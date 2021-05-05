Subtitld: A Cross-Platform Open-Source Subtitle Editor
Subtitles make the experience of watching a video seamless. You do not need to necessarily understand the language of the video, the subtitle helps you figure out what’s happening with a text version of the audio in your preferred language.
You get subtitles for most of the content in streaming platforms you might have to add subtitles for some videos that you have in your local collection.
While you can do that by simply downloading SRT files and loading it up using the video player, how do you edit it, remove it, or transcribe a video? Subtitld is an open-source subtitle editor that comes to the rescue.
