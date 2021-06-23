Games: Back 4 Blood, Parsec, Total War: ROME REMASTERED, and DXVK
Who Put That ANTI-CHEAT In My Linux Game? - Invidious
Did I just see what I think I saw??? The Back 4 Blood Open Beta begins August 12, and there's a nice surprise waiting for you.
Unity acquires streaming service Parsec for $320 million | GamingOnLinux
Unity Technologies, maker of the Unity game engine, has entered an agreement to acquire the streaming service Parsec.
Parsec has proven to be rather popular, especially with quarantines forcing people to work remotely. Not only that but Parsec also does gaming services too, allowing you to rent a server from them to host games that you then connect to which works like GeForce NOW and Stadia but it uses all of your own stuff. We actually tested Parsec on Linux back in 2017 and it was really impressive.
Another interesting use of Parsec has been AAA studios using it to demo their games. Again, due to the quarantines going on thanks to COVID-19. Some, like Ubisoft, had accounts with Parsec setup and ready for press to take a look. There's lot of different ways it's being used and they've seen strong year-over-year growth.
Unity are buying them for around $320 million in cash, with the deal expected to close (pending all the usual regulation stuff) during their third quarter.
Total War: ROME REMASTERED gets a huge patch overhauling the UI, AI, modding | GamingOnLinux
You have to hand it to Creative Assembly and Feral Interactive for their commitment to Total War: ROME REMASTERED, with version 2.0.2 out now and it's absolutely massive. Since this was developed directly with Feral, we don't need to wait around for patches either, the Linux support is first-class here.
This patch touches on practically all parts of the game with major modding improvements adding in expanded limits, new features, new modding tools and documentation, plus a number of bug fixes. Features previously only in the expansions were added to the main game for modders to hook into including: swimming, shield wall, religion, hording, loyalty and much more. Overall there's just a lot more that modders can now do with the game.
DXVK-Native Sees First Release For Easing Direct3D-To-Vulkan Game Porting On Linux - Phoronix
DXVK has proven to be a huge success for improving the experience of running Windows Direct3D 9/10/11 games on Linux by translating those D3D calls to Vulkan. DXVK-Native meanwhile is the newer spin-off effort around providing a DXVK-based build native for Linux to help in game ports that still can then rely on their Direct3D renderer path.
DXVK-Native is what Valve is already using for offering a Vulkan rendering path with Portal 2 and Left 4 Dead 2 on Linux and even Windows. There are also a few other games so far relying on DXVK-Native for Linux and/or Google Stadia support.
