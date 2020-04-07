Programming Leftovers
Remi Collet: PHP version 7.4.20 and 8.0.7
RPMs of PHP version 8.0.7 are available in remi-php80 repository for Fedora 32-34 and Enterprise Linux (RHEL, CentOS).
RPMs of PHP version 7.4.20 are available in remi repository for Fedora 32-34 and remi-php74 repository Enterprise Linux (RHEL, CentOS).
C Data Types – Linux Hint
Linear Programming – Linux Hint
Sometimes we need optimization in real life too to get the maximum profit. So, optimization techniques belong to deep learning, where we try to achieve the minimum loss. But sometimes, we have limited resources and want to get the maximum profit; then linear programming comes in.
Linear programming is a mathematical model which is generally used in data science for optimization. The optimization means we can understand the meaning like maximum profit and less cost. The company or the organization has mainly two main objectives, minimization, and maximization. The minimization means to cut the extra cost which comes in productions to get the maximize profits. Linear programming is a simple optimization technique that can help in the same way. Linear programming is everywhere around us; for example, when we work on any project, we also make strategies to manage the teamwork to fast-delivery efficiently.
Operator Precedence in C – Linux Hint
Operator precedence in C or any other programming language is defined as the order of priority according to which different operators are executed within arithmetic or logical expression. Whenever we intend to make a decision in a C program or perform a calculation, the operators and their associated expressions are used very extensively.
In this guide, we will educate you on the precedence of these operators in the C programming language in Linux by demonstrating some relevant examples.
Typedef in C – Linux Hint
Every programming language is equipped with certain built-in keywords that account for the strength and abilities of that programming language. Similarly, the C programming language also has some very interesting keywords that serve exceptionally amazing purposes. One such keyword in the C programming language is the “typedef” keyword. As the name of this keyword implies, it is generally used to define the type of any following entity.However, this type is not like the regular types rather it acts as an alias of the following entity. You can consider it as a short name for the entity following this keyword. The usage of this keyword increases the readability of your code since you tend to avoid lengthy and complex names and hence it decreases the complexity of your code. We will try to throw some more light on the usage of this keyword in Linux in the proceeding sections of this article.
Typecasting in C – Linux Hint
Typecasting is the process of converting an attribute from one type of data to a new one. While it creates perfect sense, the compiler can transform one kind of data into something else. In case we add an integer data type value to a floating-point mutable keyword, the compiler converts it to a “float” value. Casting permits us to create this type of transformation transparent or compel this when it would not otherwise occur. Two types of Casting that have been used in the C language. We will discuss both of the typecasting kinds in our guide.
Language Zealots Are The Bane Of Development
Every programmer has a favourite language but there's a difference between having a favourite and being attempting to force your language on other people without any productive reason.
Creating a library of functions in Linux shell script - Linux Concept
If we want to create our own library of functions, then we can create a script and add all the functions into this script. We can make all the functions from our script functions.sh available in the current shell by calling source or the period . command.
Running functions in the background in Linux bash script
We have already seen in previous chapters that to run any command in the background, we have to terminate the command using &:
Understanding functions in Linux bash script - Linux Concept
We human beings, in our day-to-day lives, are helped by people who have certain knowledge or skills, such as doctors, lawyers, and barbers. This helps our lives to be more organized and comfortable so that we need not learn every skill in this world. We take advantage of skills that have already been acquired by other people. The same thing applies to software development as well. If we use code or scripts that have already been developed, this will save our time and energy.
In real-world scripts, we break down big tasks or scripts into smaller logical tasks. This modularization of scripts helps in the better development and understanding of code. Functions can be called the smaller logical blocks inside the shell script.
How to Schedule Tasks on Ubuntu 20.04 Using Crontab
Sometimes you don’t want a process to run at a default time set by the operating system, but you want to set the time for a process to run yourself. To do this, we use the cron daemon in Ubuntu, which works in the same way as the task scheduler in Windows. With the cron daemon, you can specify the time at which a process, such as a maintenance or a backup job, should be executed. This way, you can automate these tasks to run later without manual intervention. This article explains how you can do this with Crontab in Ubuntu.
Understanding signals and traps for Linux shell script
Two types of interrupts exist in the Linux operating system: hardware interrupts and software interrupts. Software interrupts are called signals or traps. Software interrupts are used for inter-process synchronizations.
Signals are used to notify us about a certain event occurrence or to initiate a certain activity.
We use software signals many times. For example, if any command does not respond after being typed, then you might have entered Ctrl + C. This sends a SIGINT signal to the process, and the process is terminated. In certain situations, we may want the program to perform a certain activity instead of terminating it using Ctrl + C. In such cases, we can use the trap command to ignore a signal or to associate our desired function with that signal.
Using the trap command in Linux bash script - Linux Concept
If a signal or software interrupt is generated while the script is running, then we can define what action is performed by that interrupt handler using the trap command. The trap command helps us in re-assigning the system response to a particular signal through the user-defined function or commands.
Download openSUSE Leap 15.3 Full Editions (Live, Server and IoT Included)
Latest version of openSUSE, Leap 15.3, released just yesterday with the headline Bridges Path to Enterprise. This is the third update to Leap 15 which is aligned with its enterprise family OS, SUSE Linux Enterprise 15 SP3, which brings a lot of improvements and security fixes. It is an European, rich and wealthy computer operating system based on Free Libre Open Source Software which is available for almost all kinds of computer including desktop, laptop, server, and Internet of Things (IoT) with abilities to be installed both with and without internet access. From this release date to next six month, previous version 15.2 will reach end of life and should be upgraded to 15.3 to receive supports and updates. This article listed all the editions and versions including torrents you can immediately click and download. Happy downloading!
today's leftovers
Open Hardware and Devices
Programming Leftovers
