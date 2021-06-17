today's leftovers
-
China says Microsoft hacking accusations fabricated by US and allies [Ed: Well, it is the fault of Microsoft that holes exist]
-
How natural language processing can fight deforestation: MANA-Vox [Ed: IBM is greenwashing surveillance]
Every second, more than one hectare of tropical forestland is destroyed around the planet, in many cases, by large global corporations in the incessant hunt for agricultural space, timber, and urban expansion. Many times, this shows up on the web and in social media, but finding credible, up-to-date information from the thousands of posts produced every day can be a full-time job for a researcher, and a tough proposition for any non-profit working in this space.
-
Gartner dumps IBM from 2021 enterprise backup'n'recovery MQ leader corner [Ed: Maybe IBM just didn't renew the payment (bribe) to Gartner]
-
US legal eagles representing Apple, IBM, and more take 5 months to inform clients of ransomware data breach
-
The data worker's guide to psiphiorrhea
A dataset I recently audited had a record for a marine specimen observed at latitude 6.47457312, longitude -52.5741239, depth 103.8799973 metres. I've changed the coordinates (but not their number of decimal places) to protect the data owner's privacy.
While those coordinates aren't as impressive as the
-33.8903169365705 151.198409720645
I blogged about in 2019 for a huge building in Sydney, Australia, they still specify the specimen's underwater location ±0.55 millimetres in latitude. And the depth measurement is ±0.00005 millimetres.
I suspect that the marine recorder might be afflicted with psiphiorrhea. I concocted this word (pronounced siff-ee-oh-REE-uh) from Greek roots meaning "digit or numeral" and "flux". In the same way that someone who talks far too much is exhibiting logorrhea, or excessive word-iness, someone who uses far too many digits in their numbers is exhibiting psiphiorrhea, or excessive digit-iness.
-
SQLite Extraction of Oracle Tables Tools, Methods and Pitfalls
The SQLite database is a wildly successful and ubiquitous software package that is mostly unknown to the larger IT community. Designed and coded by Dr. Richard Hipp, the third major revision of SQLite serves many users in market segments with critical requirements for software quality, which SQLite has met with compliance to the DO-178B avionics standard. In addition to a strong presence in aerospace and automotive, most major operating system vendors (including Oracle, Microsoft, Apple, Google, and RedHat) include SQLite as a core OS component.
There are a few eccentricities that may trip up users from other RDBMS environments. SQLite is known as a “flexibly-typed” database, unlike Oracle which rigidly enforces columnar datatypes; character values can be inserted into SQLite columns that are declared integer without error (although check constraints can strengthen SQLite type rigidity, if desired). While many concurrent processes are allowed to read from a SQLite database, only one process is allowed write privilege at any time (applications requiring concurrent writers should tread carefully with SQLite). There is no network interface, and all connections are made through a filesystem; SQLite does not implement a client-server model. There is no “point in time recovery,” and backup operations are basically an Oracle 7-style ALTER DATAFILE BEGIN BACKUP that makes a transaction-consistent copy of the whole database. GRANT and REVOKE are not implemented in SQLite, which uses filesystem permissions for all access control. There are no background processes, and newly-connecting clients may find themselves delayed and responsible for transaction recovery, statistics collection, or other administrative functions that are quietly performed in the background in this “zero-administration database.” Some history and architecture of SQLite can be found in audio and video records of Dr. Hipp's discussions.
Despite these eccentricities, SQLite is likely a superior format for data exchange as opposed to CSV, XML, or even JSON, as indexes can be included, enabling recipients to perform high-speed queries in SQL92 without any preprocessing, licensing, or activation. SQLite’s conservative coding style and commentary is intended to benefit “future programmers who are not yet born,” and the on-disk database format has further been defined as a long-term storage standard by the Library of the U.S. Congress.
-
Spring Cleaning MDN: Part 1 [Ed: Mozilla is dead. And it is outsourcing to Microsoft proprietary software now.. Stick a form it it. Mozilla is a walking dead.]
Most notably MDN now manages its content from a repository on GitHub. Prior to this, the content was stored in a database and edited by logging in to the site and modifying content via an in-page (WYSIWYG) editor, aka ‘The Wiki’. Since the big move, we have determined that MDN accounts are no longer functional for our users. If you want to edit or contribute content, you need to sign in to GitHub, not MDN.
-
AMD Posts Linux Graphics Driver Patches For "Cyan Skillfish"
AMD posted a new patch series bringing up a new graphics processor, Cyan Skillfish. As usual, this is a Linux-focused codename for a yet-to-be-launched product with their naming convention of an X11 color name paired with a fish species. While yet to be launched, Cyan Skillfish isn't as exciting as some of the recent RDNA2 or CDNA GPUs. Cyan Skillfish is the support for a Navi (1x) graphics processor in a forthcoming APU.
How Calls became a part of GNOME
Since Purism’s philosophy and GNOME’s principles are closely aligned it is not far fetched to call them a match made in heaven. As you probably know the software stack in use on the Librem 5 is built upon GNOME technologies and has been designed by parts the GNOME Design Team. This is why we’re happy to officially announce that Calls will become a part of the GNOME project. Having a dialer application available shows that mobile is an important use case for GNOME. Furthermore this shows that we take upstreaming our development efforts and making them available to the wider community very seriously. The old repository has been archived and the new repository where development takes place can be found here while the packaging for PureOS can be found here. By moving to GNOME infrastructure we hope to generate more community interest around Calls.
Wine 6.13
Games: Ubisoft/SteamOS, Starmancer, and DXVK-NVAPI 0.4
