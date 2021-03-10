Programming Leftovers
Henri Sivonen: Bogo-XML Declaration Returns to Gecko
Firefox 89 was released today. This release (again!) honors a character encoding declaration made via syntax that looks like an XML declaration used in text/html (if there are no other character encoding declarations).
Before HTML parsing was specified, Internet Explorer did not support declaring the encoding of a text/html document using the XML declaration syntax. However, Gecko, WebKit, and Presto did. Unfortunately, I didn’t realize that they did.
When Hixie specified HTML parsing, consistent with IE, he didn’t make the spec sensitive to the XML declaration syntax in a particular way. I am unable to locate any discussion in the WHATWG mailing list archives about whether an encoding declaration made using the XML declaration syntax in text/html should be honored when processing text/html.
When I implemented the specified HTML parsing algorithm in Gecko, I also implemented the internal encoding declaration handling per specification. As a side effect, in Firefox 4, I removed Gecko’s support for the XML declaration syntax for declaring the character encoding in text/html. I don’t recall this having been a knowingly-made decision: The rewrite just did strictly what the spec said.
[...]
When Blink forked, it inherited WebKit’s behavior. When Microsoft switched from EdgeHTML to Blink, Gecko became the only actively-developed major engine not to support the XML declaration syntax for declaring the character encoding text/html. Since unlabeled UTF-8 is not automatically detected, this became a Web compatibility issue with pages that declare UTF-8 but only using the XML declaration syntax (i.e. without a BOM, a meta, or HTTP-layer declaration as well).
Best Python Libraries For data science In 2021
Erik Faye-Lund: OpenGL on DirectX: Conformance & upstreaming of the D3D12 driver [Ed: Collabora, which works on LibreOffice (and other things), takes money from bribe givers of Microsoft -- truly a recipe for disaster. They now promote or advance Microsoft agenda instead of GNU/Linux agenda]
Over the last year and then so, we at Collabora have been working with Microsoft on their D3D12 mapping layer, which I announced in my previous blog post. In July, Louis-Francis Ratté-Boulianne wrote an update on the status on the Collabora blog, but a lot has happened since then, so it’s time for another update.
There’s two major things that has happened since then; we have passed the OpenGL 3.3 conformance tests, and we have upstreamed the code in Mesa 3D.
OpenXava an open-source cross-platform low-code web framework for enterprise
OpenXava is an open-source Low-Code Platform and a web framework for developing business applications. It is a great, powerful, Simple, Easy implementation tool for Rapid Development.
OpenXava is a wonderful tool for someone who needs to program in Java without Java knowledge. It offers a build and design tools that ease development and design of database application.
Monthly subscriptions are back! [Ed: Reminder that Qt is just proprietary software again and should thus be avoided for development of new Free software projects]
Tymly: an open-source low-code platform with re-usable components
Tymly is a free open-source low-code software tool to build flexible and scalable applications.
Tymly was created by West Midlands Fire Service. The current build version is coded to JavaScript Standard Style which gives the code clear clarity that is used by hundreds of companies and thousands of people. By adding a common culture and style of coding to the open project that will make collaboration across different sectors and teams easy.
Tymly is packed with dozens of tools and features. It let you to quickly and easily build custom blueprints; a way to describe some related components to produce useful software, and to fill a business need. It offers businesses with swift and iterative delivery of new applications for your business functions. It delivers a software service which meets the unique challenges facing today’s Public Sector.
[...]
Tymly allows users to access all digital services from any device, anywhere. It works seamlessly on Windows, macOS and Linux. I tested it on the new Apple Silicon M1, and it works without issue.
Hailo-8 NPU ships on Linux-powered Lanner edge systems
Lanner is deploying Hailo’s up to 26-TOPS, 3-TOPS per Watt Hailo-8 NPU on two fanless edge computers running Linux: the Coffee Lake and PCIe equipped LEC-2290 and the compact, Apollo Lake based LEC-7242. Hailo and Lanner Electronics announced a partnership to deploy the Hailo-8 neural processing unit (NPU) on selected Lanner edge computers running Linux, starting with the Intel Coffee Lake based LEC-2290 and Intel Apollo Lake powered LEC-7242. Hailo also announced that the Hailo-8 was named Best Edge AI Processor in the 2021 Edge AI and Vision Product of the Year Awards hosted by the Edge AI and Vision Alliance.
Kali Linux 2021.2 Released for Ethical Hackers with New Tools, Raspberry Pi Improvements
Kali Linux 2021.2 comes about three months after the previous release (Kali Linux 2021.1) and introduces numerous changes, starting with Kali Tweaks, an in-house built text-mode utility to make it easier for newcomers to configure their brand new Kali Linux installation. With Kali Tweaks, you can install or remove groups of tools (a.k.a. metapackages), enable or disable repositories (e.g. bleeding-edge or experimental), set up Bash or ZSH as the default shell, switch between two or one line prompts and enable or disable the extra line before the prompt, or improve your virtualization experience.
OBS Studio 27.0 Released With Undo/Redo, Wayland Support
OBS Studio 27.0 is out as the latest major feature release to this cross-platform, open-source software for desktop screen recording and livestreaming. For Linux users, arguably most exciting is the merged Wayland support that includes native Wayland capture abilities.
