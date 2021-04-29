today's leftovers
openSUSE Tumbleweed – Review of the week 2021/20
This week felt quite unspectacular, but maybe that’s just for me and because I already know what will expect us next week. And so will you, soon! Anyway, first we look back one week. Tumbleweed has seen 5 published snapshots (0513, 0514, 0515, 0517, and 0519).
Inmates will be petting dogs in the upcoming Prison Architect: Second Chances expansion
Releasing on June 16, Paradox and Double Eleven confirmed today that Prison Architect: Second Chances is the next expansion for the prison building sim allowing you more ways to rehabilitate inmates.
Offering up multiple new ways to ensure inmates get a chance at redemption, each program in Prison Architect: Second Chances offers a different means of rehabilitating a prisoner and changing their behaviour. These will include chatting to civilians, take on classes to prevent conflicts, pet a dog and more. After all, prison isn't just about being locked up right? Not everything deserves the key being thrown away. However, some inmates will reoffend so be prepared for the costs.
Working At Home Sucks. Moving Into An Office.
In this boomer vlog, I go a lengthy rant about why working at home sucks and why I've recently rented an office for creating video content. I first started looking for some office space last summer, but a series of natural disasters derailed those plans until now.
Linux in the Ham Shack (LHS) Episode #413: The Weekender LXXII
It's time once again for The Weekender. This is our bi-weekly departure into the world of amateur radio contests, open source conventions, special events, listener challenges, hedonism and just plain fun. Thanks for listening and, if you happen to get a chance, feel free to call us or e-mail and send us some feedback. Tell us how we're doing. We'd love to hear from you.
7 best practices to ensure your CI/CD pipeline's security
CI/CD security means fortifying everything that flows through your software pipeline with securing elements -- but the pipeline itself can be a target. Lock it down with these CI/CD protective steps.
Vulnerabilities in billions of Wi-Fi devices let hackers bypass firewalls
The Apache News Round-up: week ending 21 May 2021
Foamin is a novel sensing method for detecting deformable gestures with conductive foam | Arduino Blog
The field of soft tactile sensors is fascinating, as they grant robots the ability to move more freely or have greater granularity. Soft sensors also allow for human-computer interfaces to feel more interactive. However, previous sensors like these required multiple devices or complex wiring, making them difficult to use. To address these challenges, researchers from the University of Tokyo and Mercari R4D were able to come up with a way to integrate touch-sensitive pads onto a piece of foam, which they call “foamin.”
Apple App Store profits look 'disproportionate,' U.S. judge tells CEO Cook
A federal judge on Friday grilled Apple Inc Chief Executive Tim Cook over whether the iPhone maker's App Store profits from developers such as "Fortnite" maker Epic Games are justified and whether Apple faces any real competitive pressure to change its ways.
Cook testified for more than two hours in Oakland, California, as the closing witness in Apple's defense against Epic's charges that the iPhone maker's App Store controls and commissions have created a monopoly that Apple illegally abuses.
App makers including music service Spotify Technology, European regulators and U.S. politicians who question whether the company that once urged the world to 'think different' has now become too big and too powerful.
At the end of testimony, Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers questioned Cook, pressing him to concede that game developers generate most App Store revenue and help subsidize other apps on the store that pay no commission.
Red Hat and Fedora Leftovers
Programming Leftovers
today's howtos
Asus Tinker Board 2S Review
When an old laptop or smartphone is overkill for your DIY electronics project, a single-board computer is the perfect affordable alternative. It's been almost a decade since the first Raspberry Pi started a phenomenon and four years since Asus joined the party with its original Tinker Board. Now, a next-generation Tinker Board 2S has appeared to compete with today's more powerful options. It's pricey at $125, but it packs a lot of potential for sophisticated inventions and dedicated makers. A Small But Mighty Foundation If you're reading this, there's a good chance you're already familiar with single-board computers, and the Tinker Board 2S doesn't reinvent the wheel. About the size of a deck of cards—in fact, extremely similar in size and shape to the Raspberry Pi—the 2S (and the Tinker Board 2, which has just a microSD card slot for storage while the 2S has both a slot and 16GB of eMMC flash) fit a lot of functionality onto a small PCB. The brain of the Tinker Board 2S is a 64-bit Rockchip RK3399 system-on-a-chip, consisting of a dual-core ARM Cortex-A72 running at 2.0GHz and a quad-core ARM Cortex-A53 running at 1.5GHz. This big.LITTLE design, as ARM calls it, allows the two CPUs to dynamically allocate tasks to the appropriate core for reduced energy usage. You also get a Mali-T860 MP4 GPU running at 800MHz and 2GB or 4GB of dual-channel LPDDR4 memory, depending on the model you choose. Our $125 test model comes with 2GB.
