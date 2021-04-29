Software: Celery, GIMP, and Ksnip
A new version (v0.5) of celery-batches is available which adds support for Celery 5.1 and fixes storing of results when using the RPC result backend.
As explored previously, the RPC result backend works by having a results queue per client, unfortunately celery-batches was attempting to store the results in a queue named after the task ID instead of the client ID (Celery internally calls this the “correlation ID”) [1].
We are all likely familiar with Adobe Lightroom or Photoshop as far as editing applications go and a lot of people love these apps for their versatility and powerful suite of features. But they do come with a price, and paying a fee isn’t always what every photographer is looking for.
There are plenty of people who would like to find something equally capable of getting the job done that doesn’t run a monthly charge on their credit card bill or require a hefty up front payment. Thankfully, there are plenty of alternatives out there that run the gamut from beginner-friendly to as feature-packed as the name-brand products.
[...]
GIMP (GNU Image Manipulation Software) is flat-out one of the best editing applications available anywhere — for any price. Its suite of features is impressively full, and more are being added all the time.
From layers, masks, and curves to brushes, clone stamps, and perspective changes, there is not a whole lot that GIMP can’t do compared to Adobe’s counterpart. Better yet, it is an open-source editor, meaning the huge community of users has created an extensive array of plugins that expand the functionality and abilities of GIMP. Some of these plugins come preinstalled, but there are tons more in its glossary that you can install in addition.
Ksnip, a feature-packed cross-platform screenshot tool that works with both X11 and Wayland, has been updated to version 1.9.0, getting the ability to add user-defined actions for taking screenshots and post-processing, dockable widgets, along with many other smaller, but useful new features and changes.
Ksnip is a free and open source Qt5 screenshot tool that runs on Linux (X11, Plasma Wayland, GNOME Wayland and with this release, xdg-desktop-portal Wayland), Windows and macOS.
The tool allows taking a rectangular area, full-screen, current screen and active window screenshots, with support for annotations. It comes with tools such as line, rectangle, ellipse, arrow, pen, marker (rectangle, ellipse, pen), text, text with arrow, auto numbers, and stickers, as well as the ability to scale or crop the screenshot after it has been taken. Optionally, the screenshots can then be uploaded to Imgur or a different image upload website with the help of the Ksnip built-in script uploader support.
Programming Leftovers
Last December, the Python development team overseeing the Python Package Index (PyPI) temporarily disabled the search endpoint on its XML-RPC API because its infrastructure has been overwhelmed by "abusive clients."
The upshot is that searching for Python packages with pip, eg: pip search ascii or pip3 search png, isn't possible because this backend search API is unavailable.
Mark Garder recently published the article A list of Perl list processing modules, a detailed and factual, unopinionated listing of eight Perl modules that manipulate lists. So, naturally, when his factual, unopinionated listing was cross posted to Redit, the first comment was the emotional, highly opinionated: “So how do we go about fixing this mess? Because it is a mess.”.
Yes, the comment was mine.
My intent was to see if we could create One List:: To Rule Them All. Not only does it confuse people who want to learn Perl to have various list functions in different modules (and to have functions that share a name across modules work differently), but it also confuses Perl veterans.
And yes, once again, that’s me.
Patrick Spek reports on behalf of the Raku Steering Council about the move of all Raku-related IRC channels from Freenode to Libera.chat, after most of the Freenode volunteers have left after what has been considered a hostile takeover. So if you want to chat with Rakoons, use the irc.libera.chat IRC servers from now on! The following channels have now effectively moved: #raku, #raku-dev, #moarvm, #cro, #mugs, #red and #raku-gamedev. And there is now also #raku-steering-council channel for direct communication with the Raku Steering Council.
Qt 5.12.11 provides fixes to over 40 bugs compared to Qt 5.12.10 release. Please check details about the release from Qt 5.12.11 Release Note.
As earlier Qt 5.12.11 can be updated to existing online installation by using the maintenance tool. For new installations, please download the latest online installer from Qt Account portal or from qt.io Download page. Offline packages are available for commercial users in the Qt Account portal and at the qt.io Download page for open-source users.
So here’s a mind blower: In some cases having more samples can actually reduce model performance. Don’t believe it? Neither did I! Read on to see how I demonstrate that phenomenon using a simulation study.
There is nothing I find more liberating than to spend a Saturday afternoon coding on some toy project.
There is no expectation or obligation to ever become more. It is just for fun, learning, and curiousity. I can add whatever features I want. I can use whatever technologies I want. I can throw it all away if I want. These are the projects I yearn for and look forward to when I'm busy with work.
A good programming language increases the readability of programs and their long-term maintainability. The faster the bugs can be fixed, the more time there isto develop a product. This is exactly where Kotlin comes in: The programming language on the Java Virtual Machine (JVM) has set itself the goal of preventing many errors from occurring in the first place. With zero safety , zero exceptions can be ruled out at compile time.
A wealth of language constructs such as sealed classes , objects and inline classes make it possible to define data types that do not even allow inconsistent combinations which makes working with the language as pleasant as possible and despite the static typing, Kotlin can automatically determine the data type from the expression (type inference).
Kernel: F2FS, IGC, BTRFS, and Zink
With the Linux 5.14 cycle this summer the Flash-Friendly File-System (F2FS) should land its new "RO" feature read-only mode.
