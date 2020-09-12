Manjaro Architect Installation and Review
Before we dive into a more intimate bond with the Manjaro Linux distro through this installation guide, how about we first make ourselves comfortably acquainted with it? Like many other Linux distributions, the Manjaro Architect brags about its free and open-source attributes. The Arch Linux operating system created the footprints that inspired its creation.
From this developmental link, we can comfortably relate to Manjaro’s prioritization of its functional and architectural design on user accessibility and friendliness. Its straight out of the box design makes it easy to install, modify, and use its variety of availed pre-installed software.
IBM/Red Hat/Fedora Leftovers
This year, we are doing FOSDEM virtual style! Every year in Brussels, Belgium, the first weekend of February is dedicated to the Free and Open source Software Developers’ European Meeting (FOSDEM), the largest open source, developer-oriented conference of the year. As expected, the conference is going online for the 2021 edition, which gives us Fedorans the chance to learn, share, and spend time with each other and the greater FOSS community. We need your help in making this a fun experience for everyone!
Fedora has a long history of attendance at FOSDEM (since 2006) and 2021 will not be an exception. We will miss seeing everyone’s faces in person this year, sharing a meal, giving IRL hugs… but, we are still excited to catch up with all of our Fedora friends, old and new!
Remote work has been around for a few decades, but took off in the mid-late 1990s with the explosive growth of the Internet. There were predictions that the Internet would lead to the decline of cities, because technology was making location less relevant to our work and personal lives. Why would anyone choose to live in an expensive, stressful metropolitan area and endure a long daily commute? However, instead of declining, superstar cities continued to attract talented, ambitious knowledge workers, and to generate the greatest levels of economy activity and innovation.
But, even before the pandemic, “a movement was brewing within knowledge-work organizations,” wrote Harvard professor Prithwiray (Raj) Choudhury in a recent Harvard Business Review article, Our Work-from-Anywhere Future. “Personal technology and digital connectivity had advanced so far and so fast that people had begun to ask, ‘Do we really need to be together, in an office, to do our work?’”
“We got our answer during the pandemic lockdowns. We learned that a great many of us don’t in fact need to be colocated with colleagues on-site to do our jobs. Individuals, teams, entire workforces, can perform well while being entirely distributed - and they have. So now we face new questions: Are all-remote or majority-remote organizations the future of knowledge work? Is work from anywhere (WFA) here to stay?”
Red Hat has expanded its free RHEL offering to 16 servers while allowing production workloads in an attempt to make CentOS users happy.
KDE: KDE Itinerary, KDE Consistency, and New Artwork/Icons
The end of your holiday break didn’t slow down work on KDE Itinerary, so we have a lot of news again since the last summary blog two month ago!
[...]
Technically this requires that we match external information about elevators/escalators with OSM data, not unlike what we already have to do for railway platforms for example. This has the nice side-effect that it allows us to automatically correct common data issues on the way.
After some time of silence, the Consistency goal is coming back in style. The rush to complete all the great features in 5.21 (and there are lots of them!) is over; there's a bit more time to breathe and get back to the goal.
I have a proposal for everyone, developers and users: let's work together this month and achieve as much as possible, to create a new wave of engagement: let's all pick one task – no matter how big or small it is – and blog/tweet/toot about it! We can use the #KDEConsistency hashtag.
[...]
If you are a KDE Dev you probably know how to do most of the above stuff already. You might only miss the idea of what to work on for the Consistency goal! Every Dev is different and I cannot put together a list of ideas that will spark something in everyone. I tried here (most tasks there are still valid), but it didn't quite work. So it might just be up to you to find how you could contribute to the project: please, please take some time to go through the original consistency post and find something that sparks a light. When you found it, I'd love you to write a blog post about what you want to do about it this month. The task you decided might need more than a month: that's fine, but everyone needs to start with something. Write the blog post and then send me the link. I can't wait to see all the ideas you will come up with!
So not a lot of progress in the last few months, main reason being that wile I'm really
happy with the style direction and art. I'm not so happy with the icon style.. its nice and all* but not great so i took some time to let ideas coalesce a bit better...
New Stable (Linux) Kernels and Upcoming Features
Last year the Linux kernel began tightening up the ability to write to select CPU MSRs from user-space. That restricting of user-space access to select registers was done in the name of security as well as not wanting user-space to accidentally or maliciously poke some MSRs that could cause problems with kernel behavior. Now in kernel space there are some yet-to-be-merged patches that would place some new restrictions on kernel modules around poking certain registers or using select CPU instructions.
While the AMD Linux graphics driver for some time has been supporting FreeSync over DisplayPort connections, FreeSync displays connected via HDMI have not been supported. But now we are finally seeing the start of patches at least as far as HDMI pre-v2.1 support is concerned.
HDMI 2.1 has Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) as part of the standard for reducing lag, stuttering, and frame tearing particularly while gaming. While HDMI 2.1 has the standardized VRR and many other features, HDMI Forum limiting specification access and what can be supported by open-source drivers has for now led to the lack of support there among the open-source Linux graphics drivers. The X.Org Foundation is trying to get the HDMI Forum to change course to allow for better open-source support, but anyhow what we are seeing with patch work that came out on Friday is for AMD's vendor-specific FreeSync with pre-v2.1 HDMI.
