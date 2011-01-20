Language Selection

Kernel 'Extended' to Rust, New Stuff in Linux 5.14, and Linux Foundation 'Dilutes' Linux Mark

Sunday 4th of July 2021 10:23:03 PM Filed under
Linux
  • Latest Patches Sent Out For Adding Rust Support To The Linux Kernel

    This US Independence Day a revised set of patches were mailed out providing support for Rust as a secondary programming language within the Linux kernel for areas where increased security and memory safety are of utmost importance. The set of 17 patches plumb the Linux kernel with initial support, an example driver, and in total amount to more than 33k lines of new code in its early form.

    Miguel Ojeda who has been leading the "Rust for Linux" effort - and now funded by Google for this project - to allow this programming language to be used in the kernel sent out these patches. While the 5.14 kernel merge window is happening at the moment, this wasn't labeled as a pull request and will presumably not land until a later cycle. This succeeds the "request for comments" patches sent out in April.

  • Linux 5.14 Picks Up Support For New Sound Hardware, Including Alder Lake M - Phoronix

    Linux 5.14 is ready to begin supporting some new sound hardware while some recently proposed USB audio latency improvements were rejected for now.

    The sound subsystem updates were sent in on Friday. As written about last month there has been work on lowering the latency for the USB audio driver. While sent in as part of Friday's merge request, Linus Torvalds ended up rejecting that change. After pulling the changes he was getting a hang on one of his systems. There is already a possible fix pending so we'll see if the USB latency audio reduction work is re-sent in next week for Linux 5.14 or held off until 5.15.

  • Linux Gets New Thermal Driver Code Ahead of Alder Lake - Phoronix

    The thermal subsystem updates for the Linux 5.14 kernel include more work on Intel's int340x driver that is used by newer Intel laptops for dealing with their varying thermal control capabilities and exposing more thermal information to user-space for use by Intel's Thermal Daemon (Thermald). This cycle the work includes a new driver that will be used by next-gen Alder Lake SoCs.

  Voice Interoperability Movement Gathers Momentum, Thanks To Linux Foundation
Updates: Calamares and QML

Calamares has been getting some refactoring to its modules to support QML as an alternative to QWidgets; for now, most of the module steps used by the Nitrux are being made available in QML. Porting modules to be used by QML is an ongoing task. Many more modules could benefit from this refactoring, so if you feel adventurous, you can join the team behind Calamares to have a much more versatile installing framework. Read more

NuTyX 21.07.2 available with cards 2.4.132

The NuTyX team is happy to announce the new version of NuTyX 21.07.2 and cards 2.4.132. The compilation chain is completely rebuilt in addition to glibc 2.33, gcc 11.1.0 and binutils 2.34 The xorg-server graphics server version 1.20.11, the Mesa 3D library in 21.1.4, gtk3 3.24.29 and qt 5.15.2 are also in their latest versions. The python interpreters are en 3.9.6 et 2.7.18. The XFCE desktop environment is updated to version 4.16. The MATE desktop environment is updated to version 1.24. The GNOME desktop environment is also updated to version 40.0. The KDE desktop environment is available in Plasma 5.22.2.1, Framework 5.82.0 and applications in 21.04.2. Available browsers are: firefox 89.0.2, chromium 91.0.4472.114, epiphany 40.0, etc Many desktop applications have been updated as well like thunderbird 78.11.0, Scribus 1.5.6.1, libreoffice 7.1.3.2, gimp 2.10.24, etc. Core NuTyX ships with Long Term Support (LTS) kernels: 4.9.272, 4.14.236, 4.19.196, 5.4.129 and 5.10.47 and the latest stable version 5.13.0. Read more

postmarketOS Release: v21.06

We are happy to announce the v21.06 release of postmarketOS, based on Alpine Linux 3.14! If you're wondering why it happened three months after the last release already, the reason is that we managed to follow Alpine's release more closely this time. Instead of two and a half months after Alpine's release, it took us only half a month to get this one out. Following releases can be expected about each six months from now on, closely tracking Alpine's releases. Thanks to our amazing contributors, the amount of supported devices has been increased to 15 (from 11 in v21.03.). As in previous releases, each of the supported devices (with the exception of the N900) is able to run mobile-optimized UIs like Phosh, Plasma Mobile, and Sxmo. Pre-built images for these devices, which all run (close to) mainline kernels, can be downloaded from our shiny new image download page (but really you should start at download and read the instructions there first). Also, like previous releases, v21.06 is geared mainly towards Linux enthusiasts; it may be a bit rough around the edges so expect some bugs. Help identifying and resolving issues is always greatly appreciated. Read more

Netflix Not Working on 32-bit Linux? Blame it on Google

Here’s the scenario. You were enjoying Netflix and other streaming services with Firefox on your 32-bit Linux system. But all of a sudden, Netflix just stopped working. You updated the Firefox browser, made sure that DRM is enabled in Firefox, all media codecs have been installed and yet it doesn’t work. Don’t blame Firefox for this problem. Don’t blame Linux for this problem. Blame Google. Read more

