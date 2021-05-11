Free Software Leftovers Nicolai Hähnle: Can memcpy be implemented in LLVM IR? This question probably seems absurd. An unoptimized memcpy is a simple loop that copies bytes. How hard can that be? Well... There's a fascinating thread on llvm-dev started by George Mitenkov proposing a new family of "byte" types. I found the proposal and discussion difficult to follow. In my humble opinion, this is because the proposal touches some rather subtle and underspecified aspects of LLVM IR semantics, and rather than address those fundamentals systematically, it jumps right into the minutiae of the instruction set. I look forward to seeing how the proposal evolves. In the meantime, this article is a byproduct of me attempting to digest the problem space.

Netherlands: Participation app remains closed to the public The Dutch House of Representatives (Tweede Kammer) debates in public, as it should. But as not everyone has the opportunity to go to Den Hague and sit in the gallery, the Tweede Kamer released an app to follow the debates via livestream. Unfortunately, this app not is released under a Free Software licence. Our Dutch volunteer Jos van den Oever wanted to participate but was not able to run the app on his device and got active. In principle, it is a good idea to create and use technical solutions to increase the transparency of parliaments. However, the implementation in the Netherlands with the Debat Direct app is the opposite, as the app is not accessible to everyone. With the Debat Direct app, citizens can follow parliamentary debates easily from everywhere – but not with every device. The app is only available in the Apple, Google, and Microsoft app stores and is not available under a Free Software licence. A similar functionality is offered in an online webapp, Our Dutch volunteer Jos van den Oever wanted to participate and use the app on his Firefox OS phone - a Free Software operating system for mobile phones - unfortunately without success. Therefore Jos tried to get the app's source code in January 2018 in order to make it also accessible on other devices. It turned out to be a long fight. [...] Jos appealed with the newly discovered source maps, which resulted in a hearing on 17 March 2021. Jos was the plaintiff at the hearing at the highest general administrative court in the Netherlands, the Administrative Jurisdiction Division at the Council of State (CoS). In the hearing, the Parliament argued that the source maps do not contain the source code, even though Jos submitted the source code that he extracted to the hearing. On 31 March 2021, the CoS ruled that Parliament does not have to publish the source code since, in their judgement, the source code is not public. So even though it is factually public, via source maps, it is not legally public according to the CoS judgment. In other words: it is not public because Parliament says it is not public.

WordPress News – Gutenberg Highlights – WordPress.org During WordCamp Europe this past Wednesday Matt and I gathered to discuss the latest developments of Gutenberg and to share a video with some of the current and upcoming highlights. The video is wonderfully narrated by @beafialho and it was a great opportunity to celebrate all the incredible work that contributors are doing around the globe to improve the editing and customization experience of WordPress. For those that weren’t able to attend live it’s now available for watching online.

Intel's Cloud-Hypervisor 16 Adds ARM64 ACPI + UEFI Support, Better Live Migration - Phoronix Following the bump in April from Cloud-Hypervisor v0.14.x to v15, Cloud-Hypervisor 16.0 was released on Thursday for this Intel-led open-source hypervisor that is leveraging Rust and focused on cloud and security use-cases.

The Apache News Round-up: week ending 11 June 2021 Happy Friday, everyone. The Apache community has had another great week.

Best method for dark-mode friendly SVG in HTML In this article, you’ll learn about the different methods for embedding Scalable Vector Graphic (SVG) images onto webpages. I’ll discuss which methods support the various security and processing modes in SVG, which methods support dark mode using @media queries, and which are the most caching friendly. I’ll also touch on why the most backward-compatible embedding method is the worst for perceived performance and has the most accessibility bugs. SVG images have many benefits over other image formats. The file sizes can be tiny, they can be dynamic and interactive, and they can scale and adapt to fit any canvas size or application. However, web browser support for the format is incomplete, which further complicates SVG on the web. Let’s start with a quick refresher on the two SVG processing modes relevant to the web. Secure animated processing mode (SAPM) is the most-used and also the least feature-rich. As the name suggests, SAPM is a security-tightened subset of the SVG standard. It supports both native SVG- and CSS keyframe animations. It doesn’t support script execution, responding to interactions like clicks, nor remote loading of assets like fonts or other images. If you need any of these features, you need the dynamic interactive processing mode (DIPM).