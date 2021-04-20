F2: Fast And Safe Batch Rename Tool For The Command Line (Cross-Platform)
F2 is a command-line file and folder batch renaming tool written in Go. The tool is fast, safe (runs several validations before renaming, and allows undoing the batch rename), and runs on Linux, macOS and Microsoft Windows.
The mass rename command line tool is fairly new, having its first stable release back in February 2021, but it's already quite mature, with features like string replacement, insertion of text as a prefix, suffix or other position in the file name, change the letter case, rename using auto-incremental numbers, and so on. Find and replace using regular expressions is also supported.
The tool can show a preview of the new file and folder names (simply omit the -x command line flag, which is used to apply the changes), and it also supports undoing the last batch renaming operation in case you change your mind and want to revert the changes.
To ensure that the rename operations are safe, F2 also runs several validations before carrying out a rename operation. In case the tool finds conflicts, like the target destination already existing, invalid characters in the target path, an empty filename, etc., it can automatically resolve them using the --fix-conficts / -F flag.
