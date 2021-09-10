Discover the three major CentOS clones
Many businesses used CentOS as a reliable, free and open source Linux distribution that could power many ecosystems -- until IBM Red Hat decided to end CentOS in favor of the rolling release candidate, CentOS Stream. Some admins and companies had no choice but to drop CentOS because common software, such as web hosting software cPanel, no longer worked with CentOS Stream.
Fortunately, several open source clones of CentOS have arisen, all of which are 1:1 binary compatible with Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL). That means any of these clones behave exactly like the original CentOS did.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 344 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Proprietary Software and Security Leftovers
Today in Techrights
This week in KDE: Getting Plasma 5.23 ready for release
We continue to squash bugs in the Plasma 5.23 beta release with the aim of getting it into great shape for general release in about two weeks! As with last week, I’ll again strongly encourage anyone with the skills to do so to focus on fixing these bugs! Every little bit helps. Keep in mind that this blog only covers the tip of the iceberg! Tons of KDE apps whose development I don’t have time to follow aren’t represented here, and I also don’t mention backend refactoring, improved test coverage, and other changes that are generally not user-facing. If you’re hungry for more, check out https://planet.kde.org/, where you can find blog posts by other KDE contributors detailing the work they’re doing.
Linux Mint 20.3 "Una" Arrives this Christmas
In the regular monthly updates, Linux Mint team announced that next installment Linux Mint 20.3 code named Una planned for Christmas release with some interesting updates. Have a look.
Recent comments
4 hours 49 min ago
4 hours 51 min ago
5 hours 30 min ago
15 hours 25 min ago
15 hours 46 min ago
15 hours 49 min ago
15 hours 50 min ago
16 hours 9 min ago
16 hours 36 min ago
16 hours 39 min ago