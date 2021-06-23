Language Selection

today's leftovers

Tuesday 17th of August 2021
Misc
  • A journey comes to an end

       As this year's Google Summer of Code comes to a close, so does this series of blogposts. Since this is my last post related to GSoC I have decided to summarize my contributions to Xfce and give you a glimpse of what I'll be working on in the foreseeable future. If you have read my previous posts, you can skip right to the end since you have already read most of the stuff that I'm going to write.

    [...]

    Google Summer of Code might be ending, but my job isn't done. I will continue working on adding a decent recursive-search. A lot of progress has been made on that front, but the performance isn't quite there yet. Besides that, I want to give Thunar users an option to easily create Shared Thumbnail Repositories which is something that I will probably do through a new plugin.

  • Arduino partners with Altium and the IPC Education Foundation to launch #PCBeTheChange competition | Arduino Blog

    We’re excited to announce that Arduino has partnered with Altium and the IPC Education Foundation (IPCEF) to launch a student electronics design challenge to engage, educate, and enhance PCB design capabilities while developing STEM solutions to environmental challenges.

    The Innovation for Environmental Change 2021 International Student Design Competition (#PCBeTheChange) encourages student teams to help address common environmental concerns using Altium’s educational tools with Arduino hardware. Teams from high schools and colleges will be using Altium’s Upverter Modular PCB design software and the Portenta H7 to create a prototype design that will improve the environment in each team’s respective local area. The students will be challenged to tackle one or more environmental concerns, such as air pollution, water quality and solar energy capture.

  • Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter Issue 696

    Welcome to the Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter, Issue 696 for the week of August 8 – 14, 2021. The full version of this issue is available here.

  • Linux Plumbers Conference: GPU/media/AI buffer management and interop Microconference Accepted into 2021 Linux Plumbers Conference

    We are pleased to announce that the GPU/media/AI buffer management and interop Microconference has been accepted into the 2021 Linux Plumbers Conference.

  • Maximiliano Sandoval: Introducing Lorem

    Lorem is a new design app powered by gtk4-rs and libadwaita. It generates tasteful placeholder text for your projects. It use the classic Lorem Ipsum text as the base.

  • ATOI Function in C

    The C programming language contains a collection of useful functions that we can use to perform actions in our program. One such function is the atoi function.
    The atoi function is part of the C standard library. Its primary use is to parse a string and convert its contents to the corresponding numerical value of int type.

    This tutorial will discuss how to use the atoi function to convert strings to integer values in C.

  • LLVM Clang 14 Begins Landing Intel AVX-512 FP16 Support - Phoronix

    Last month Intel began posting the developer documentation around AVX-512 FP16 support coming with Sapphire Rapids and initially accompanied by GCC compiler patches along with LLVM/Clang. While that GNU Compiler Collection support around AVX-512 FP16 has yet to be merged, the LLVM Clang support for this next iteration of AVX-512 has begun landing.

    Next-generation Intel Xeon Scalable "Sapphire Rapids" will support AVX-512 FP16 with full-speed handling of denormal FP16 values - not to be confused with AVX-512 BF16 (BFloat16) found on Cooper Lake. AVX-512 FP16 should help with deep learning models and other cases where FP32 isn't necessary.

  • 9 digital transformation truths that the pandemic rewrote | The Enterprisers Project

    In the seeming blink of an eye, the pandemic changed everything: how we worked, shopped, went to school, entertained ourselves, got medical or mental health care, engaged with government agencies, and connected with friends and family. “The world shut down and everything was forced to adapt,” says MJ Johnson, managing director in the product and experience lab at business and technology consultancy West Monroe. “Every part of society was affected.”

    The pandemic has also rocked many of the core tenets of digital transformation. “With a forced change of this magnitude, we witnessed the impossible become possible,” Johnson says. “Projects that would have taken years took just weeks, business models that were dependent on being ‘in-person’ successfully pivoted to being delivered digitally, and customers ultimately adapted and found businesses that pivoted gracefully throughout the pandemic. Our assumptions and beliefs have completely changed.”

    "The result was accelerated, barrier-breaking service delivery."

  • Building an adaptable 5G Core on an open source container platform

    5G aims to enable the delivery of highly immersive experiences for people and ultra reliable, low latency communication between devices. At the heart of each 5G network lies the 5G Core (5GC), with service providers needing to make several key decisions when building the 5G Core.

