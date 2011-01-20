Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Sunday 4th of July 2021 08:56:57 PM

Filed under

We are happy to announce the v21.06 release of postmarketOS, based on Alpine Linux 3.14! If you're wondering why it happened three months after the last release already, the reason is that we managed to follow Alpine's release more closely this time. Instead of two and a half months after Alpine's release, it took us only half a month to get this one out. Following releases can be expected about each six months from now on, closely tracking Alpine's releases.

Thanks to our amazing contributors, the amount of supported devices has been increased to 15 (from 11 in v21.03.). As in previous releases, each of the supported devices (with the exception of the N900) is able to run mobile-optimized UIs like Phosh, Plasma Mobile, and Sxmo. Pre-built images for these devices, which all run (close to) mainline kernels, can be downloaded from our shiny new image download page (but really you should start at download and read the instructions there first).

Also, like previous releases, v21.06 is geared mainly towards Linux enthusiasts; it may be a bit rough around the edges so expect some bugs. Help identifying and resolving issues is always greatly appreciated.