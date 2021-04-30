Debian-noroot works great on new Alldocube 7-inch tablet
Having a native Android X server is more efficient than going through a VNC connection, so I explored this some more...
Sergii, the guy who developed Xserver XSDL, has also created a complete Debian Buster XFCE desktop, bundled with Xserver XSDL, as an Android APK package. It is simply a matter of install, tap the "debian" icon, and the Debian desktop is up and running.
I thought that as Sergii has modified this Debian specifically to run on his Xserver XSDL, that it should be stable, and yes, it is. Used it for about an hour yesterday, no freeze, no crash. Again today, still stable.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 448 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
IBM/Red Hat Leftovers
today's howtos
MATE 1.26 released
This release might have taken a little longer than usual but now after 18 month of development we are very pleased to release MATE 1.26. A big thank you to all contributors who helped to make this happen.
Security: Lots of Nonsense, Microsoft, and More
Recent comments
1 hour 45 min ago
2 hours 11 min ago
2 hours 15 min ago
2 hours 23 min ago
2 hours 42 min ago
3 hours 1 min ago
4 hours 40 sec ago
4 hours 13 min ago
7 hours 36 min ago
7 hours 47 min ago