    Their platform should be able to support a wide range of use cases without adding operational complexities and cost. The proposed architecture conceives 5G Core as a set of disaggregated, cloud native applications that communicate internally and externally over well defined standard interfaces.

    Each 5GC component is implemented as a container-based application and is referred to as cloud-native network function (CNF). This requires the container platform to support functionalities and operational features like automated deployment, intelligent workload placement, dynamic scaling, hitless upgrades, and self healing.

    This post covers how to architect an open 5G Core solution with cloud-native technologies, focusing on an on-premise, stand-alone deployment approach.

  • The Best 13-Inch Laptops of 2021

    Furthermore, the ThinkPad X1 Nano is Ubuntu Linux certified so you can run many different Linux operating systems (OSes) on the X1 including Ubuntu, Pop!_OS, Debian and a host of other Windows alternatives.

Go 1.17 is released

Today the Go team is thrilled to release Go 1.17, which you can get by visiting the download page. This release brings additional improvements to the compiler, namely a new way of passing function arguments and results. This change has shown about a 5% performance improvement in Go programs and reduction in binary sizes of around 2% for amd64 platforms. Support for more platforms will come in future releases. Go 1.17 also adds support for the 64-bit ARM architecture on Windows, letting gophers run Go natively on more devices. We’ve also introduced pruned module graphs in this release. Modules that specify go 1.17 or higher in their go.mod file will have their module graphs include only the immediate dependencies of other Go 1.17 modules, not their full transitive dependencies. This should help avoid the need to download or read go.mod files for otherwise irrelevant dependencies—saving time in everyday development. Read more Also: Go 1.17 is released

today's howtos

  • How to install OnlyOffice 6.3 on your Linux PC

    OnlyOffice 6.3 is out, and with it comes new exciting features. These features include new light/dark themes, password-protected documents, support for fractional scaling, and much more. Here’s how to get it working on your Linux system.

  • Usermod Command in Linux - ByteXD

    The usermod command allows us to modify an existing user account.

  • How to install Funkin' The Gacha Mod on a Chromebook

    Today we are looking at how to install Funkin' The Gacha Mod on a Chromebook. Please follow the video/audio guide as a tutorial where we explain the process step by step and use the commands below.

  • Retroarch for Android: The Complete Guide - Make Tech Easier

    For years, Retroarch has been the indomitable platform of choice for discerning emulation connoisseurs on PC. If you’ve downloaded Retroarch and don’t know your core from your content or just want to know which cores are best for running your favorite console games, read this Retroarch for Android guide for the instructions.

  • A beginner’s guide to Kubernetes

    This guide will introduce you to how Kubernetes works and how to get started with Kubernetes.

PostgreSQL Database: pgAdmin 4 version 5.6 and More

  • PostgreSQL: pgAdmin 4 v5.6 Released

    The pgAdmin Development Team are pleased to announce pgAdmin 4 version 5.6. This release of pgAdmin 4 includes 14 bug fixes and new features. For more details please see the release notes. pgAdmin is the leading Open Source graphical management tool for PostgreSQL. For more information, please see the website.

  • PostgreSQL: PGO, the Crunchy Postgres Operator v5 Released: Fully Declarative Postgres

    Crunchy Data is pleased to announce the release of PGO v5, the Postgres Operator from Crunchy Data, which automates and simplifies deploying and managing open source Postgres clusters on Kubernetes and other Kubernetes-enabled Platforms.

  • PostgreSQL: pglogical 2.4.0 Now Available

    EDB announces the release of pglogical 2.4.0, the next generation in logical replication for PostgreSQL. Implemented entirely as a PostgreSQL extension, pglogical is a logical replication system that serves as a highly efficient method of replicating data as an alternative to physical replication.

  • Alter Table PostgreSQL

    PostgreSQL allows you to modify database objects such as tables, databases, schemas, group, users, and more. In this tutorial, we will focus on how you can ALTER the structure of a table.

  • Add Column PostgreSQL

    After creating databases and populating them with information, you will rarely need to alter the database structure. The recurrent thing you will do is to add or retrieve records stored in the database. However, there are rare instances where you may need to add a new column and populate it with data. In this guide, we will look at how to alter a PostgreSQL table and add a column.

Audiocasts/Shows: PhotoGIMP, Destination Linux, and More

