IBM/Red Hat: Rocky Linux, Red Hat on Compliance, and Red Hat Satellite 6.9.2
-
What Is Rocky Linux and Should You Consider It?
For a long time, CentOS was a reliable choice for a Linux distro, especially for servers, because it was effectively a free version of Red Hat Enterprise Linux. But shakeups have rocked the CentOS community, which led to one of its original developers creating a fork called Rocky Linux.
After several months of development, a pre-release version of Rocky Linux has emerged. Should you consider switching to Rocky Linux? We'll find out in this post.
-
DevSecOps compliance: Make your auditor's job easier!
Compliance is the topic of this entry in Red Hat’s Security series! In March 2021 the Red Hat Security Ecosystem team began introducing DevOps Security topics to help you learn how Red Hat weaves together DevOps and security to master the force called DevSecOps. We explain how to assemble Red Hat products and our security ecosystem partners to aid in your journey to master deploying a comprehensive DevSecOps solution.
Compliance can mean a lot of different things, but in this post we will focus on regulatory compliance, and what to think about when attempting to audit and meet compliance requirements within a Red Hat OpenShift deployment.
Compliance methods and technologies help you adhere to industry and government regulations and corporate policies. They automate compliance validation and reporting throughout DevOps, helping you simplify audits and avoid costly regulatory fines and lawsuits.
-
Red Hat Satellite 6.9.2 has been released
We are pleased to announce that Red Hat Satellite 6.9.2 is generally available as of May 24, 2021.
Red Hat Satellite is part of the Red Hat Smart Management subscription that makes it easier for enterprises to manage patching, provisioning, and subscription management of Red Hat Enterprise Linux infrastructure.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 494 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Welcome to Inkscape 1.1!
What Is Linux? What Can You Use Linux For?
When someone says, "I use Linux," what they mean is that they use the GNU/Linux operating system in one of its many forms. Over the years, various developers have taken the GNU/Linux code, crafted a unique operating system, and distributed it on the internet, usually free of cost. They can do this because of the permissive license that comes with Linux.
Create triangulated illustrations with astonishing open-source free: FOSStriangulator
People are fascinated with a triangle-based logo and arts they have seen on the internet. It's an eye candy to see an animal image turned to a triangular vector graphic logo. Not long ago, it was a trend, as dozens of designers created tutorials on Adobe Illustrator, Photoshop and Inkscape on how to create such a wonderful art.
LibreOffice Community Member Monday: Hüseyin GÜÇ
I want the OpenDocument Format and LibreOffice application to be used in my institutions and city. For this reason, I wanted to support The Documentation Foundation individually. Also, I am here because I think the LibreOffice community has a differentiation from other open source communities. You can install and use open source applications, but there is a need for the OpenDocument Format to become widespread in order to use the produced output. Here, I want to be a part of this dissemination and I believe that there will be an opportunity for this. Open source usage in Turkey is not at the desired level yet. In addition, it is very sad that many individuals and institutions are unaware of the OpenDocument Format and LibreOffice. I want to strive to eliminate this problem.
Recent comments
1 hour 31 min ago
3 hours 16 min ago
3 hours 53 min ago
6 hours 1 min ago
6 hours 6 min ago
6 hours 21 min ago
7 hours 49 min ago
9 hours 13 min ago
9 hours 16 min ago
17 hours 19 min ago