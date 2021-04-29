Language Selection

today's leftovers

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Friday 21st of May 2021 11:37:13 PM Filed under
Misc
  • openSUSE Tumbleweed – Review of the week 2021/20

    This week felt quite unspectacular, but maybe that’s just for me and because I already know what will expect us next week. And so will you, soon! Anyway, first we look back one week. Tumbleweed has seen 5 published snapshots (0513, 0514, 0515, 0517, and 0519).

  • Inmates will be petting dogs in the upcoming Prison Architect: Second Chances expansion

    Releasing on June 16, Paradox and Double Eleven confirmed today that Prison Architect: Second Chances is the next expansion for the prison building sim allowing you more ways to rehabilitate inmates.

    Offering up multiple new ways to ensure inmates get a chance at redemption, each program in Prison Architect: Second Chances offers a different means of rehabilitating a prisoner and changing their behaviour. These will include chatting to civilians, take on classes to prevent conflicts, pet a dog and more. After all, prison isn't just about being locked up right? Not everything deserves the key being thrown away. However, some inmates will reoffend so be prepared for the costs.

  • Working At Home Sucks. Moving Into An Office.

    In this boomer vlog, I go a lengthy rant about why working at home sucks and why I've recently rented an office for creating video content. I first started looking for some office space last summer, but a series of natural disasters derailed those plans until now.

  • Linux in the Ham Shack (LHS) Episode #413: The Weekender LXXII

    It's time once again for The Weekender. This is our bi-weekly departure into the world of amateur radio contests, open source conventions, special events, listener challenges, hedonism and just plain fun. Thanks for listening and, if you happen to get a chance, feel free to call us or e-mail and send us some feedback. Tell us how we're doing. We'd love to hear from you.

  • 7 best practices to ensure your CI/CD pipeline's security

    CI/CD security means fortifying everything that flows through your software pipeline with securing elements -- but the pipeline itself can be a target. Lock it down with these CI/CD protective steps.

  • Vulnerabilities in billions of Wi-Fi devices let hackers bypass firewalls
  • The Apache News Round-up: week ending 21 May 2021
  • Foamin is a novel sensing method for detecting deformable gestures with conductive foam | Arduino Blog

    The field of soft tactile sensors is fascinating, as they grant robots the ability to move more freely or have greater granularity. Soft sensors also allow for human-computer interfaces to feel more interactive. However, previous sensors like these required multiple devices or complex wiring, making them difficult to use. To address these challenges, researchers from the University of Tokyo and Mercari R4D were able to come up with a way to integrate touch-sensitive pads onto a piece of foam, which they call “foamin.”

  • Apple App Store profits look 'disproportionate,' U.S. judge tells CEO Cook

    A federal judge on Friday grilled Apple Inc Chief Executive Tim Cook over whether the iPhone maker's App Store profits from developers such as "Fortnite" maker Epic Games are justified and whether Apple faces any real competitive pressure to change its ways.

    Cook testified for more than two hours in Oakland, California, as the closing witness in Apple's defense against Epic's charges that the iPhone maker's App Store controls and commissions have created a monopoly that Apple illegally abuses.

    App makers including music service Spotify Technology, European regulators and U.S. politicians who question whether the company that once urged the world to 'think different' has now become too big and too powerful.

    At the end of testimony, Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers questioned Cook, pressing him to concede that game developers generate most App Store revenue and help subsidize other apps on the store that pay no commission.

Red Hat and Fedora Leftovers

  • Deploying Prometheus/Grafana, learning metrics

    In the Cockpit team we recently started to generate and export metrics about our CI, and collect/graph them by a Red Hat internal Prometheus and Grafana instance. But I am not happy with this yet, as it does not yet answer all the questions that we have for it. Also, it is not accessible outside of Red Hat.

  • Adam Young: Upgrading QGo to QT5

    My Day job has me messing around with QT5. We’re building various RPMs for different RHEL and CentOS versions, and I wanted to get a little more experience on this. Specifically, I wanted to be able to do trial and error on a package that would not pollute our work stream. I wanted it to be something QT based. And I wanted it to be fun. So I am working on repackaging QGo for Fedora 34 using QT5. Here’s what I am learning.

  • Friday’s Fedora Facts: 2021-20

    Here’s your weekly Fedora report. Read what happened this week and what’s coming up. Your contributions are welcome (see the end of the post)! Fedora Linux 32 will reach end of life on Tuesday 25 May. Elections voting is open through 3 June. I have weekly office hours on Wednesdays in the morning and afternoon (US/Eastern time) in #fedora-meeting-1. Drop by if you have any questions or comments about the schedule, Changes, elections, or anything else. See the upcoming meetings for more information.

Programming Leftovers

  • Perl 5.34.0 released

    Version 5.34.0 of the Perl language has been released. "Perl 5.34.0 represents approximately 11 months of development since Perl 5.32.0 and contains approximately 280,000 lines of changes across 2,100 files from 78 authors." See this page for a list of changes; they include a new try/catch syntax, a new octal syntax, and many improvements to various modules.

