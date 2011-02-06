today's howtos MAKE MORE with Inkscape – Ink/Stitch - Fedora Magazine Inkscape, the most used and loved tool of Fedora’s Design Team, is not just a program for doing nice vector graphics. With vector graphics (in our case SVG) a lot more can be done. Many programs can import this format. Also, Inkscape can do a lot more than just graphics. The first article of this series showed how to produce GCode with Inkscape. This article will examine another Inkscape extension – Ink/Stitch. Ink/Stitch is an extension for designing embroidery with Inkscape.

Setup Lamp in Slackware 15.0 - Unixcop So Slackware is already in release candidate available, this release is coming with many changes on the core and on the packages, we will explain to you to Setup LAMP stack Slackware 15.0 Server.

3 must-know Linux commands for text manipulation Sysadmins use an untold number of command-line tools, and you probably regularly use the three discussed in this article: grep, sed, and awk. But do you know all the ways you can use them to manipulate text? If not (or you're not sure), continue reading.

A nightmare of confcalls and microphones I had this nightmare where I had a very, very important confcall. I joined with Chrome. Chrome said Failed to access your microphone - Cannot use microphone for an unknown reason. Could not start audio source. I joined with Firefox. Firefox chose Monitor of Built-in Audio Analog Stereo as a microphone, and did not let me change it. Not in the browser, not in pavucontrol. I joined with the browser on my phone, and the webpage said This meeting needs to use your microphone and camera. Select *Allow* when your browser asks for permissions. But the question never came.

How to format a harddisk partition with BTRFS on Ubuntu 20.04 – VITUX Btrfs or commonly pronounced as b-tree FS or butter FS is a COW (copy-on-write) based disk storage format and filesystem. In btrfs, all characters except / and Null are applicable for creating the files featuring self-healing and the capability of spanning multiple volumes. It was initially developed by Oracle in 2007 and developed by multiple companies such as Redhat, Linux Foundation, Facebook, suse, etc. Many features like sub volume file-system, extended base file-system, mks skinny-metadata, ability to link lost files to lost and found, etc. make it a powerful file system compared to others. In this article, I will show you how to create a disk partition and format it with Btrfs file system on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS.

How To Install Trimage on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS - idroot In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Trimage on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS. For those of you who didn't know, Trimage is a cross-platform GUI and command-line interface to optimize image files for websites, using optipng, pngcrush, advpng and jpegoptim, depending on the filetype (currently, PNG and JPG files are supported). It was inspired by imageoptim. All image files are losslessy compressed on the highest available compression levels, and EXIF and other metadata are removed. Trimage gives you various input functions to fit your own workflow: A regular file dialog, dragging and dropping and various command-line options.