Debian: Raphaël Hertzog (LTS Work), Jonathan Dowland (IkiWiki), and Ben Hutchings (Also LTS) Raphaël Hertzog: Freexian’s report about Debian Long Term Support, May 2021 In May, we again put aside 2100 EUR to fund Debian projects. There was no proposals for new projects received, thus we’re looking forward to receive more projects from various Debian teams! Please do not hesitate to submit a proposal, if there is a project that could benefit from the funding! We’re looking forward to receive more projects from various Debian teams! Learn more about the rationale behind this initiative in this article.

Jonathan Dowland: Opinionated IkiWiki v1 It's been more than a year since I wrote about Opinionated IkiWiki, a pre-configured, containerized deployment of Ikiwiki with opinions. My intention was to make something that is easy to get up and running if you are more experienced with containers than IkiWiki.

Ben Hutchings: Debian LTS work, May 2021 In May I was assigned 13.5 hours of work by Freexian's Debian LTS initiative and carried over 4.5 hours from earlier months. I worked 16 hours and will carry over the remainder. I finished reviewing the futex code in the PREEMPT_RT patchset for Linux 4.9, and identified several places where it had been mis-merged with the recent futex security fixes. I sent a patch for these upstream, which was accepted and applied in v4.9.268-rt180.

IBM/Red Hat/Fedora Leftovers Javier Martinez Canillas: The curious case of the ghostly modalias I was finishing my morning coffee at the Fedora ARM mystery department when a user report came into my attention: the tpm_tis_spi driver was not working on a board that had a TPM device connected through SPI. There was no /dev/tpm0 character device present in the system, even when the driver was built as a module and the Device Tree (DT) passed to the kernel had a node with a "infineon,slb9670" compatible string.

What you need to know about WebSphere Hybrid Edition – IBM Developer IBM WebSphere Hybrid Edition is a bundle of IBM runtimes for enterprise and cloud-native Java workloads. WebSphere Hybrid Edition enables developers to flexibly deploy both WebSphere traditional runtimes and Liberty runtimes (including the open-source Open Liberty framework), depending on their needs while optimizing the use of WebSphere Network Deployment, WebSphere Application Server, and Liberty Core license entitlements. WebSphere Application Server traditional is a trusted application server for Java EE applications. Liberty is a fast, lightweight, and modular framework for cloud-native Java applications and microservices that are optimized for cloud and Kubernetes and supporting a wide spectrum of Java APIs, including the latest Eclipse MicroProfile and Jakarta EE API. With WebSphere Hybrid Edition, you can continue to run workloads on WebSphere Application Server traditional reliably, build new services on Liberty and deploy them to cloud, and modernize and refactor your legacy applications whenever you’re ready at your own pace. The choices are yours.

Understanding the CentOS 7 filesystem hierarchy - Linux Concept We can compare a filesystem to a refrigerator, or any other storage with multiple shelves that is used for storing different items. These shelves or compartments help us to organize grocery items in our refrigerator by certain characteristics, such as shape, size, type, and so on. The same analogy is applicable to a filesystem, which is the epitome of storing and organizing collections of data and files in human-usable form.

File encryption and decryption made easy with GPG | Enable Sysadmin GPG is a popular Linux encrypting tool. Find out how to use its power to keep private files private.

Molly de Blanc: Welcome Red Hat as a GUADEC Sponsor

"As one of the many active contributors within the vibrant GNOME community, Red Hat is very pleased to also be among the sponsors of this year's GUADAC event," said a representative from Red Hat. "Community is about connections, and as we move into a world that is waking up from decreased social contact, those connections are more important than ever. GNOME remains an incredible part of the open source ecosystem, and the conversations made at GUADEC amongst users and contributors are a big reason why GNOME continues to be successful! We are thrilled to be a part of these conversations and look forward to participating in the GUADEC 2021 online event." Kristi Progri, lead organizer of GUADEC, says "On behalf of everyone at GUADEC organizing team, I would like to express our sincere gratitude for the generous sponsorship to GUADEC, We're happy they're joining us again at GUADEC to help build GNOME and show the community what they are working on."

Red Hat Migration Toolkit for Virtualization Now Available Red Hat has announced the general availability of Red Hat’s migration toolkit for virtualization to help organizations accelerate open hybrid cloud strategies by making it easier to migrate existing workloads to modern infrastructure in a streamlined, wholesale manner. By bringing applications based on virtual machines (VMs) to Red Hat OpenShift, IT organizations can experience a smoother, more scalable modernization experience while mitigating potential risks and downtime.

Move virtual machines to OpenShift at-scale with Red Hat’s migration toolkit for virtualization Red Hat OpenShift, the industry’s leading enterprise Kubernetes platform, is used by enterprises across the globe that are looking to bring applications to market faster. The benefits of OpenShift can be extended to virtualized workloads through OpenShift Virtualization, OpenShift’s capability for Kubernetes-native virtualization, but first comes the hard part: How do you actually move your workloads to Kubernetes in the first place?

How open source is lowering barriers to higher education Stepping into the college experience is a whirlwind. For many people, it’s your first time away from home and one of the first times that you are tasked with managing your life on your own. There are a lot of details you need to figure out. Are you going to live on campus or off? What meal plan do you want to use? What do you want to choose as your major? What classes do you want to take? And likely most pressing, how are you going to afford everything you need? When talking about the cost of education, there is one thing that is an issue for every student: the cost of textbooks. Textbooks for a college course can cost upwards of $100 apiece and, depending on how many courses you are taking in a semester, that can add up very quickly. In fact, the College Board found that the average university student spends more than $1,200 on books each year. For students it can be hard to justify the steep costs of books, especially when it comes to courses outside your field of study.

Fedora Community Blog: Heroes of Fedora (HoF) – F34 Final Hello fellow testers, welcome to the Fedora Linux 34 Final installation of Heroes of Fedora! In this post, we’ll look at the stats concerning the testing of Fedora Linux 34 Final. The purpose of Heroes of Fedora is to provide a summation of testing activity on each milestone release of Fedora. Without community support, Fedora would not exist, so thank you to all who contributed to this release! Without further ado, let’s get started!