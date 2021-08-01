KaOS Linux 2021.08 Released with Fresh New Look, KDE Gear 21.08 with Plasma Mobile Apps
KaOS Linux 2021.08 is a special release for this rolling-release distribution because it’s the first in a very long time to ship with a fresh new look and feel. The new look consists of a revamped desktop theme that includes a uniform look for the SDDM login screen and the lock screen with a darker transparent sidebar, a cleaner boot splash screen, as well as a darker logout look.
In addition, KaOS Linux’s unique look of the KDE Plasma desktop environment has been enriched with the brand-new Applications Launcher introduced in the latest KDE Plasma 5.22 desktop environment series, replacing the cascading menu that was used for a long time now.
