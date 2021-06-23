today's leftovers
-
scp(1) changes in snaps
Just a head-up: snaps currently contain a set of changes[1] to make scp(1) use the SFTP protocol by default. This has a number of advantages, mostly relating to the improved security that comes from avoiding the use of a protocol that shambled out of the 1980s (SCP/RCP).
-
OpenBSD on the Framework Laptop
Framework is a new company offering a laptop that is designed to be repairable and upgradeable, both in terms of internal components like the screen and motherboard, and in pluggable expansion cards.
-
Qualys scans Red Hat Enterprise Linux CoreOS on Red Hat OpenShift to reduce risk - Help Net Security
Qualys announced it has collaborated with Red Hat to drive greater security for both the container and host operating system for Red Hat OpenShift.
-
Red Hat tells U.S. workers they must be vaccinated to come to the office
Raleigh-based open source software firm Red Hat is the latest Triangle-based employer to require a vaccine for non-remote work.
In a blog post published Friday by Jennifer Dudeck, Red Hat’s senior vice president and chief people officer, the IBM (NYSE: IBM) subsidiary said that starting Monday Red Hatters working at Red Hat Tower in downtown Raleigh – as well as other locations in the United States – must be vaccinated.
-
Open data developments and directive transposition
Sharing and reuse of public information has been a focus for the European Commission for many years with the first legal framework being set up in 2003, when the PSI Directive was introduced. It was revised in 2013 and then took a new form under the new Open Data Directive, adopted in 2019 with a transposition deadline for the Member States in July 2021. Poland is one of the countries that transposed the directive into national law and it was unanimously adopted last month.
-
10 Best API Management Tools to Access, Control and Protect API
An API (Application Programming Interface) connects between computers and softwares. People are now looking for all services in a single device or software. API is used for integrating the different systems or computer programs with the help of API management tools. Besides, this tool ensures a secure environment to deliver the service and monitor traffic.
The core functions of API management software are to protect API, monitor traffic, ensure availability and compatibility. This tool ensures proper integration of API in the system so that API can be consumable and secure. For this reason, API management software has become popular in integration technology.
With the help of API management software, your organization can develop, manage and secure APIs easily. Moreover, this software helps your organization test API to ensure that it works properly. Additionally, this tool reduces development cost and simplify publishing process. So let’s find out which API management tool is best appropriate for your organization’s integration system.
-
What is Firefox Multi-Account Containers? Why and How to Use It?
As the needs of users who use various programs on their devices becomes increasingly complex, the programs themselves are also needing to follow suit to keep up with the demand that users are wanting and expecting. Something that I find I need on a daily basis is an easy way to be able to stay logged in to multiple accounts inside my web browser at the same time. I could just log in and out of each of my accounts as needed, but this becomes extremely tedious when I’m moving across multiple accounts in a short period of time. Originally, I was using Google Chrome’s ability to have multiple accounts, which worked, but was a tad too tedious to manage, and it felt a bit clunky to create an entire new Google account just to do what I considered something that should be able to be done from a single account. This is the point where I moved to Firefox’s Multi-Account Containers feature. Not only is it so much more flexible than my setup on Google Chrome, but I am also using something that is created by my browser’s developers themselves, making for an overall smoother and simpler experience.
