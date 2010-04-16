today's leftovers Why D&D over other RPGs? It’s true that our version of D&D is modified beyond recognition. Which is fine since it’s an open source game. It’s true that I’m a fan of D&D as a brand, as a shorthand, as a community, whereas I don’t touch “gamer” stuff with the proverbial ten-foot pole. It’s not true that this is out of ignorance with other systems. “Just play Fiasco” we went from Fiasco to D&D after trying both. And, we’ve mashed in stuff from Fiasco into “our” D&D. I had read around 200 core books until finally giving the much maligned D&D a shot. I had believed the anti-hope of haters on Usenet and TBP. “AC doesn’t make sense”, “Levels don’t make sense”, “It’s so unrealistic” etc. And I felt so dumb for looking at it last because it was exactly what I had been longing for all this time.

Greyscale screens for anxiety One thing I didn’t expect to work so well was having my computer screen set to greyscale mode the past few days. I’d enabled it to test the accessibility and contrast of a design I was working on and… I didn’t turn it off.

Fedora Linux declared a 'digital public good' Fedora Linux has been recognized as a "digital public good" by the Digital Public Goods Alliance (DPGA), a strategy group set up by UNICEF to promote sustainable development through open-source solutions that contribute to an equitable world.

Machine Learning Prosthetic Arm | The MagPi #110

YottaDB Continuous Integration / Continuous Delivery At YottaDB we have a network of a couple dozen machines that include all Supported platforms, ranging from Raspberry Pi Zeroes to x86_64 servers. We run the YottaDB test system across these machines most weekends, and frequently overnight as well. The normal run checks out the current master source code, builds it, and runs it on these machines against the current master test system. The source code is built and tested two ways, “DBG” builds with asserts that detect error and out-of-design conditions for us to debug, and “PRO” builds that are built the way binary distributions are delivered, and which invoke the recovery code for these error and out-of-design conditions. The tests involve extensive simulated crashes and recovery. They also randomly vary a number of parameters to test the various permutations and combinations of operating conditions.

Can Radio Benefit From An Open Source Society? Radio has never been on the leading edge as an industry full of tech oriented companies so open source can be a solution that allows these companies to focus on what they are good at – delivering amazing content. Isn’t that the name of the game? Collaboration in the spirit of open-source could be an engine for much needed growth as well.

today's howtos Gemini: the misaligned incentives How does gemtext suck? Let me count the ways: [...]

Going From A Domain Name to IP Address in DNSDB: Some "Pro Tips" To Keep In Mind Virtually every DNSDB user makes domain name to IP address queries. Often that will be quite straight forward, but today we're going to talk about some of the times when you may run into surprises – and how you can easily deal with them.

Setting up a Gemini server I could not get agate to start correctly, it would not bind to the ipv4 port 1965. After some desultory troubleshooting I used gemserv instead. I didn’t bother compiling gemserv to use GGI, just static content.

Pimping My Type – Improving My Website’s Typography Anyway, since doing the research for the typography post, I discovered Oliver’s YouTube channel and newsletter, Pimp My Type. He’s a professional typographer, so when I learned that he offers free website typography reviews, I was on that like a tramp on chips!

[Old] An Introduction to JQ However, some things never stick in my head, nor my fingers, and I have to google them every time. jq is one of these. I know it’s a powerful tool, but I always end up back at Google and then copying and pasting a solution from somewhere. So I solve my problem but never learn the tool. It’s time to fix that. In this article, I’m going to go over the basics building blocks of jq in enough depth that you will be able to understand how jq works. Of course, you still might occasionally need to head to google to find a function name or check your syntax, but at least you’ll have a firm grounding in the basics.