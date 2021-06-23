EndeavourOS Has a New ISO Release with an Improved Installer, New App, and More
The new ISO release comes with a much-improved Calamares graphical installer that lets you install EndeavourOS with the Btrfs file system using a subvolume scheme when choosing the automatic partitioning, the ability to store and transfer the Wi-Fi credentials to the installed system, as well as a better user experience when deselecting the packages you don’t need in the selected desktop environment.
In addition, the installer was improved to let users choose a Linux-LTS kernel during the installation, as well as to select or deselect the EndeavourOS theming when choosing the Xfce desktop environment or the i3 window manager in the online installer. It also features support for parallel downloads, which makes the entire installation process a lot faster.
Poppler 21.09 will have a massive speed increase for PDF files that use lots of save/restore PDF commands
Take the file from poppler issue 1126. It's a file that doesn't look super complicated, a map of some caves. With Poppler 21.08 it took 46 seconds to render in my relatively powerful i9-8950HK Thanks to a patch from Thomas Freitag that time got reduced to 28 seconds by not recalculating again something we had already calculated and just copying it. Huge improvement! [This patch was developed prior to the filing of issue 1126, i guess Thomas had found similar issues on his own] Then issue 1126 was created yesterday and it was clear that we were still super slow, mupdf/gs/firefox/chromium can render the file almost instantly, and we were at 28 seconds.
Everything You Need To Know About Linux /tmp Directory
The “/tmp” or tmp directory (temporary directory) in Linux is a place where any program stores the necessary files it can use during an executive session. It is one of the most used directories in Linux. Let us say you are writing a document. You are doing that in vscode. The vscode will save a temporary copy of your document in the tmp file and will update it on a regular basis. You can always go there and can restore it if necessary. Learning about the tmp directory thoroughly is a must if you want to be an effective Linux user. Knowing how it works, what are the attributes of this directory, etc., is going to enhance your Linux controlling a lot. We shall answer all of the possible questions that can come to your mind. Stay with us to learn.
Kernel: Slack, AMD, Alibaba
You Can Now Upgrade to MATE Desktop 1.26 on Ubuntu
The ‘Fresh MATE PPA’ is maintained by Ubuntu MATE developers, and is aimed at existing users of Ubuntu MATE who want to install MATE desktop 1.26 on their systems. However, the PPA (and the packages within) are compatible with all Ubuntu flavours, meaning you can add this PPA to install the MATE desktop experience alongside whichever DEs you use at present (just, be careful). The PPA provides updated MATE desktop components (including new versions of core apps like Pluma and Caja) for Ubuntu MATE 20.04 LTS and Ubuntu MATE 21.04 (Ubuntu 20.10 went EOL last month).
