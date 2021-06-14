IBM/Red Hat/Fedora Leftovers
Josef Strzibny: InvoicePrinter 2.2 with breakdowns of items
A while ago, I released a new version of InvoicePrinter, my little library for generating PDF invoices. Here’s what’s new.
InvoicePrinter 2.2.0 brings a new free-form breakdown field, which can break down individual items in the table.
Making Java programs cloud-ready, Part 1: An incremental approach using Jakarta EE and MicroProfile | Red Hat Developer
Modern enterprises are moving applications into the cloud, often using a microservices architecture. This presents a challenge for legacy applications that were designed for standalone, on-premises servers. These applications must be able to interact with other services that are tailored to the cloud along the lines of the twelve-factor app rules. Your applications should offer tracing, monitoring, and metrics to ensure availability and good performance. If you move Java applications to the cloud, you are likely to find their size and memory footprint burdensome, because instances have to be uploaded quickly and run on lean systems.
Luckily, several tools exist to ease the transition of enterprise Java applications to the cloud. This four-part series takes you through the steps to make a Java application cloud-ready. All the tools are free and open source, and we'll run them on Red Hat JBoss Enterprise Application Platform (JBoss EAP) and Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform. Very little Java code needs to be added to the application; we will accomplish nearly everything through tooling and configuration files.
Use source-level annotations to help GCC detect buffer overflows | Red Hat Developer
Out-of-bounds memory accesses such as buffer overflow bugs remain among the most dangerous software weaknesses in 2021 (see 2020 CWE Top 25 Most Dangerous Software Weaknesses). In fact, out-of-bounds write (CWE-787) jumped from the twelfth position in 2019 to second in 2020, while out-of-bounds read (CWE-125) moved from the fifth to the fourth position.
Recognizing the importance of detecting coding bugs early in the development cycle, recent GNU Compiler Collection (GCC) releases have significantly improved the compiler's ability to diagnose these dangerous bugs by using warnings such as -Warray-bounds, -Wformat-overflow, -Wstringop-overflow, and (most recently in GCC 11) -Wstringop-overread. However, a common limitation shared by all these warnings is that they can only analyze code in a single function at a time. With the exception of calls to a small set of intrinsic functions like memcpy() built into the compiler, the warnings stop at the function call boundary. That means that when a buffer allocated in one function overflows in a function called from it, the problem is not detected unless the called function is inlined into the caller.
Copr repo with the latest GNOME Software | Brno hat
We’ve been working hard for the last months to improve GNOME Software both in Fedora Workstation and Silverblue, especially its reliability. One thing we identified as a problem is a long feedback loop. I took months before bug reporters and designers could easily test changes made based on their feedback.
That’s why Milan Crha, the new GNOME Software maintainer, created a Copr repository that includes the latest development version of GNOME Software. If you want to help us with testing, install GNOME Software from the Copr repository and report issues. They won’t be overlooked. Milan is a very responsive maintainer.
5 ways to improve enterprise data privacy | The Enterprisers Project
For most companies, enabling employees to work from home has become a necessity. With some studies showing that 70 percent of the workforce will be remote by 2025, advanced technologies such as cloud networks are critical. And while the pandemic has shown us how resilient our technology can be, we must also consider ways to safeguard it.
Data has the potential to be weaponized as criminals use it to target the personal and financial health of individuals and organizations alike. With data privacy increasingly being called the “new corporate social responsibility” and data the “new oil,” organizations must treat personal data with the utmost care.
Devices: Pimoroni Pico, Arduino, Raspberry Pi, LoRaWAN
The gentle Breeze could use a fiery companion: making a case for a second theme in KDE Plasma
On one mid-July’s day in 2014 Plasma 5.0 was released. The release marked a significant departure in the design department as Plasma moved on from the detailed and skeuomorphic Oxygen theme towards the flat and minimalist Breeze. Now, almost 7 years later, we are slowly approaching the sunset of the 5 series. This time around though, the consensus is that the sun won’t stop shining for the series’ default theme. Breeze is set to live not just another day, but to remain alive throughout the lifespan of the 6 series in what could possibly end up being an admirably long 15 year career. While stability that comes with such longevity is a positive thing, staying with the same theme also means stymied opportunities for major changes. Even though Breeze has been and is going to keep on being updated, 7 years is a lot in design, and 15 years is quite a lot. Ultimately, Breeze is a safe theme: it works pretty well and evokes familiarity. A breeze might not sweep you off your feet, but it’s pleasant and you’d be hard-pressed to find anyone with strong negative feelings towards it. The premise behind why it shouldn’t be canned in favor of trend chasing is as follows: history of design is an never ending dance between ornamentalism and minimalism. Instead of playing the game of chasing trends, the idea behind Breeze is “let’s go the middle route and try to make timeless design”. On the flip side, you can argue that almost none of the names written in the histories of art are of the people who were constantly “in between two waves”. Usually these artists were, if not the pioneers of trends, then masters of them.
SUSE Leftovers
Top 14 Free Open-source self-hosted alternatives for Google Photos
Google photos app is available for the iPhone and tablets like the iPad for Apple devices, and it's also available in android devices actually on android here is the default app for photos called google photos. You could always access it too on the huge benefits of using google photos, so let me say what those are first, and then we'll talk about 13 Open-source self-hosted alternatives for Google Photos. But all good things come to an end, Google Photos ends up its free unlimited storage by June 1st 2021. So, it is time to find the open-source alternative.
