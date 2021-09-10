WordPress (GPL) GPLKey and GPLPlus GPLKey Offers Reliable And Affordable WordPress Themes For Businesses - Digital Journal Important keys for a business to be successful online is to have a professional and attractive, easy to navigate, and affordable website. The themes and plugins a business chooses are important as they directly impact its presence online. With thousands of satisfied customers, GPLKey is an online source for premium themes and plugins for WordPress websites that fit the needs of businesses looking to create a presence on the Internet. Each of the hundreds of products featured on the GPLKey.com website have a full list of features, customization tools and the included plug-ins.

today's howtos Bat is Like the cat Command in Linux, But Super-Charged and Written in Rust Bat is a cat command clone with advance syntax highlighting for a large number of programming and markup languages. Despite the title of this article, we’ll not talk about cats and bats here, but about the cat and bat commands in Linux. As you know, the cat (short for concatenate) command is a utility in Linux. One of its most commonly known usages is to print the content of a file onto the standard output stream. But given more time spent in the command line, features like syntax highlighting come in very handy.

How To Install pgAdmin on Debian 11 - idroot In this tutorial, we will show you how to install pgAdmin on Debian 11. For those of you who didn’t know, pgAdmin is a free and open-source web-based tool that provides a friendly web interface to fully manage PostgreSQL databases, and it includes several features that can help you administer and maintain databases with ease. It’s written in Python and supports many operating systems such as Linux, Windows, and macOS. This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step-by-step installation of pgAdmin on a Debian 11 (Bullseye).

How to configure your Raspberry Pi OS to use it for the first time - LinuxStoney Whether it is to set up a personal server, to play retro games, or simply out of curiosity and to learn programming, today we can all get a Raspberry Pi . This microcomputer has earned a great reputation within the IT sector thanks to its construction based on free hardware, the considerable power it offers and, above all, its price. We can install a wide variety of operating systems (especially Linux) on it. But, whatever system we install, we may have to make some configuration to adapt it to our needs. And here the problems can begin. Raspberry Pi OS is the official operating system for this microcomputer. This system is based on Debian, and it comes specially prepared and optimized to work in an optimized way on this device. However, depending on the use that we are going to give it, we may have to configure some aspect of it as soon as we start it up. In this way, we find two ways to configure this Raspberry Pi OS to adapt it to our needs.

rpm2cpio utility fixed I downloaded a Fedora rpm file, and was unable to open it. Hmmm, we had this problem ages ago, see this blog post in 2011: https://bkhome.org/archive/blog2/201106/busybox-39rpm2cpio39-fails.html And a fix for Xarchive in 2018: https://bkhome.org/news/201812/fix-rpm-extraction-in-xarchive.html EasyOS has the busybox 'rpm2cpio' applet, and that is still broken. The 'exploderpm' script doesn't seem to work either.

Fixing choppy video and chunky font quality in Firefox installed via Flathub in openSUSE f you've installed the Firefox browser using flatpak on openSUSE, you probably have noticed these two issues: - poor video quality with lags (e.g videos on Twitter) - funky font display on some pages (e.g Facebook) Firefox comes with the ffmpeg extension enabled but the libs need to be installed. At the time of writing this post, the extension for ffmpeg version 20.08 was enabled in the following file if you installed Firefox using the --user flag with Flatpak.

How To Install osTicket on AlmaLinux 8 - idroot In this tutorial, we will show you how to install osTicket on AlmaLinux 8. For those of you who didn’t know, osTicket is a free and open-source customer support ticketing system and is widely used globally. It is a simple lightweight web-based application that allows one to organize, manage and archive support requests. This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step-by-step installation of the osTicket support ticketing system on an AlmaLinux 8. You can follow the same instructions for CentOS and Rocky Linux.

Choose Audio Devices in Ubuntu System Tray Menu via Extension | UbuntuHandbook For laptop and desktop PC with more than one audio input and output devices, it’s possible to switch between audio devices quickly with upper right corner system tray menu. It’s a common situation that users have more than one audio devices connected to the computer. GNOME, the default Ubuntu Desktop Environment, provides Sound settings to choose which input and/or output device to use. To make life easier, a Gnome extension is available to integrate the settings into system tray status menu under volume control slider. So users can quickly choose a speaker, HMDI, microphone or other input device via few clicks.