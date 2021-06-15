Games: Steam, The Lightbringer, NVAPI, and More
Steam On Linux Still Tap Dancing Around 0.9% Marketshare - Phoronix
Even with Steam Play continuing to get into quite good shape for running recent Windows game releases on Linux with ease thanks to the work Valve has been investing into Proton, DXVK, VKD3D-Proton, and lower-level Linux graphics infrastructure, for now at least the overall marketshare is holding steady at around 0.8~0.9% for the past number of months.
Since the introduction of Steam Play where the Linux gaming marketshare ticked up off its lows, the Linux marketshare has been holding steady in the 0.8~0.9% range for the past two years or so. Granted with Steam's overall user base likely still growing, the absolute Linux gamer count appears to at least be keeping base proportionally.
Gorgeous adventure-puzzle game The Lightbringer gets a Linux demo
Interested to try out a fresh demo? The Lightbringer looks pretty great and the developer seems keen to support Linux with it too and they've put out a demo.
"The Lightbringer is a poetic adventure/puzzle platformer with light combat elements, set in a beautiful world claimed by a vile corruption. Guided by your sister’s spirit, you must prevail where she could not. Cleanse the corruption, become The Lightbringer."
NVIDIA puts out a new release of their open source NVAPI interface
What's the use for Linux? NVIDIA say the version of nvapi.h that's now under the MIT license helps to enable "open source re-implementations of NVAPI for Windows emulation environments".
So I Tried Xbox Game Pass (on Linux)… [Ed: Another DOA disservice that does not work properly in GNU/Linux]
GamerOS Has Been Renamed to ChimeraOS
After major backlash from the community, the developers behind GamerOS — the enhanced SteamOS alternative — have decided to give the project a new name. It’s now called ChimeraOS. As someone who’s never heard the name “Chimera,” I had to look up what it meant.
