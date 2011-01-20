Kernel 'Extended' to Rust, New Stuff in Linux 5.14, and Linux Foundation 'Dilutes' Linux Mark
-
Latest Patches Sent Out For Adding Rust Support To The Linux Kernel
This US Independence Day a revised set of patches were mailed out providing support for Rust as a secondary programming language within the Linux kernel for areas where increased security and memory safety are of utmost importance. The set of 17 patches plumb the Linux kernel with initial support, an example driver, and in total amount to more than 33k lines of new code in its early form.
Miguel Ojeda who has been leading the "Rust for Linux" effort - and now funded by Google for this project - to allow this programming language to be used in the kernel sent out these patches. While the 5.14 kernel merge window is happening at the moment, this wasn't labeled as a pull request and will presumably not land until a later cycle. This succeeds the "request for comments" patches sent out in April.
-
Linux 5.14 Picks Up Support For New Sound Hardware, Including Alder Lake M - Phoronix
Linux 5.14 is ready to begin supporting some new sound hardware while some recently proposed USB audio latency improvements were rejected for now.
The sound subsystem updates were sent in on Friday. As written about last month there has been work on lowering the latency for the USB audio driver. While sent in as part of Friday's merge request, Linus Torvalds ended up rejecting that change. After pulling the changes he was getting a hang on one of his systems. There is already a possible fix pending so we'll see if the USB latency audio reduction work is re-sent in next week for Linux 5.14 or held off until 5.15.
-
Linux Gets New Thermal Driver Code Ahead of Alder Lake - Phoronix
The thermal subsystem updates for the Linux 5.14 kernel include more work on Intel's int340x driver that is used by newer Intel laptops for dealing with their varying thermal control capabilities and exposing more thermal information to user-space for use by Intel's Thermal Daemon (Thermald). This cycle the work includes a new driver that will be used by next-gen Alder Lake SoCs.
-
Voice Interoperability Movement Gathers Momentum, Thanks To Linux Foundation [Ed: Celebrating clear misuse of the "Linux" mark to promote listening devices that are invasive]
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 572 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Recent comments
3 hours 20 min ago
10 hours 57 min ago
1 day 2 hours ago
1 day 5 hours ago
1 day 6 hours ago
1 day 7 hours ago
1 day 12 hours ago
1 day 12 hours ago
2 days 3 hours ago
2 days 3 hours ago