Compact embedded computer features i.MX8M
Ibase’s compact, -10 to 60°C tolerant “ISR301” embedded system supplies Android and Yocto Linux BSPs for on an i.MX8M with 3GB LPDDR4, 16GB eMMC, GbE, HDMI, 3x USB, 3x COM, and M.2 and mini-PCIe expansion.
Ibase has announced a fanless, i.MX8M-based embedded computer called the ISR301 that appears to be based on its 3.5-inch IBR210 SBC. The semi-rugged, 172 x 162 x 36mm ISR301 supports space-constrained factory automation, machine vision, edge computing, POS, and digital signage applications.
