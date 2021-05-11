today's leftovers
Nginx is Now the World’s #1 Web Server, Overtaking Apache [Ed: This is simply not true as it overlooks the fact that many sites are Apache at the back end but then hide behind something leaner and simpler like nginx]
W3Techs announced that after many years of steady growth in market share, Nginx is now the most popular web server in the world, edging out Apache HTTP Server.
Back in 2009, Nginx had a market share of 3.7%, Apache had over 73% and Microsoft-IIS had around 20%, but the web server field today has changed significantly. According to Netcraft’s statistics, now Nginx is leading with just over one third of the market, at 33.8%. Apache is basically head-to-head at the moment, but declining. The gap between Apache and Nginx was still 6.6% one year ago.
What has snapd ever done for other distros? [Ed: They're outsourcing to a proprietary software monopoly in NSA PRISM and controlled by Microsoft.]
Snapd is an open-source project, hosted on GitHub.
Tobias Bernard: Community Power Part 1: Misconceptions
People new to the GNOME community often have a hard time understanding how we set goals, make decisions, assume responsibility, prioritize tasks, and so on. In short: They wonder where the power is.
When you don’t know how something works it’s natural to come up with a plausible story based on the available information. For example, some people intuitively assume that since our product is similar in function and appearance to those made by the Apples and Microsofts of the world, we must also be organized in a similar way.
This leads them to think that GNOME is developed by a centralized company with a hierarchical structure, where developers are assigned tasks by their manager, based on a roadmap set by higher management, with a marketing department coordinating public-facing messaging, and so on. Basically, they think we’re a tech company.
[...]
The GNOME Foundation is a US-based non-profit that owns the GNOME trademark, hosts our Gitlab and other infrastructure, organizes conferences, and employs one full-time GTK developer. This means that beyond setting priorities for said GTK developer, it has little to no influence on development.
We'll finally get to see what Death Trash is like with a demo for the Steam Next Fest | GamingOnLinux
Six years in the making, with an incredibly detailed visual style that mixes high quality (and often gruesome) painting with pixel-art, Death Trash is getting a demo real soon. Developer Crafting Legends has confirmed it's officially coming to Steam Next Fest, which begins on June 16 and runs through June 22.
You'll get 1-2 hours to play through of the game start and it will be supported across Linux, macOS and Windows with mouse / keyboard and gamepad supported along with local co-op already hooked up.
[...]
Featuring open-world real-time gameplay, Death Trash is a hand-crafted experience that will feature a full story campaign with optional local co-op play.
Encased, a sci-fi post-apocalyptic RPG to release this 'Fall' with a Linux version
Dark Crystal Games have announced that Encased, their sci-fi post-apocalyptic RPG is going to release in full sometime this "Fall" and it will come with the Linux version.
"A classic isometric RPG set in a dystopian environment allowing you to fight enemies, explore the hostile wasteland, level up your character and join one of the forces in the ruined world that survived through the horrific Incident, isolated from the rest of the world."
In response to a question about the Linux version becoming available at release, one of their team replied to mention "Yes it will. We have native port in works which sill requires some work but will be ready.".
Free Software Leftovers
Android Leftovers
Devices: Timesys, Librem, Arduino on Clown Computing
Compact Arm gateways offer optional CAN and isolated DIO
Vecow’s rugged “AIC-100” and “AIC-110” IoT gateways run Linux on an i.MX6 ULL with 2x LAN, 2x COM, USB, and mini-PCIe with SIM. The larger AIC-110 adds 2x CAN and 12x isolated DIO. Vecow is continuing its Arm adventure with two compact, DIN-rail mountable IoT gateways that run Debian on NXP’s power-sipping NXP i.MX6 ULL. The 91 x 91 x 32mm AIC-100 and 91 x 91 x 47mm AIC-110 are designed for IoT applications including energy management, traffic vision, and charging stations. The fanless, rugged AIC-100 and AIC-110 are identical except for the size distance and the AIC-110’s addition of 2x CANBus 2.0 A/B terminal interfaces and 12x isolated DIO (8x DI, 4x DO).
