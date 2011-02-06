Get more out of the window title with Konsole
If you use git on a regular basis, you should look at using git-prompt; there is a file called git-prompt.sh that is shipped with git, the location in your setup varies depending on the Linux distribution you're using, for example in OpenSuse it's /etc/bash_completion.d/git-prompt.sh. The file is of course available in the upstream git repo.
Following the instructions from the top of that file should give you a very useful addition to the prompt of your shell (the file has instructions for BASH and ZSH). However that is not what this blog post is about; this post is about making the Konsole window title more useful, and by that I mean use the window title to show the current dir path and the info from git-prompt.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 287 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
today's howtos
Android Leftovers
YOGA Image Optimizer – Graphical Tool to Convert & Compress PNG, JPEG, WebP
YOGA Image Optimizer is a graphical tool to batch convert photos into JPEG, PNG and WEBP, and compress file sizes while having equivalent quality. It’s a free and open-source tool based on YOGA command line tool, which can also convert and optimize 3D models from various formats to glTF and GLB. Also: PipeWire Media Server 0.3.35 Released
AlmaLinux 8.4 on my IdeaPad 3 - Decent, with a snag or two
All in all, my AlmaLinux 8.4 experiment on the IdeaPad 3 went well. Very nice considering this being a relatively new device, with some relatively new hardware in it (not innit, guv), plus the fact AlmaLinux 8 is a conservative server distro with a somewhat older kernel. In that regard, I had a good, fast, stable experience. Solid speed, no errors, pretty looks. Very desktopy, very accessible. Triple boot, no issues and all that. The Wireless card issue can be a dealbreaker for many, though. Having to customize the system is also a tricky one, ergonomics and all that. But, at the end of the day, I had a very stylish, functional system, and now I can focus on some extra tweaking and testing. Can I call this: How to turn AlmaLinux into a perfect desktop? Well, almost. 'Tis a good, promising start. Now, from a pure usability perspective, this ain't it, but then, this also isn't a desktop per se, which explains my chipper and forgiving attitude. Definitely worth exploring, and stay tuned for more solid fun and nerdology.
Recent comments
3 min 20 sec ago
36 min 15 sec ago
1 hour 6 min ago
1 hour 30 min ago
2 hours 47 sec ago
2 hours 11 min ago
11 hours 7 min ago
12 hours 42 min ago
18 hours 6 min ago
20 hours 8 min ago