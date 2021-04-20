HDR in Linux: Part 1
In recent months I have been investigating high dynamic range (HDR) support for the Linux desktop, and what needs to be done so that a user could, for example, watch a high dynamic range video.
The problem with HDR is not so much that there is no material out there covering it, but that there’s a huge amount of material can be rather confusing. I thought it best to add more material that is probably also confusing, but may help me think through HDR better. The following content is likely wrong as I have no background in colorimetry, the human visual system, or graphics generally. I’d love to hear what makes no sense.
In this post I’ll cover what HDR is and why we care about it. In the next post, I’ll cover the work in specific projects that has been done to support it and what is left to be done.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 55 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
HDR in Linux: Part 1
In recent months I have been investigating high dynamic range (HDR) support for the Linux desktop, and what needs to be done so that a user could, for example, watch a high dynamic range video. The problem with HDR is not so much that there is no material out there covering it, but that there’s a huge amount of material can be rather confusing. I thought it best to add more material that is probably also confusing, but may help me think through HDR better. The following content is likely wrong as I have no background in colorimetry, the human visual system, or graphics generally. I’d love to hear what makes no sense. In this post I’ll cover what HDR is and why we care about it. In the next post, I’ll cover the work in specific projects that has been done to support it and what is left to be done.
Best Linux Distros for Small Businesses
There’s a wide variety of Linux distros out there —built for all kinds of purposes and user types. The top ones are made to appeal to a wide range of users but can be tailored per individual needs, while there are also many specialized distributions built from the ground up for a particular purpose. If people in your organization are used to Windows, there’s a particular Linux distro that can help ease the transition. If you want to run a firewall to protect your network, there’s one made with that in mind, too. Regardless of your specific set of requirements, the open-source Linux community is almost guaranteed to have a solution. Therefore, we got in touch with a group of Atlanta software developers and came up with a list of Linux distros best-suited for small businesses. This post will outline the best small-business Linux distros out there, covering a few options depending on the specific tasks they have been built to accomplish. Let’s begin!
Julian Sparber: The internals of Fractal-next
As you probably know already we are in the process of rewriting Fractal. Since my previous blogpost about Fractal-Next a lot has happened. We are now at the point where the bare minimum is working, including login, the sidebar, and the room history. These things are not totally complete yet, but it’s already possible to run Fractal-Next, and read and send messages.
Android Leftovers
Recent comments
2 hours 55 min ago
3 hours 24 min ago
3 hours 24 min ago
7 hours 34 min ago
16 hours 26 min ago
16 hours 56 min ago
17 hours 47 min ago
17 hours 50 min ago
17 hours 53 min ago
18 hours 20 min ago