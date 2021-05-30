9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: May 30th, 2021
Thank you everyone for the love you showed during this week by retweeting, liking, commenting, and whatnot. Thank you to everyone who followed us on social media, and a big thank you to everyone who donated so far. If you want to donate too, you can do it here (any amount is welcome).
This week has been really interesting, but slow in Linux news. We only saw new releases of AlmaLinux, Oracle Linux, and Nitrux, and a new major release of the Inkscape SVG editor. Other than that, Fedora Linux 34 users received the latest Linux 5.12 kernel, and StarLabs adds Coreboot 5 support to two of its Linux laptops.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 444 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
today's howtos
Record Live Audio immediately with GNOME Gingerblue 0.4.1
GNOME Gingerblue 0.4.1 is available and builds/runs on GNOME 40 systems such as Fedora Core 34. It supports immediate, live audio recording in compressed Ogg encoded audio files stored in the private $HOME/Music/ directory from the microphone/input line on a computer or remote audio cards through USB connection through PipeWire (www.pipewire.org) with GStreamer (gstreamer.freedesktop.org) on Fedora Core 34 (getfedora.org). See the GNOME Gingerblue project (www.gingerblue.org) for screenshots, Fedora Core 34 x86_64 RPM package and GNU autoconf installation package (https://download.gnome.org/sources/gingerblue/0.4/gingerblue-0.4.1.tar.xz) for GNOME 40 systems and https://gitlab.gnome.org/ole/gingerblue.git for the GPLv3 source code in my GNOME Git repository.
Play Video as Animated Wallpaper in Ubuntu via This Tool
Want to play a video as animated background wallpaper? There?s now a new tool to do the job via GPU rendering. Gpu Video Wallpaper is the project. As the name indicates, it uses GPU for rendering video with low CPU usage. The software uses MPV to play video file. So mp4, mkv, flv, gif, and large list of video formats are supported. And it plays video animated wallpaper in Dual- or Multi-monitors.
Graphics: RenderDoc, AMDGPU, Cairo 2D, and X.Org
Liam's roundup
Grab a coffee and come read the latest Sunday Section - May 30