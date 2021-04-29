Games: Smach Z, Petal Crash, Wildermyth
Smach Z: Dead in 2021, Yet Portable PC Gaming Lives On
And it looks like this is the end of the road for the Smach Z handheld project. We covered that project since the early days, and we have had a chance to test the various prototypes in hands a couple of times when they were presented in exhibitions like the Tokyo Games Show. It’s regrettable to see that they will not be going forward but the signs had been there for a while now (poor communication, unreliable commitments, very slow updates, and more and more early supporters asking for refunds).
While I do agree it certainly did not look like a scam (scammers would have disappeared with the money long ago, without bothering to deliver any prototype after the initial Kickstarter), the Smach Z team certainly lacked transparency and announced multiple times actual delivery dates, while keeping things in the dark and coming with lame excuses after the fact over and over again. This has definitely shed a bad light on whatever they were doing and progressively destroyed any trust in the project.
The ace arcade action-puzzler Petal Crash has a huge free upgrade out with 70 more puzzles | GamingOnLinux
Smash blocks together and watch the fireworks in Petal Crash, a really fantastic action-arcade puzzler that's been far to overlook and now it's bigger than ever.
The wonderful papercraft styled RPG 'Wildermyth' leaves Early Access on June 15 | GamingOnLinux
Worldwalker Games have confirmed recently that Wildermyth, an absolutely brilliant papercraft styled RPG will hit the big 1.0 on June 15 when it leaves Early Access.
For those who haven't played it. The game mixes in elements from board games, tabletop experiences like D&D along with some well-tuned turn-based XCOM style fantasy combat. It's a lot of fun and you can play through some fantastic stories on it right now. Now that a 1.0 release has a date they've confirmed the launch will come with another brand new full campaign, improved support for generic campaigns, Steam Achievements and "some other fun stuff".
Ardour 6.7 Digital Audio Workstation (DAW) Released
The open source Ardour Digital Audio Workstation for Linux, macOS and Windows has been updated to version 6.7. The new version comes with new workspace streamlined for recording. Ardour is a free software hard disk recorder and Digital Audio Workstation (DAW) application that runs on Linux, macOS, FreeBSD and Microsoft Windows. Ardour’s core user group are people who want to record, edit, mix and master audio and MIDI projects. It has the features you’d expect: multi-track high sample-rate recording, non-destructive editing (NDE) non-linear editing (NLE), VST/LV2 plug-in support for both FX and synths, MIDI and control surface support, and so on.
today's howtos
Rock Pi SBCs move to 2GHz RK3399 and toss in free eMMC
Radxa has launched Rock Pi 4 Plus versions of its Model A and B SBCs that move to the 2GHz OP1 version of the RK3399. The Plus models also add eMMC without raising the price and pre-load the Armbian-based Twister OS. Radxa has upgraded its open-spec, community-backed Rock Pi 4A and 4B SBCs with eMMC storage and an 11 percent faster version of the Rockchip RK3399. Better yet, the price remains the same, although only Allnet.China is currently matching Radxa’s recommended pricing.
