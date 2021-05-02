Meet Enve: An Open Source 2D Animation Software
Enve is a cross-platform application that allows you to create vector animations and raster animations. You can even use audio and video files for creating your animation.
Enve is open-source software using GPL 3 license. It is available for Linux, macOS and Windows.
