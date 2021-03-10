today's howtos Baby steps towards schroot and slurm cooperation. Unfortunately schroot does not maintain CPU affinity 1. This means in particular that parallel builds have the tendency to take over an entire slurm managed server, which is kindof rude. I haven't had time to automate this yet, but following demonstrates a simple workaround for interactive building.

How to Manage Processes on Ubuntu Using System Monitor Linux, like most modern operating systems, is very good at multitasking, meaning your system can run several processes at once. In Linux, a process is an instance of a running program that utilizes computer resources. This guide will show you how to manage processes from the GUI using System Monitor. The System Monitor application is primarily geared towards Linux systems using the GNOME desktop environment.

How to Install TeamViewer 15 on Fedora/RHEL/CentOS and Debian/Ubuntu - Unixcop Teamviewer is a cross-platform, powerful, and secure remote access and control software that can connect to multiple devices simultaneously.It is an all-in-one solution for remote support which can be used for desktop sharing, online meetings, and file transfer between devices connected over the Internet. It works on notable operating systems such as Linux, Windows, Mac OS, Chrome OS, and mobile operating systems such as iOS, Android, Windows Universal Platform, and BlackBerry. Recently, the latest stable version of TeamViewer 15 was released with new features and many improvements.

How to Preserve File Permissions While Copying Files in Linux File permissions are an integral part of the Unix specification. However, there are certain things starting users are often unaware of, such as how to retain file permissions in Linux while copying them. Since copied files are essentially new files, their permission depends on the umask of the current user. This can lead to situations where copied files or folders have entirely different permissions than the source. Luckily for you, it's easy to retain file permissions in Linux using standard command-line tools like cp and rsync. Check out the below examples to see how to copy and preserve permissions in Linux.

Check exit status of commands in Linux - Linux Concept Automation using shell scripts involves checking whether an earlier command executed successfully, whether a file is present, and so on. You will learn various constructs such as if, case, and so on, where we will need to check whether certain conditions are true or false. Accordingly, our script should conditionally execute various commands.

Use the test command in Linux Let’s now understand the test command.

Hailo-8 NPU ships on Linux-powered Lanner edge systems Lanner is deploying Hailo’s up to 26-TOPS, 3-TOPS per Watt Hailo-8 NPU on two fanless edge computers running Linux: the Coffee Lake and PCIe equipped LEC-2290 and the compact, Apollo Lake based LEC-7242. Hailo and Lanner Electronics announced a partnership to deploy the Hailo-8 neural processing unit (NPU) on selected Lanner edge computers running Linux, starting with the Intel Coffee Lake based LEC-2290 and Intel Apollo Lake powered LEC-7242. Hailo also announced that the Hailo-8 was named Best Edge AI Processor in the 2021 Edge AI and Vision Product of the Year Awards hosted by the Edge AI and Vision Alliance.