the .timezone method, but it’s just an alias for .offset to figure out the offset from GMT.
Having lived in countries that did daylight savings time at different times of the year, having family in places in my own zone that don’t observe daylight savings time, and knowing that there are weird places with thirty- and even forty-five-minute offsets from GMT, I knew time zones could be complicated.
-
Perl dying? Well now I don't care
It is a bit of a long story how I got burned by bad perl internal politics.
For many years I wanted images in Pod. And many others wanted too. And of course, each time I raised this in lists and on facebook, an answer was, if you want it, go and write it yourself. I would tell that myself, the classic "patches are welcome". Until one day I said, well, now, why actually not, right? Especially that I do have experience in creating and actively using images in pod using various hacks, such as direct inclusion of html with images, and even writing a standalone POD viewer capable of showing said images.
However as I'm in software development in so many years, I know that just writing whatever image extension I feel like won't get accepted: people won't necessarily agree on the new sytnax, on the way it is implemented, or even on the very fact that the extenision is needed, at all. So I started by carefully asking around these questions everyone on all perl groups I could reach, and even opened a ticket on github to discuss whether image extension for pod is a good and desired thing to do, and what syntax it should have.
[...]
However the next step came to be not quite what I expected. Or even worse, it _was_ what I expected, but worked some months in advance to prevent just that. Namely, there started to appear feedbacks that said that they don't want YAML. Well, after having come that far, some would consider it a bit too late probably. But okay, let's find out what the problem is, and let's fix it, and let's move on. But... no. I asked several times what seems to be the problem, and the gist of it seems to be that they just don't want it, without explanation. Just that. Worse, as I understand, this is core people. And so it has halted.
Boy, this was a disappointment. Did I not ask everyone, everyone I could reach, do you have any objection? Do you mind this? Do you mind that? What is, in your optinion the syntax should be? And only after lots of efforts, it ended like this. I'm angry, I'm frustrated, I don't have any stamina left to ask around again, especially the other side doesn't seem to be interested in dialogue. And why should I, really? When I started with perl in 1997, and went on YAPC conferences, there were so many possibilities to expand the language, and Larry Wall was blessing all kinds of crazy extensions (remember rewrite of perl on C++? that was blessed too). It's a pity that a culture once blossoming turned into this. Probably it needs to die so everyone would understand what was lost. I don't know. And I don't care now.
-
Drawing a blank with XS
I spent quite a lot of time trying to work out what this error message meant:
Error: Unterminated '#if/#ifdef/#ifndef' in Libpng.xs, line 1328
The first problem here is that line 1328 is the end of the file, so that wasn't a big help.
After spending a lot of time counting #if and #endif statements in the file over and over again, in the end I had the bright idea of looking at the actual XS output, and managed to find the problem.
-