  • Improving Application Security with UndefinedBehaviorSanitizer (UBSan) and GCC

    The UBSan ("UndefinedBehaviorSanitizer") tool is a very useful, yet relatively unknown member of the GNU/Linux Toolchain family. This tool can improve the security of an application by efficiently detecting several types of errors in the source code. It is a run time tool that reports errors as the program executes. In this article we introduce and discuss the features of UBSan; we explain how to use it; and we provide some tips and tricks showing how to get the maximum benefit from this tool. What is Undefined Behavior and How Does it Impact Application Security? What is undefined behavior? Language specifications often fail to say what the compiler should do when code does not conform to expected values. For example, the C specification does not say what the result should be if an array is indexed with an out-of-bounds value, or what should happen if the shift amount is greater than the size of the expression in a bitwise shift. Since the result for these cases is unspecified, the compiler is free to generate any code that produces the correct result when the values are within the correct range, and ignore the possibility of incorrect values. This means that different compilers may handle these situations differently and in general the result of undefined behavior is unpredictable. The code may "work" with one compiler on certain hardware and not with another combination, it may "work" without optimization and fail with optimization or vice-versa. These situations generally point to an undefined behavior bug in the code.

  • QJSValue vs QJSManagedValue/QJSPrimitiveValue

    When Qt 6.1 got released you might have read about QJSManagedValue and how it “give[s] more fine grained control over JavaScript execution”. But what does that actually mean? To understand this, let’s first recap what QJSValue is all about, and then compare it with the new classes.

  • The C Command Line Arguments Processing – Linux Hint

    C programming language provides us with a way to pass command line arguments in Linux. This article will enlighten you more on this concept by discussing how the command line arguments are processed in C. Moreover, we will look at a suitable example that will possibly remove all your ambiguities regarding the said concept.

  • Calloc in C – Linux Hint

    “calloc” is yet another commonly used function of the “stdlib.h” library. It stands for contiguous allocation. As the name says, this function is also used to allocate memory while using the heap instead of the stack. Again, this kind of memory allocation is known as dynamic memory allocation. The main aim of today’s discussion is to throw light on how the “calloc” function works in C. Then, we will draw a comparison between the “calloc” and “malloc” functions. Finally, we will elaborate on the usage of the “calloc” function in C by sharing an example with you.

  • How Do I See Directory Changes in Python? – Linux Hint

    In some instances, especially in critical and restricted locations of the filesystem, it can be helpful to know when things change and what has changed. Using Linux Inotify tools and Python, we can view and log the changes that happen within the system. This tutorial will go over how to implement a simple script that uses Python and Linux Inotify API to monitor changes in a specific directory and log the console changes. Before we get to the script, let us briefly discuss how Inotify works.

today's howtos

  • How to Add an Application to the Dock in elementary OS

    Recently, I installed elementary OS. It is one of the most beautiful Linux distributions. The user interface is different from Ubuntu’s GNOME and so is the user experience. elementary OS comes with a dock with a default set of programs. This dock allows you to quickly access applications that have been added to the dock.

  • How to Setup Three Node MySQL 8 Cluster on Debian 10

    MySQL is a free, open-source, and relational database management system. It is used to store data in various purposes including, data warehousing, e-commerce, and logging applications. MySQL Cluster is a technology that provides scalability and availability at a low cost.

  • What is Kubernetes Ingress Controller?

    There are many ways to show your Kubernetes cluster’s app to the outside network. You just have to choose the best one for your needs. NodePort, Ingress, LoadBalancer, and ClusterIP are the four key choices. However, we will walk through about ingress controller in this guide. The Kubernetes Ingress API allows you to reveal your Kubernetes cluster’s apps to the internet by combining routing guidelines into a single source. To use Ingress, you must set up an Ingress controller in your cluster, which is in-charge of processing ingress resource information and enabling traffic based on ingress rules. Let’s quickly examine what a Kubernetes Ingress is and what an Ingress controller offers before digging into the numerous Ingress controllers.

  • Installation of Jenkins on Ubuntu

    Jenkins is a Java-built open-source Steady Integration (CI) and CD platform. Principally, Jenkins builds software program initiatives, checks and deploys them. This is likely one of the most sensible programming instruments you possibly can grasp, and immediately we will present you the way Jenkins is put in on Ubuntu 18.04. Use this highly effective tool to activate your VPS server!

Asus Tinker Board 2S Review

When an old laptop or smartphone is overkill for your DIY electronics project, a single-board computer is the perfect affordable alternative. It's been almost a decade since the first Raspberry Pi started a phenomenon and four years since Asus joined the party with its original Tinker Board. Now, a next-generation Tinker Board 2S has appeared to compete with today's more powerful options. It's pricey at $125, but it packs a lot of potential for sophisticated inventions and dedicated makers. A Small But Mighty Foundation If you're reading this, there's a good chance you're already familiar with single-board computers, and the Tinker Board 2S doesn't reinvent the wheel. About the size of a deck of cards—in fact, extremely similar in size and shape to the Raspberry Pi—the 2S (and the Tinker Board 2, which has just a microSD card slot for storage while the 2S has both a slot and 16GB of eMMC flash) fit a lot of functionality onto a small PCB. The brain of the Tinker Board 2S is a 64-bit Rockchip RK3399 system-on-a-chip, consisting of a dual-core ARM Cortex-A72 running at 2.0GHz and a quad-core ARM Cortex-A53 running at 1.5GHz. This big.LITTLE design, as ARM calls it, allows the two CPUs to dynamically allocate tasks to the appropriate core for reduced energy usage. You also get a Mali-T860 MP4 GPU running at 800MHz and 2GB or 4GB of dual-channel LPDDR4 memory, depending on the model you choose. Our $125 test model comes with 2GB. Read more

