  • Nginx is Now the World’s #1 Web Server, Overtaking Apache [Ed: This is simply not true as it overlooks the fact that many sites are Apache at the back end but then hide behind something leaner and simpler like nginx]

    W3Techs announced that after many years of steady growth in market share, Nginx is now the most popular web server in the world, edging out Apache HTTP Server.

    Back in 2009, Nginx had a market share of 3.7%, Apache had over 73% and Microsoft-IIS had around 20%, but the web server field today has changed significantly. According to Netcraft’s statistics, now Nginx is leading with just over one third of the market, at 33.8%. Apache is basically head-to-head at the moment, but declining. The gap between Apache and Nginx was still 6.6% one year ago.

  • What has snapd ever done for other distros? [Ed: They're outsourcing to a proprietary software monopoly in NSA PRISM and controlled by Microsoft.]

    Snapd is an open-source project, hosted on GitHub.

    •  

  • Tobias Bernard: Community Power Part 1: Misconceptions

    People new to the GNOME community often have a hard time understanding how we set goals, make decisions, assume responsibility, prioritize tasks, and so on. In short: They wonder where the power is.

    When you don’t know how something works it’s natural to come up with a plausible story based on the available information. For example, some people intuitively assume that since our product is similar in function and appearance to those made by the Apples and Microsofts of the world, we must also be organized in a similar way.

    This leads them to think that GNOME is developed by a centralized company with a hierarchical structure, where developers are assigned tasks by their manager, based on a roadmap set by higher management, with a marketing department coordinating public-facing messaging, and so on. Basically, they think we’re a tech company.

    [...]

    The GNOME Foundation is a US-based non-profit that owns the GNOME trademark, hosts our Gitlab and other infrastructure, organizes conferences, and employs one full-time GTK developer. This means that beyond setting priorities for said GTK developer, it has little to no influence on development.

  • We'll finally get to see what Death Trash is like with a demo for the Steam Next Fest | GamingOnLinux

    Six years in the making, with an incredibly detailed visual style that mixes high quality (and often gruesome) painting with pixel-art, Death Trash is getting a demo real soon. Developer Crafting Legends has confirmed it's officially coming to Steam Next Fest, which begins on June 16 and runs through June 22.

    You'll get 1-2 hours to play through of the game start and it will be supported across Linux, macOS and Windows with mouse / keyboard and gamepad supported along with local co-op already hooked up.

    [...]

    Featuring open-world real-time gameplay, Death Trash is a hand-crafted experience that will feature a full story campaign with optional local co-op play.

  • Encased, a sci-fi post-apocalyptic RPG to release this 'Fall' with a Linux version

    Dark Crystal Games have announced that Encased, their sci-fi post-apocalyptic RPG is going to release in full sometime this "Fall" and it will come with the Linux version.

    "A classic isometric RPG set in a dystopian environment allowing you to fight enemies, explore the hostile wasteland, level up your character and join one of the forces in the ruined world that survived through the horrific Incident, isolated from the rest of the world."

    In response to a question about the Linux version becoming available at release, one of their team replied to mention "Yes it will. We have native port in works which sill requires some work but will be ready.".

Free Software Leftovers

  • Nicolai Hähnle: Can memcpy be implemented in LLVM IR?

    This question probably seems absurd. An unoptimized memcpy is a simple loop that copies bytes. How hard can that be? Well... There's a fascinating thread on llvm-dev started by George Mitenkov proposing a new family of "byte" types. I found the proposal and discussion difficult to follow. In my humble opinion, this is because the proposal touches some rather subtle and underspecified aspects of LLVM IR semantics, and rather than address those fundamentals systematically, it jumps right into the minutiae of the instruction set. I look forward to seeing how the proposal evolves. In the meantime, this article is a byproduct of me attempting to digest the problem space.

  • Netherlands: Participation app remains closed to the public

    The Dutch House of Representatives (Tweede Kammer) debates in public, as it should. But as not everyone has the opportunity to go to Den Hague and sit in the gallery, the Tweede Kamer released an app to follow the debates via livestream. Unfortunately, this app not is released under a Free Software licence. Our Dutch volunteer Jos van den Oever wanted to participate but was not able to run the app on his device and got active. In principle, it is a good idea to create and use technical solutions to increase the transparency of parliaments. However, the implementation in the Netherlands with the Debat Direct app is the opposite, as the app is not accessible to everyone. With the Debat Direct app, citizens can follow parliamentary debates easily from everywhere – but not with every device. The app is only available in the Apple, Google, and Microsoft app stores and is not available under a Free Software licence. A similar functionality is offered in an online webapp, Our Dutch volunteer Jos van den Oever wanted to participate and use the app on his Firefox OS phone - a Free Software operating system for mobile phones - unfortunately without success. Therefore Jos tried to get the app's source code in January 2018 in order to make it also accessible on other devices. It turned out to be a long fight. [...] Jos appealed with the newly discovered source maps, which resulted in a hearing on 17 March 2021. Jos was the plaintiff at the hearing at the highest general administrative court in the Netherlands, the Administrative Jurisdiction Division at the Council of State (CoS). In the hearing, the Parliament argued that the source maps do not contain the source code, even though Jos submitted the source code that he extracted to the hearing. On 31 March 2021, the CoS ruled that Parliament does not have to publish the source code since, in their judgement, the source code is not public. So even though it is factually public, via source maps, it is not legally public according to the CoS judgment. In other words: it is not public because Parliament says it is not public.

