Games: Aeon Drive, Arduinos in Virtual Cockpit, Half-Life: Alyx, and XIGNCODE3
Cyberpunk speedrunner platformer Aeon Drive is out now starring Kira Buckland | GamingOnLinux
Developer 2Awesome Studio has released Aeon Drive, a cyberpunk themed platformer with a speedrunning theme.
Aeon Drive stars Jackelyne, a space ranger desperate to get home. Voiced by actress Kira Buckland, who is best known for the voice of 2B in Nier: Automata, Reimi Sugimoto in JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Diamond Is Unbreakable, Trucy Wright in the Ace Attorney series, and Hiyoko Saionji in the Danganronpa series (and a lot more). Armed with a power sword and teleportation dagger, Jackelyne must dash through the neon-infused metropolis of Neo Barcelona, using time and space-bending abilities to find all the drive cores to fix her ship - and save the city from doom.
Steam is doing another Tabletop Fest starting October 21 all about RPGs | GamingOnLinux
While today will see the Steam Next Fest arrive, Valve have more plans as the digital Tabletop Fest returns to Steam between October 21 - 25 and this time around it's all about the RPGs.
Kicking off at 10 AM PST / 5 PM UTC it will see a big sale with hundreds of titles discounted, so you might want to start filling up your wishlist. There will also be around 18 hours of streaming from developers, which is being done in partnership with Auroch Digital. Starting off with Robert Kurvitz, lead writer and designer on Disco Elysium.
The State of Linux Gaming - Invidious
The Ultimate BRRRT Simulator: Fully Featured A-10 Warthog Cockpit | Hackaday
The Arduinos take input from switches and control knobs, but also run 7-segment displays and analog dials driven by servos. The panels were all laser-cut using MDF or perspex and backlit using LEDs.
The upcoming No VR Mod for Half-Life: Alyx shows off amazing progress | GamingOnLinux
I consider Half-Life: Alyx played in VR to be one of the greatest gaming experiences I've ever had but for a lot of people it's just not possible and so the No VR Mod is in progress.
For whatever reason some cannot use VR be it due to price, physical ability and more. But if you still want to be able to experience the story first-hand you're currently a bit stuck. There are a few hacky mods floating around to enable mouse/keyboard support but they're all really quite rough. The No VR Mod looks like a different breed though, with smooth movement and it all just looks good.
XIGNCODE3 anti-cheat working towards Steam Deck support by launch | GamingOnLinux
XIGNCODE3 is another popular anti-cheat like Easy Anti-Cheat and BattlEye that currently causes issues for Linux and it's going to hopefully see support (thanks Reddit) for Linux and the Steam Deck by launch.
Xfce’s Apps Update for September 2021: New Releases of Thunar, Mousepad, Whisker Menu
While we skipped August because of the summer holidays, the month of September 2021 brought some great releases, starting with the awesome Thunar file manager, which received not one but two maintenance updates, up to version 4.16.10. While Thunar 4.16.9 introduced support for using the move action when dragging files of different users, the ability to open the correct folder when middle-clicking in tree-view, fixes a issue where a folder was missing in history when it was opened in a new tab, and disabled automatic queueing of file transfers, Thunar 4.16.10 only addressed a regression that could crash the file manager when using the clipboard.
