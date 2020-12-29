Games: GOG, Hyperspace, Widelands, EVERSPACE, Earth Analog, Guildmaster: Gratuitous Subtitle
Simple GOG client for Linux 'Minigalaxy' has a small update out | GamingOnLinux
While GOG continue dragging their feet on supporting Linux with GOG Galaxy, you can use the useful Minigalaxy client which is free and open source.
It works pretty great too, doing the majority of what you need with downloading and installing games you own from GOG onto your Linux installs. Minigalaxy 1.0.1 is mainly a bug fix release following on from the stable build that went out late in November 2020.
Try the pre-alpha of Hyperspace Harvest and run a farm on top of a giant space mammal | GamingOnLinux
Top marks for originality and total quirkiness here. Sleeper Games have a pre-alpha build out and available for Linux of their new title Hyperspace Harvest.
It's going to be a mix of casual farming, with a little genetic engineering and some dungeon crawling on the back of a mysterious giant space mammal who reincarnated you after being involved in some kind of war. You will need to "Grow medicinal crops on the space whale's' skin, or venture deep into its anatomy and terminate the corrupted cells yourself!".
The free Settlers II like strategy game Widelands plans a 1.0 release in 2021 | GamingOnLinux
Free, open source and actually really good - Widelands was originally inspired by The Settlers II and they've confirmed their plans for a big release this year.
Back in July 2020, Widelands Build 21 went out which pulled in lots of big improvements and made it much more worthwhile spending time with. After that, the team working on it continued hacking away and in the latest announcement it was a "golden time for development, with numerous new features added and swarms of bugs fixed" and so "the era of the Widelands beta build releases has come to an end, and the first-ever stable release Widelands 1.0 will be released this summer".
EVERSPACE 2 begins Early Access soon, full Linux support in 2022 | GamingOnLinux
Keeping you up to date on what's happening with the open-world space shooter EVERSPACE 2, it seems it's just about ready to enter Early Access for Windows.
A game we're really excited about but it's nowhere near finished yet. After the successful Kickstarter campaign in November 2019 that saw the team at Rockfish gain over €503K in funding from players, it was due to originally launch fully in Q3 2021 but due to delays elsewhere and 2020 being what it was, the full release is now coming in "the first half of 2022" which will include "native Linux support" as confirmed in their latest announcement.
Space exploration game Earth Analog will have Linux support after the initial release | GamingOnLinux
As a lover of all things space and sci-fi, Earth Analog looks like it could be a lot of fun to explore. Funcraft Games have also said it's going to be supported on Linux.
Earth Analog is a story-rich space flight adventure, where you're travelling through deep space to find a new home and you get to explore various weird and wonderful worlds that can often be dangerous. Exploration, ship maintenance, ship upgrades, mining and more will be needed to keep going on the journey. If you're a fan of movies like Interstellar, Funcraft said you should feel right at home. Sounds like a more focused and smaller No Man's Sky a little perhaps.
Guildmaster: Gratuitous Subtitle is a pretty funny fantasy turn-based tactics adventure
Love your turn-based tactics, party building, amusing conversations and plenty of adventuring? Guildmaster: Gratuitous Subtitle from Jim Makes Games released back in December and it's genuinely good.
Audiocasts/Shows: TLLTS, BSDNow, and Bad Voltage
NVIDIA and XWayland
Nvidia 460.32.03 Display Driver Adds Support for RTX A6000 GPUs, Vulkan Improvements
For all supported platforms, the Nvidia 460.32.03 video driver adds support for NVIDIA RTX A6000 GPUs, introduces a new default disk cache location for the OpenGL/Vulkan Shader and changes its default size from 128MB to 1024MB, and changes the AllowEmptyInitialConfiguration option to “True” by default to avoid failures when launching the X server if no displays are connected. Moreover, Nvidia 460.32.03 better supports apps that transfer data between VDPAU video surfaces and system memory by improving the NVIDIA VDPAU implementation when using planar or semi-planar formats, and adds a new “NoInterlacedModes” token to the driver’s “ModeValidation” option to restrict the validation of interlaced modes.
Android Leftovers
