IBM/Red Hat Leftovers
-
8 skills you need to be successful in IT automation | Enable Sysadmin
Looking back now, I was lucky ... before the year 2000, I started working in an IT shop that already had an automation team. This team had some sort of magic that proactively fixed issues before they happened—or at least addressed them when they happened without waking someone up in the middle of the night. At 19 years old, I had no idea that this was not the norm or really what automation even meant. Then, one day it hit me: This is how I can make time for all the other things in my backlog of work, and even more importantly, I don't have to do this manually ever again. The realization that anything you can do on a command line could easily be saved as code and run again systematically without human intervention completely changed my life and set me on the path I am on today.
-
Build a Kubernetes Operator in six steps | Red Hat Developer
Operators greatly increase the power of Kubernetes as an environment and orchestration tool for running scalable applications This article shows you how to create your own Kubernetes Operator. Although production applications often run in the cloud, you don't need a cloud service for the tutorial; you'll download everything you need onto a local system.
This article is an update to one I wrote last year, 'Hello, World' tutorial with Kubernetes Operators. Architecture upgrades in the Kubernetes Operator SDK (in version 0.20) put that article out of date. This tutorial takes you on the journey of writing your first Kubernetes Operator using Kubernetes Operator SDK 1.11+.
-
Business and Consumer Services tops Red Hat Enterprise Linux install base as of August 2021
The largest percentage of IT management solution Red Hat Enterprise Linux installations were in the business and consumer services sector as of August 2021, according to GlobalData Install Base database.
In all Red Hat Enterprise Linux deployments across sectors, the business and consumer services sector accounted for a 21.1% share, followed by communications and IT with 21.1%.
-
Customer success stories: speeding data insights with Red Hat
Gathering data can help organizations better understand customers and track performance. As you scale, how do you make sure your business-critical insights are processed efficiently?
From harnessing edge insights to speeding cross-team data delivery, organizations are counting on Red Hat technologies to help manage and analyze their valuable information. In this month’s customer success highlights, we’ll share how two media companies, Verizon and Globo, used Red Hat OpenShift to manage their data and stay ahead of the market.
-
Top 10 most used Open Practice Library concepts
The Open Practice Library has quickly grown in its popularity and has become a trusted resource for anyone wanting to learn ways to get optimal outcomes for their teams. Created in 2016 by the Red Hat Open Innovation Labs team, the library offers various strategies and concepts to focus on DevOps and product development practices. Not sure where to start? We’re highlighting the Library’s top 10 tools in this post.
-
What is ransomware? 5 facts IT leaders should understand now
Ransomware has been headline news in 2021, highlighted by the Colonial Pipeline hack and underlined by scores of other attacks.
Data on ransomware infections varies, with multiple estimates suggesting the majority of organizations worldwide have been affected. Even more conservative measurements point to a widespread security problem. A recently published survey conducted by IDC found nearly one-third (31 percent) of organizations globally have been hit by ransomware in the previous 12 months. (IDC found a far lower rate among U.S.-based companies.)
Such data points also tend to indicate that ransomware attacks are increasing. According to research group Statista, the percentage of organizations globally that have been impacted by ransomware has grown steadily each year from 2018 through 2021.
Ransomware is "another way of monetizing attacks on IT systems."
By any measure, ransomware is a real – and potentially expensive – problem. And the reason it exists is fundamentally simple. “Ransomware is in the news a lot these days,” says Gordon Haff, technology evangelist at Red Hat. “But at the end of the day, it’s just another way of monetizing attacks on IT systems.”
-
IT leadership: How the pandemic can shift your perspective for the better
For many of us, the pandemic has changed how we work, how we live, and how we spend our time – redefining where work gets done and bringing new opportunities.
The redefinition of work has influenced our workspaces, our location strategy, the need for contingency sites, and the pace of digitization for clients and employees. For our BNY Mellon teams, redoubling our work to enhance our scalable and resilient operating model will likely be a core part of our strategy. This enables us to optimize and streamline the interactions across our businesses, as well as technology and operations, all in the interest of servicing clients and driving growth.
Here are a few ways the challenges of the pandemic have sharpened our focus on technology.
-
Latest POP_OS! Release Brings COSMIC Overtones
When I reviewed POP!_OS 20.04 in May 2020, I saw its potential to be one of the best starting points for any new Linux user. The latest release, POP!_OS Linux 21.04 issued June 29, clearly shows that the in-house tweaking of the GNOME desktop to the COSMIC GNOME-based desktop is even more inviting. Given this distro’s rising popularity, it will continue to hold that distinction. COSMIC is an attractive offering for seasoned Linux users as well. That is a bold statement, but developer System76 has made some bold moves to push this distro to the forefront and spark its popularity among newcomers to Linux — as well as with seasoned users. That was true for the changeover to a modified GNOME desktop last year. It is even truer with this latest release’s added COSMIC polish to GNOME. COSMIC stands for Computer Operating System Main Interface Components. While it is not an out-of-this-world or strikingly new desktop environment, it does provide enough change to the traditional GNOME user interface to be better than the original. That has been System 76’s goal from the get-go. The company has refined the desktop experience primarily for its own line of Linux-powered computers. But even running POP_OS! on your own unoptimized hardware, this Linux distribution soars like a heavenly creature.
What is coming in sudo 1.9.8?
Sudo development is at version 1.9.8 beta 3. There are two major new features: sudo can intercept sub-commands and log sub-commands. In this quick teaser I introduce you to log_subcmds. I hope it is interesting enough for you to test it out and provide feedback. So, what is log_subcmds good for? There are many UNIX tools that can spawn external applications. You only see vi in the logs, but can you be sure without session recording that your admin only edits what he is supposed to? With log_subcmds you can see all the commands started from an application run through sudo. Or you can see all the commands started from a shell, even without session recording.
Release of OpenSSL 3.0
Trying Out The RasPad 3, My Unboxing & Review
Today we’re going to be taking a look at the RasPad 3, an all-in-one tablet-style device designed around the Raspberry Pi 4B that Sunfounder have sent me to review and share with you. The RasPad 3 was brought to life through a successful Kickstarter campaign in October 2020 which saw almost 2000 backers pledge over $300,000, so it definitely gathered a lot of early interest.
