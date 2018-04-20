today's howtos
The virt-manager application allows users to perform a wide range of tasks including creating guest machines and assigning critical virtual resources such as CPU, memory, and disk space.
Red Hat and CentOS recently announced that CentOS will be converted to a rolling release distribution in the form of CentOS Stream.
While CentOS 7 will be supported till 2024, CentOS 8 support ends by the end of 2021.
With this development, the current CentOS 8 users are left with two choices, either move to server distributions like Debian, openSUSE, Ubuntu LTS, or update the current CentOS system to CentOS Stream.
In this tutorial, I'm going to show you how you can update your current CentOS 8 install to CentOS Stream.
I’ve been using Katello to manage my homelab for some years now, and it’s done the job well. Upgrades can be painful at times but you learn to read the CHANGELOG.
My main area of interest has shifted in the last twelve months. I’ve been focused on adopting Docker and getting into the world of containers and infrastructure as a code. Due to global pandemic, the Red Hat Summit 2020 was held online as a Virtual Experience, and I was able to attend it for the first time. I was surprised to see so many OpenShift use cases: from Public Health England using OpenShift to support scientific computing to automotive industry building flexible production infrastructures. I will admit that I did not anticipate the scale of it.
Fast forward some months, I changed jobs to work on a Kubernetes project. As a result, my homelab requirements have changed. I fell in love with Kubernetes. I migrated from Puppet to Ansible. I’ve found myself using Katello less and less. Its system requirements have also increased by 50%. When I started with Katello I could get away with 8GB of memory. This has grown to 12GB over time and has become a resource hog.
Nslookup (Name Server Lookup) is a Linux tool used to get information from a DNS Server as requested by the user. The DNS (Domain Name System) is a critical part of the internet used to match websites’ names (e.g., fosslinux.com) to their resulting IP Address. Therefore, the nslookup can come in handy for network administrators to query the DNS to obtain the IP address, domain name, or any other specific DNS record. It is also used in troubleshooting DNS related issues.
nslookup command-line tool operates in two modes, Interactive mode and non-interactive mode. The interactive mode is used when querying the DNS server for information about various hosts, domains, or print hosts in a domain. The non-interactive mode, on the other hand, is limited as it only prints the name and query information for a host or domain.
Linux Mint 20.1, code-name “Ulyssa”, was officially released. It includes Linux Kernel 5.4, based on Ubuntu 20.04, and features Xfce 4.14, Cinnamon 4.8, and MATE 1.24 for each desktop edition.
f you are running update command on Ubuntu 20.04/18.04 or earlier version and start getting an error that release files are not valid for some specific time then here is the solution.
This error appears because your system time would not be synced with your current geographical location or Time server. In simple words, the time and date on your system are not correct thus remote repository server throwing an error that the release is not valid for your machine for some specific period of time.
To find a solution to an issue, it is important to know the terminology.
Search for “Arch Linux automount harddisk” and you will get lots of hits.
One of them is the fstab from Arch Linux wiki.
Recently, I have faced below issue with the fresh sendmail installation on an Linux system. While sending email to an specific domain like user@domain.com are showing error “stat=User unknown“.
The issue was happening for specific domain only. Sending emails to other domain were working properly.
GNU findutils 4.8.0 released
This is to announce findutils-4.8.0, a stable release.
See the NEWS below for more details.
GNU findutils is a set of software tools for finding files that match
certain criteria and for performing various operations on them.
Findutils includes the programs "find", "xargs" and "locate".
More information about findutils is available at:
https://www.gnu.org/software/findutils/
Please report bugs and problems with this release via the the
GNU Savannah bug tracker:
https://savannah.gnu.org/bugs/?group=findutils
Please send general comments and feedback about the GNU findutils
package to the mailing list (<mailto:bug-findutils@gnu.org):
https://lists.gnu.org/mailman/listinfo/bug-findutils
There have been 96 commits by 8 people in the 71 weeks since 4.7.0:
Andreas Metzler (5) James Youngman (7)
Bernhard Voelker (78) Kamil Dudka (1)
Bjarni Ingi Gislason (2) Kim Thor (1)
Hugo Gabriel Eyherabide (1) Peter Frost (1)
This release was bootstrapped with the following tools:
Autoconf 2.69
Automake 1.16.2
M4 1.4.18
Gnulib v0.1-4349-g8ed1d1f9f
Please consider supporting the Free Software Foundation in its fund
raising appeal; see <https://www.fsf.org/appeal/>.
Thanks to everyone who has contributed!
Have a nice day,
Bernhard Voelker [on behalf of the GNU findutils maintainers]
today's leftovers
While Intel is generally well regarded for their Linux development practices especially as it pertains to continuous integration and their test labs for vetting code prior to reaching the mainline Linux kernel to minimize the risk of regressions or other unintended side effects, those running older Haswell GT1 low-end graphics have seen the past several kernel versions going back a half-year yield a GPU hang at boot.
A second rule, issued by CMS, required health plans in Medicare Advantage, Medicaid, CHIP, and on the federal health insurance exchanges to share claims data electronically with patients, the Department of Health and Human Services said in a press release. The CMS rule required the Medicare, Medicaid, and federal health plans to implement apps allowing patients to easily retrieve healthcare claims and other information starting in January 2021, and also require plans to begin sharing patient data with other payers as needed beginning in January 2022.
The ONC rule's provisions barring the blocking of healthcare information were to become effective on November 2. But because of the coronavirus, the ONC rule's compliance date for the provisions banning information blocking was moved from the November date to April 5, 2021.
So, you have a super fast system. Video playback is smooth - sans any tearing or alike. You do need to tweak VLC for Samba playback though. Even in Kubuntu 20.10, this is STILL an issue. Audio playback quality is very good, and better than in Windows. Not sure why, but I'm not complaining. Usually, it's the other way around, so I'm quite pleased.
After a little while, I had the desktop all sorted. Not much was needed, as Plasma defaults are good and friendly, the system is beautiful and consistent, and you have a wide range of decent software available at your disposal. Coupled with great speed and excellent battery life, plus acceptable visuals at 125% scaling and somewhat reduced brightness, IdeaPad 3 plus Kubuntu is a jolly choice.