Queued up yesterday into the F2FS "dev" code for its kernel driver is the RO feature when marked in a file-system's superblock then allows bypassing the provisioning/reserve spaces and segment summary area (SSA).
After Intel originally proposed zero-copy capability for the Linux kernel's AF_XDP high performance packet processing code years ago and implemented for their higher performance network hardware/drivers, with Linux 5.14 the common Intel "IGC" Gigabit Ethernet driver is set to introduce AF_XDP zero-copy support.
There was a request to provide authenticated hashes in btrfs, natively as one of the btrfs checksum algorithms. Sounds fun but there’s always more to it, even if this sounds easy to implement.
Johaness T. at that time in SUSE sent the patchset adding the support for SHA256 [1] with a Labs conference paper, summarizing existing solutions and giving details about the proposed implementation and use cases.
The first version of the patchset posted got some feedback, issues were found and some ideas suggested. Things have stalled a bit, but the feature is still very interesting and really not hard to implement. The support for additional checksums has provided enough support code to just plug in the new algorithm and enhance the existing interfaces to provide the key bytes. So until now I’ve assumed you know what an authenticated hash means, but for clarity and in simple terms: a checksum that depends on a key. The main point is that it’s impossible to generate the same checksum for given data without knowing the key, where impossible is used in the cryptographic-strength sense, there’s an almost zero probability doing that by chance and brute force attack is not practical.
I had planned to write more posts about some optimizations and whatever other cool stuff I’ve been working on.
I had planned to make more zink-wip snapshots.
I did shower; stop spamming frog emotes at me.
But I also encountered a bug so bizarre, so infruating, so esoteric, that I need to take a bit of a victory lap now that I’ve successfully corralled it. So let’s get into a real, vintage SGC blog post like we used to have back when SGC was a good blog and dive into what it took to fix a bug that took me four full days to resolve.
[...]
Iteration on various fixes finally yielded a patch that was upstreamable; the crux of the problem here was that the stride of vertex attributes was being used to calculate the size of the region to map, but the stride only determines the number of bytes between elements, not their size. For example, if the stride was 4 bytes but the element was 8 bytes, the overrun would be 4 bytes for the last element. The solution was to calculate the offset of the last element being mapped, then add the size of the element using the attribute’s format block size, which guarantees that the last attribute won’t be truncated.
Fuck that bug.
Security Leftovers and Monopolies
On Wednesday, May 12th, in the wake of the recent Colonial Pipeline ransomware attack that shut down one of the largest US pipelines for nearly a week, President Biden signed an executive order placing strict new standards on the cybersecurity of all software sold to the federal government. This order is part of a broad, multi-layered initiative to improve national security by incentivizing private companies to practice better cybersecurity or risk being locked out of federal contracts.
-
On Jan. 11, antivirus company Bitdefender said it was “happy to announce” a startling breakthrough. It had found a flaw in the ransomware that a gang known as DarkSide was using to freeze computer networks of dozens of businesses in the U.S. and Europe. Companies facing demands from DarkSide could download a free tool from Bitdefender and avoid paying millions of dollars in ransom to the hackers.
But Bitdefender wasn’t the first to identify this flaw. Two other researchers, Fabian Wosar and Michael Gillespie, had noticed it the month before and had begun discreetly looking for victims to help. By publicizing its tool, Bitdefender alerted DarkSide to the lapse, which involved reusing the same digital keys to lock and unlock multiple victims. The next day, DarkSide declared that it had repaired the problem, and that “new companies have nothing to hope for.”
We were so busy watching the Colonial Pipeline situation here that we appear to have missed a ransomware incident in the U.K. of note.
It started typically enough, with the Doncaster Free Press reporting on May 14 that One Call Insurance had been hit the previous day, and customers were unable to reach the firm.
It turns out that this was another DarkSide attack, but a lot of the UK coverage seems to have focused on the business owner’s past history, e.g.: [...]
On May 18th 2021 Google held its annual developer conference, Google I/O, where the company announces a number of innovations, products and software updates that will hit the market in the months to come. Among these announcements, the company introduced Android 12, its latest mobile Operating System (OS), that came with headline grabbing privacy features.
Possibly trying to catch up with Apple, which is positioning itself as a privacy-friendly tech company and gave the adtech industry a kick in the teeth with its own recent operating system updates giving users the option to object to cross-app tracking, Google is making a number of changes to its OS to give more control to the users and improve security and privacy. These new features revolve around the camera, microphone and location and include: [...]
On Monday, the trial — which covered esoteric definitions of markets as well as oddball video game characters — concluded with Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California pressing the companies on what should change in Apple’s business, if anything. The decision over the case, as well as the future of the $100 billion market for iPhone apps, now rests in her hands. Judge Gonzalez Rogers has said she hopes to issue a verdict by mid-August.
The right to repair is the concept that when something breaks — a phone, a car, a computer — an owner should be able to get it fixed without needing to go to the manufacturer or the seller. Right to repair advocates say companies like Apple have a financial incentive to make monopolies out of repair, directing customers back to them when devices have problems. That way, they argue, companies can overcharge for repairs or cast off a device as irreparable to persuade a customer to buy a new one.
For third-party iPhone and MacBook repair shops not officially authorized by Apple, getting parts can be difficult. Apple contractually forces recycling partners to shred old devices, according to a 2017 Motherboard investigation, preventing the parts from being reused.