  • WordPress News – Gutenberg Highlights – WordPress.org

    During WordCamp Europe this past Wednesday Matt and I gathered to discuss the latest developments of Gutenberg and to share a video with some of the current and upcoming highlights. The video is wonderfully narrated by @beafialho and it was a great opportunity to celebrate all the incredible work that contributors are doing around the globe to improve the editing and customization experience of WordPress. For those that weren’t able to attend live it’s now available for watching online.

  • Intel's Cloud-Hypervisor 16 Adds ARM64 ACPI + UEFI Support, Better Live Migration - Phoronix

    Following the bump in April from Cloud-Hypervisor v0.14.x to v15, Cloud-Hypervisor 16.0 was released on Thursday for this Intel-led open-source hypervisor that is leveraging Rust and focused on cloud and security use-cases.

  • The Apache News Round-up: week ending 11 June 2021

    Happy Friday, everyone. The Apache community has had another great week.

  • Best method for dark-mode friendly SVG in HTML

    In this article, you’ll learn about the different methods for embedding Scalable Vector Graphic (SVG) images onto webpages. I’ll discuss which methods support the various security and processing modes in SVG, which methods support dark mode using @media queries, and which are the most caching friendly. I’ll also touch on why the most backward-compatible embedding method is the worst for perceived performance and has the most accessibility bugs. SVG images have many benefits over other image formats. The file sizes can be tiny, they can be dynamic and interactive, and they can scale and adapt to fit any canvas size or application. However, web browser support for the format is incomplete, which further complicates SVG on the web. Let’s start with a quick refresher on the two SVG processing modes relevant to the web. Secure animated processing mode (SAPM) is the most-used and also the least feature-rich. As the name suggests, SAPM is a security-tightened subset of the SVG standard. It supports both native SVG- and CSS keyframe animations. It doesn’t support script execution, responding to interactions like clicks, nor remote loading of assets like fonts or other images. If you need any of these features, you need the dynamic interactive processing mode (DIPM).

Android Leftovers

Devices: Timesys, Librem, Arduino on Clown Computing

  • Timesys Embedded Board Farm enables remote access to hardware for software development & QA

    When you design a new board with an international team working in multiple locations, there may only be a couple of boards available for testing, and that’s mean some members of the team may not have access to the hardware. The same problem can be true for test farms with a larger number of boards. So it would be good to have a solution to remotely access and control the hardware to speed up development. A few years ago we wrote about MuxPi board using NanoPi NEO SBC to enable remote testing of development boards, but now Timesys has come up with a more advanced solution with the Embedded Board Farm (EBF) capable of sharing multiple boards across teams spread around the world.

  • Librem 5 News Summary: May 2021

    In the month of May we hit a major milestone: fabricating the Librem 5 USA PCBA! We started shipping Librem 5 USA the first week of June. We are now going through the Librem 5 USA backlog, and depending on the number of new orders that come in, we hope to hit shipping parity (when new orders are fulfilled within our normal 10 business day window) on Librem 5 USA in six to eight weeks. If you ordered a Librem 5 USA and haven’t gotten an email from us yet confirming your shipping address, you can expect one in the coming weeks.

  • What is cloud computing, and what does it do for IoT?

    At this point, asking “what is cloud computing?” has become difficult. We say it all the time. “Cloud computing” this, “in the cloud” that, “connect to the cloud” the other thing. Cloud, cloud, cloud. What, you mean you don’t know what the cloud is? This is why breaking into new technology can be so daunting. This post is for anyone getting started with Arduino who wants to know what we’re talking about when we say “cloud” but is afraid to ask. We’ll also look into the reasons you might want an IoT, maker or Arduino project to be connected to that elusive cloud.

Compact Arm gateways offer optional CAN and isolated DIO

Vecow’s rugged “AIC-100” and “AIC-110” IoT gateways run Linux on an i.MX6 ULL with 2x LAN, 2x COM, USB, and mini-PCIe with SIM. The larger AIC-110 adds 2x CAN and 12x isolated DIO. Vecow is continuing its Arm adventure with two compact, DIN-rail mountable IoT gateways that run Debian on NXP’s power-sipping NXP i.MX6 ULL. The 91 x 91 x 32mm AIC-100 and 91 x 91 x 47mm AIC-110 are designed for IoT applications including energy management, traffic vision, and charging stations. The fanless, rugged AIC-100 and AIC-110 are identical except for the size distance and the AIC-110’s addition of 2x CANBus 2.0 A/B terminal interfaces and 12x isolated DIO (8x DI, 4x DO). Read more

